Here are some of the sights and highlights from Friday's game in Paxton ...
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (Feb. 15, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL boys basketball team celebrate as the final buzzer sounds on the Panthers’ 48-44 win over Cissna Park on Friday.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (Feb. 15, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL boys basketball player Tanner Coe is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s game against Cissna Park. Coe is the son of Todd and Michele Coe. He has five siblings: Ryan, Jacob, Janelle, Austin and Gunner. He has been in basketball and baseball. His future plan is to attend trade school. HIs favorite memory is “when Alex got blocked so hard the guy who blocked him got a technical.”
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (Feb. 15, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL boys basketball player Mason Ecker is recognized during senior-night festivites prior to Friday’s game against Cissna Park. Ecker is the son of Brad and Christie Ecker. He has two siblings: Mallorie and Makenna. He has been in football, basketball, baseball and track and field. His future plans are undecided. HIs favorite memory is “playing GCMS in the Monticello Holiday Hoopla.”
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (Feb. 15, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL boys basketball player Austin Gooden is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s game against Cissna Park. Gooden is the son of Adam and Amanda Gooden. He has two siblings: Aubree and Addison. He has been in football, basketball and baseball. His future plans are to attend Illinois State University and major in physical education. His favorite memory is “hitting the game winner against Prairie Central senior year.”
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (Feb. 15, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL boys basketball player Ben Jarboe is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s game against Cissna Park. Jarboe is the son of Phil and Deb Jarboe. He has one sibling: Brittany. He has been in basketball and baseball. His future plans are to attend Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota where he will major in environmental science and play baseball. His favorite memory is “throwing the ball off the ceiling while attempting a full-court pass in practice.”
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (Feb. 15, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL boys basketball player Kyle Poll is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s game against Cissna Park. Poll is the son of Danny and Michelle Poll. He has two siblings: Matt and Cory. He has been in basketball and football. His future plan is to attend trade school. His favorite memory is “getting his tooth knocked out during a game his sophomore year.”
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (Feb. 15, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL boys basketball player Jake Rich is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s game against Cissna Park. Rich is the son of Scott Rich and Jackie Prohl. He has been in basketball, football and track and field. His future plans are to attend McKendree University where he will major in athletic training and play football. His favorite memory is “when Dalton fell coming out of the tunnel.”
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (Feb. 15, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL boys basketball player Andrew Swanson is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s game against Cissna Park. Swanson is the son of Kirk and MIchelle Swanson. He has one sibling: Alex. He has been in basketball, football, band, NHS, weight lifting team and Panther Pals. HIs future plans are to attend Illinois State University and major in elementary education. His favorite memory is “winning the 3-point contest at winter kick-off.”
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (Feb. 15, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL cheerleader Kassidy Marshall is recognized during senior-night festivites prior to Friday’s boys basketball game against Cissna Park. Marshall is the daughter of Brian and Kim Marshall. She has two siblings: Sydney and Grant. She has been in cheerleading and band. Her future plans are to attend Parkland College and then Illinois State University, majoring in nursing. Her favorite memory is “going to state.”
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (Feb. 15, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL cheerleader Daiton Piatt is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s boys basketball game against Cissna Park. Piatt is the daughter of Denver and Jamie Piatt. She has four siblings: Elli, Courtney, Kylie and Katie. She has been in cheerleading, swim team, color guard, student council and Panther Pals. Her future plans are to attend Loyola University in Chicago this fall majoring in biochemistry, then attend med school for an M.D. in anesthesiology. Her favorite memory is “trying something new and feeling so welcome and loved by the girls on the team.”
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (Feb. 15, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL cheerleader Devan Rhoades is recognized during senior-night festivites prior to Friday’s boys basketball game against CIssna Park. Rhoades is the daughter of Kelly and Greg Howard. She is walking with Jadynn Martinek. She has two siblings: Haylee Keeling and Abigail Howard. She has been in cheerleading, color guard and FFA. Her future plans are to enlist in the United States Army and then go to college and major in social work. Her favorite memory is “the throwback game when the did old cheers and pyramids.”
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (Feb. 15, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL cheerleader Emma Stricklin is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s boys basketball game against Cissna Park. Stricklin is the daughter of Dan and Sheila Stricklin. She has four siblings: Michael, Meghan and Page Stricklin and Carlos Alberti. She has been in cheerleading. Her future plan is to attend Parkland College and major in vet tech. Her favorite memories are “the sleepovers before competitions.”
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (Feb. 15, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Corey DeGarmo, left, draws a foul as he dribbles during Friday’s junior varsity game against Cissna Park.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (Feb. 15, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tanner Coe (1) dribbles during Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (Feb. 15, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle (3) goes up to make a fastbreak layup during Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (Feb. 15, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle (3) shoots from long range during Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (Feb. 15, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle collects the ball and goes off on a fastbreak during Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (Feb. 15, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle (3) goes up to make a fastbreak layup during Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (Feb. 15, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Sam Penicook, left, dribbles during Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (Feb. 15, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (Feb. 15, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Drake Schrodt (5) dribbles, with teammate Dalton Busboom (32) setting a screen, during Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (Feb. 15, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Drake Schrodt (5) dribbles, with teammate Dalton Busboom (32) setting a screen, during Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (Feb. 15, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Busboom (32) shoots from long range during Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (Feb. 15, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Busboom (32) drives toward the basket after recording a steal during Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (Feb. 15, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Austin Gooden (22) shoots from long range during Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (Feb. 15, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Busboom (32) claps in celebration in the final seconds of the Panthers’ 48-44 win over Cissna Park on Friday.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (Feb. 15, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Busboom (32) claps in celebration in the final seconds of the Panthers’ 48-44 win over Cissna Park on Friday.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (Feb. 15, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Busboom (32) claps in celebration in the final seconds of the Panthers’ 48-44 win over Cissna Park on Friday.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (Feb. 15, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL boys basketball team celebrate as the final buzzer sounds on the Panthers’ 48-44 win over Cissna Park on Friday.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (Feb. 15, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL boys basketball team celebrate as the final buzzer sounds on the Panthers’ 48-44 win over Cissna Park on Friday.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (Feb. 15, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Busboom, left, and Andrew Swanson celebrate as the final buzzer sounds on the Panthers’ 48-44 win over Cissna Park on Friday.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (Feb. 15, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Busboom, left, and Andrew Swanson celebrate as the final buzzer sounds on the Panthers’ 48-44 win over Cissna Park on Friday.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (Feb. 15, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL boys basketball team and cheerleading squad members pose for a photo after the Panthers’ 48-44 win over Cissna Park on Friday.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.