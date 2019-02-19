Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional semifinal game ...
PBL boys basketball vs. Salt Fork
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Dalton Busboom (32) draws a foul as he goes up for a shot attempt.
PBL boys basketball vs. Salt Fork
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Mason Ecker (12) shoots from long range.
PBL boys basketball vs. Salt Fork
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Dalton Busboom (32) goes up for a shot attempt.
PBL boys basketball vs. Salt Fork
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Austin Gooden (22) goes up for a shot attempt.
PBL boys basketball vs. Salt Fork
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Trey VanWinkle goes up for a shot attempt.
PBL boys basketball vs. Salt Fork
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Drake Schrodt (5) goes up for a shot attempt.
PBL boys basketball vs. Salt Fork
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Mason Ecker (12) goes up for a layup attempt.
PBL boys basketball vs. Salt Fork
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Trey VanWinkle (3) shoots from long range.
PBL boys basketball vs. Salt Fork
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Drake Schrodt (5) goes up for a shot attempt.
PBL boys basketball vs. Salt Fork
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Andrew Swanson goes up for a shot attempt.
PBL boys basketball vs. Salt Fork
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Kyle Poll (23) shoots from long range.
PBL boys basketball vs. Salt Fork
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Austin Gooden (22) draws a foul as he goes up for a shot attempt.
PBL boys basketball vs. Salt Fork
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL head coach Adam Schonauer speaks with his players during a timeout.
PBL boys basketball vs. Salt Fork
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Jake Rich, left, passes the ball.
PBL boys basketball vs. Salt Fork
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Matthew Miller (4) dribbles the ball.
PBL boys basketball vs. Salt Fork
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Andrew Swanson (33) has the ball after grabbing an offensive rebound.
PBL boys basketball vs. Salt Fork
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Tanner Coe, left, passes the ball.
