The GCMS junior varsity boys basketball team won 48-42 Friday over Eureka. Here are some photos ...
GCMS JV boys basketball at Eureka
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Braden Roesch (5) drives into traffic and draws a foul.
Awstace Grauer (3) intercepts an inbound pass as the Falcons trailed Eureka 42-41 with just 1:33 remaining in the game.
Nathan Kallal (21) drives around a defender.
Alex Minion (25) gets fouled in a put-back attempt after grabbing an offensive rebound. Minion goes on to make both free throws to put the Falcons up 46-42 late in the game.
Ethan Garard (2) protects the ball as time ticks down.
Braden Roesch (5) scores the final two points as the Falcons beat Eureka 48-42.
