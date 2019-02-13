Here are some of the highlights from Wednesday's game in Gibson City ...
GCMS boys basketball vs. Fieldcrest (Feb. 13, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) goes up to score two points on a putback during Wednesday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Tristin Roesch (13) goes up for a shot attempt during Wednesday’s junior varsity game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Braden Roesch (5) dribbles while Zander Wier (11) sets a screen during Wednesday’s junior varsity game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) shoots during Wednesday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Ben Freehill (14) has the ball during Wednesday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (10) goes up to score two points on a putback during Wednesday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Lane Short, right, shoots from long range during Wednesday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) shoots during Wednesday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Connor Birky goes up for a layup attempt during Wednesday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Ben Freehill (14) shoots during Wednesday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS players react from the bench after points are scored during Wednesday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS players react from the bench after points are scored during Wednesday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (10) shoots during Wednesday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (10) draws contact as he goes up for a shot attempt during Wednesday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes, left, holds onto the ball, with Fieldcrest’s Ryan Naas (3) defending from far away, to drain three minutes off the clock during the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game.
GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins gives instructions to his team during Wednesday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS players clap from the bench as a standstill drains three minutes off the clock during the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes, left, holds onto the ball, with Fieldcrest’s Ryan Naas (3) defending from far away, to drain three minutes off the clock during the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game.
GCMS players react after Fieldcrest’s Clay Wells commits his fifth personal foul during the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game.
GCMS’s Lane Short (12) congratulates teammates after the final buzzer sounded to end Wednesday’s 49-48 win over Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Jordan Lee (31) and Josh Bleich (30) react as Bryce Barnes (21) unsuccessfully tries to dunk the ball on a breakaway after recording a game-clinching steal during the final seconds of Wednesday’s game against Fieldcrest.
Bryce Barnes (21) decked out in throwback warm-ups before the game.
The GCMS Falcons host Fieldcrest on Throwback Night.
The Falcon Cheerleaders pull out some old-school uniforms for Throwback Night as GCMS hosts Fieldcrest.
Ryland Holt (10) stretches out and grabs a rebound midway through the 4th quarter.
Connor Birky (11) holds up his fist after scoring 2 points and drawing a foul in the process to even the score at 37 a piece with just under 7 minutes remaining.
Ryland Holt (10) scores over a defender to put the Falcons up 40-37 with 6:22 left in the ballgame.
Bryce Barnes (21) drives in for an “And-1” to put the Falcons up 44-43 in the 4th quarter.
