Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's game in Champaign ...
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes dives on the floor to grab a loose ball during Saturday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Nathan Kallal shoots during Saturday’s junior varsity game against St. Thomas More.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Awstace Grauer (3) shoots from long range during Saturday’s junior varsity game against St. Thomas More.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Nahtan Kallal dribbles during Saturday’s junior varsity game against St. Thomas More.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) shoots from long range during Saturday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Connor Birky (11) goes up for a shot attempt during Saturday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt goes up for a layup attempt during Saturday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Caleb Bleich shoots from long range during Saturday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt shoots from long range during Saturday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt dribbles during Saturday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) goes up for a breakaway dunk during Saturday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (20) shoots during Saturday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (20) shoots during Saturday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Connor Birky, left, shoots from long range during Saturday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Connor Birky, left, shoots from long range during Saturday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes, left, shoots from long range during Saturday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) goes up for a shot attempt during Saturday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) shoots from long range during Saturday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) goes up for a shot attempt during Saturday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ben Freehill (4) shoots during Saturday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Caleb Bleich shoots from long range during Saturday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) looks to pass the ball during Saturday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ben Freehill (4) passes the ball during Saturday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ben Freehill (4) shoots during Saturday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Connor Birky (11) goes up for a shot attempt during Saturday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ben Freehill (4) shoots during Saturday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Connor Birky, left, shoots from long range during Saturday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt attempts a potential game-winning shot at the end of regulation during Saturday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt, right, wins the tipoff to start the overtime period of Saturday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Connor Birky dribbles toward the basket during Saturday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS fans celebrate after an overtime win Saturday against St. Thoams More.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Tristin Roesch (13) blocks a shot early in Saturday's junior varsity game against St. Thomas More.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Braden Roesch (5) gets up for a rebound late in Saturday's junior varsity game.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Alex Minion (25) with an offensive rebound in the fourth quarter of Saturday's junior varsity game. Minion had 13 rebounds on the day.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Nathan Kallal (21) scores two points to reduce the Falcon deficit to nine points with just under two minutes in Saturday's junior varsity game.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Braden Roesch (5) hits a three-pointer to bring the Falcons within four points with just 1:07 remaining in Saturday's junior varsity game, but they fall to St. Thomas More by a final score of 60-54.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Ryland Holt (3) swings from the rim after a big dunk early in the game.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Connor Birky (11) runs down the court after hitting a 3-pointer in the 1st half.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Ben Freehill (4) showing his bench how many points he just scored, which put the Falcons up 52-49 early in the 4th quarter.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
The Red Army celebrates after a foul gets called in the Falcon’s Favor late in the game.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Ryland Holt (3) gets fouled hard and knocks down both free-throws to put the Falcons up 59-57.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Caleb Bleich cheers for teammate Ryland Holt (3) after a statement dunk as the Falcons beat the Sabers in Overtime.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Falcon Cheerleader, Karleigh Fiedler, celebrates the hard-fought Falcon victory.
-
GCMS boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Falcon Mascot, Fergie, points to the crowd as the Falcons beat St. Thomas Moore in overtime.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.