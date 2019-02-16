GCMS boys basketball at Lexington (2019)

The GCMS varsity boys team clinched the outright Heart of Illinois Conference regular-season title with a 67-42 win Friday over Lexington. Bryce Barnes led GCMS with 12 points while Caleb Bleich had 10 points as the Falcons ended their regular season with an overall record of 27-2 and a 12-0 record in the HOIC. The GCMS junior varsity boys basketball team won as well, but the final score was not available. Here are some sights ...