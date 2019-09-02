Here are some of the highlights from Friday's game in Eureka ...
-
GCMS boys basketball at Eureka (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Falcon Fans celebrate after a Ryland Holt blocks a shot on the far end in the fourth quarter.
-
GCMS boys basketball at Eureka (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Falcon Fans watch as Ryland Holt (3) takes the game-winning shot as time expires, but it doesn’t fall and the game is forced into overtime tied 52-52. The Falcons went on to beat the Hornets 57-52, outscoring Eureka 5-0 during the overtime period.
-
GCMS boys basketball at Eureka (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Eureka Fans erupt as the Hornets get off to a hot start and lead the Falcons 11-0 midway through the first quarter.
-
GCMS boys basketball at Eureka (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Ryland Holt (3) scores two and draws a foul early in the game.
-
GCMS boys basketball at Eureka (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Connor Birky (11) watches as his 3-point attempts goes through the net.
-
GCMS boys basketball at Eureka (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Bryce Barnes (21) splits defenders and scores two.
-
GCMS boys basketball at Eureka (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Ryland Holt (3) draws a foul.
-
GCMS boys basketball at Eureka (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Lane Short tightens up his defense in the fourth quarter.
-
GCMS boys basketball at Eureka (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Bryce Barnes (21) pulls up for a mid-range jump shot and extends the Falcon’s lead 45-41 midway through the fourth quarter.
-
GCMS boys basketball at Eureka (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Ryland Holt (3) blocks a shot in the fourth quarter.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.