Here are some of the sights and highlights from Friday's IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game at Oakwood Grade School ...
PBL boys basketball wins 2019 Oakwood Regional title
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL boys basketball team hold up their IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship trophy after winning 56-53 in Friday’s regional title game over Oakwood.
Members of the PBL boys basketball team and cheerleading squad pose for a photo after the basketball team won 56-53 in Friday’s regional title game over Oakwood.
PBL boys basketball players rush the court in celebration after winning 56-53 in Friday’s regional title game over Oakwood.
PBL boys basketball players rush the court in celebration after winning 56-53 in Friday’s regional title game over Oakwood.
PBL’s Colton Coy (21) and Matthew Miller (4) leap in the air in celebration after Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game victory.
Members of the PBL boys basketball team hold up their IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship trophy after winning 56-53 in Friday’s regional title game over Oakwood.
PBL’s Andrew Swanson cuts down the net after Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game victory.
PBL’s Austin Gooden cuts down the net after Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game victory.
PBL’s Drake Schrodt cuts down the net after Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game victory.
PBL’s Jake Rich cuts down the net after Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game victory.
PBL’s Kyle Poll cuts down the net after Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game victory.
PBL’s Alex Rueck cuts down the net after Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game victory.
PBL’s Dalton Busboom cuts down the net after Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game victory.
PBL’s Colton Coy cuts down the net after Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game victory.
PBL head coach Adam Schonauer cuts down the net after Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game victory.
PBL head coach Adam Schonauer cuts down the net after Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game victory.
PBL’s Kyle Poll shoots in the three-point showdown held prior to Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game against Oakwood.
PBL’s Colton Coy shoots in the three-point showdown held prior to Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game against Oakwood.
PBL’s Gavin Coplea shoots in the three-point showdown held prior to Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game against Oakwood.
PBL boys basketball players, cheerleaders and fans cheer on Kyle Poll as he shoots in the three-point showdown held prior to Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game against Oakwood.
PBL’s Andrew Swanson shoots in the three-point showdown held prior to Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game against Oakwood.
Oakwood’s Trevan Garrett (11) and PBL’s Dalton Busboom dive for a loose ball during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game.
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle shoots from long range during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game against Oakwood.
PBL’s Dalton Busboom goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game against Oakwood.
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle goes up for a shot attempt against the defensive efforts of Oakwood’s Zane Priest (2) during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game.
PBL’s Austin Gooden (22) shoots from long range during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game against Oakwood.
PBL’s Austin Gooden (22) draws a foul as he shoots during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game against Oakwood.
PBL’s Colton Coy (21) goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game against Oakwood.
PBL’s Alex Rueck (44) goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game against Oakwood.
PBL’s Colton Coy (21) goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game against Oakwood.
PBL’s Drake Schrodt (5) goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game against Oakwood.
PBL’s Drake Schrodt (5) goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game against Oakwood.
PBL’s Kyle Poll (23) goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game against Oakwood.
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle (3) goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game against Oakwood.
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle (3) goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game against Oakwood.
PBL’s Austin Gooden (22) goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game against Oakwood.
PBL boys basketball players and fans cheer on the team during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game against Oakwood.
PBL’s Drake Schrodt (5) goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game against Oakwood.
After diving on the floor for a loose ball, PBL’s Kyle Poll (23) passes it to teammate Drake Schrodt (5) during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game against Oakwood.
PBL’s Sam Penicook (13) goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship game against Oakwood.
