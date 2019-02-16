The GCMS varsity boys team clinched the outright Heart of Illinois Conference regular-season title with a 67-42 win Friday over Lexington. Bryce Barnes led GCMS with 12 points while Caleb Bleich had 10 points as the Falcons ended their regular season with an overall record of 27-2 and a 12-0 record in the HOIC. The GCMS junior varsity boys basketball team won as well, but the final score was not available. Here are some sights ...
-
GCMS boys basketball at Lexington (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Bryce Barnes (21) scores 2 early in the game.
-
GCMS boys basketball at Lexington (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Connor Birky (11) puts 2 on the board off a fast break.
-
GCMS boys basketball at Lexington (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Ryland Holt (3) slams one down in the 1st half.
-
GCMS boys basketball at Lexington (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Ryland Holt (3) leaps into the air and swats away a layup attempt at the other end of the court.
-
GCMS boys basketball at Lexington (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Caleb Bleich (2) puts on the breaks while bringing the ball down the court.
-
GCMS boys basketball at Lexington (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Lane Short (12) adds two points to extend the Falcons lead 21-13 midway through the 2nd period.
-
GCMS boys basketball at Lexington (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Ben Freehill (4) finds an open man in the 1st half.
-
GCMS boys basketball at Lexington (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Josh Bleich (13) scores 2 points as the Falcons lead Lexington 31-19 with 9 seconds left in the 1st half.
-
GCMS boys basketball at Lexington (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Cade Elliott (23) brings the ball down the court in the 2nd half.
-
GCMS boys basketball at Lexington (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Nathan Garard at the free-throw line in the 2nd half.
-
GCMS boys basketball at Lexington (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Jordan Blake tries for 2 in the 2nd half.
-
GCMS boys basketball at Lexington (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Chris Hood scores on a floater in the 2nd half.
-
GCMS boys basketball at Lexington (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Alex Meece (55) lays one off the board for 2 points to put the Falcons up 65-42 with under 15 seconds remaining in the ballgame.
-
GCMS boys basketball at Lexington (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Ethan Garard drives around a defender.
-
GCMS boys basketball at Lexington (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Braden Roesch (5) drives in for 2 points to put the Falcons up 55-41 with just over 2 minutes remaining.
-
GCMS boys basketball at Lexington (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Nathan Kallal (21) scores 2 late in the game vs Lexington.
-
GCMS boys basketball at Lexington (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Zander Wier (11) brings the ball down the court late in the 4th quarter.
