Here are some of the sights from Saturday's meet at GCMS Middle School ...
-
2019 IESA Class A GCMS Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Gavin Johnson of the GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestling team is recognized as the winner of a 167-pound match during Saturday’s IESA Class A GCMS Regional meet. Johnson would finish with a third-place medal, earning a spot in sectionals as a result.
-
2019 IESA Class A GCMS Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Ayden Lage of the GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestling team is recognized as the winner of a 185-pound match during Saturday’s IESA Class A GCMS Regional meet. Lage would finish with a third-place medal, earning a spot in sectionals as a result.
-
2019 IESA Class A GCMS Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Shawn Schlickman, left, and Blake Booth of the GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestling team compete in the 75-pound championship match during Saturday’s IESA Class A GCMS Regional meet.
-
2019 IESA Class A GCMS Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Shawn Schlickman, above, and Blake Booth of the GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestling team compete in the 75-pound championship match during Saturday’s IESA Class A GCMS Regional meet.
-
2019 IESA Class A GCMS Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Blake Booth, above, and Shawn Schlickman of the GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestling team compete in the 75-pound championship match during Saturday’s IESA Class A GCMS Regional meet.
-
2019 IESA Class A GCMS Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Shawn Schlickman of the GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestling team is recognized as the winner of the 75-pound championship match during Saturday’s IESA Class A GCMS Regional meet.
-
2019 IESA Class A GCMS Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Carson Maxey, left, of the GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestling team competes in the 90-pound championship match during Saturday’s IESA Class A GCMS Regional meet.
-
2019 IESA Class A GCMS Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Carson Maxey of the GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestling team competes in the 90-pound championship match during Saturday’s IESA Class A GCMS Regional meet.
-
2019 IESA Class A GCMS Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Carson Maxey, right, of the GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestling team competes in the 90-pound championship match during Saturday’s IESA Class A GCMS Regional meet.
-
2019 IESA Class A GCMS Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Carson Maxey, right, of the GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestling team competes in the 90-pound championship match during Saturday’s IESA Class A GCMS Regional meet.
-
2019 IESA Class A GCMS Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Carson Maxey, above, of the GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestling team competes in the 90-pound championship match during Saturday’s IESA Class A GCMS Regional meet.
-
2019 IESA Class A GCMS Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Blake Booth, left, and Shawn Schlickman, middle, are recognized with their 75-pound second- and first-place ribbons, respectively, at Saturday’s IESA Class A GCMS Regional meet.
-
2019 IESA Class A GCMS Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Corbin Ragle, above, and Keegan Steenbergen compete in the 95-pound championship match during Saturday’s IESA Class A GCMS Regional meet.
-
2019 IESA Class A GCMS Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Keegan Steenbergen, left, and Corbin Ragle compete in the 95-pound championship match during Saturday’s IESA Class A GCMS Regional meet.
-
2019 IESA Class A GCMS Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Keegan Steenbergen, below, and Corbin Ragle compete in the 95-pound championship match during Saturday’s IESA Class A GCMS Regional meet.
-
2019 IESA Class A GCMS Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Corbin Ragle, above, and Keegan Steenbergen compete in the 95-pound championship match during Saturday’s IESA Class A GCMS Regional meet.
-
2019 IESA Class A GCMS Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Keegan Steenbergen, left, and Corbin Ragle compete in the 95-pound championship match during Saturday’s IESA Class A GCMS Regional meet.
-
2019 IESA Class A GCMS Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Carson Maxey, left, is recognized with his 90-pound second-place ribbon during Saturday’s IESA Class A GCMS Regional meet.
-
2019 IESA Class A GCMS Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Altin Nettleton, above, competes in the 105-pound championship match during Saturday’s IESA Class A GCMS Regional meet.
-
2019 IESA Class A GCMS Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Altin Nettleton, above, competes in the 105-pound championship match during Saturday’s IESA Class A GCMS Regional meet.
-
2019 IESA Class A GCMS Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Altin Nettleton, above, competes in the 105-pound championship match during Saturday’s IESA Class A GCMS Regional meet.
-
2019 IESA Class A GCMS Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Altin Nettleton, above, competes in the 105-pound championship match during Saturday’s IESA Class A GCMS Regional meet.
-
2019 IESA Class A GCMS Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Altin Nettleton, above, competes in the 105-pound championship match during Saturday’s IESA Class A GCMS Regional meet.
-
2019 IESA Class A GCMS Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Altin Nettleton is recognized as the winner of the 105-pound championship match during Saturday’s IESA Class A GCMS Regional meet.
-
2019 IESA Class A GCMS Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Corbin Ragle, left, and Keegan Steenbergen, middle, are recognized with their 95-pound second- and first-place ribbons, respectively, at Saturday’s IESA Class A GCMS Regional meet.
-
2019 IESA Class A GCMS Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Altin Nettleton, middle, is recognized as the first-place finisher at 105 pounds at Saturday’s IESA Class A GCMS Regional meet.
-
2019 IESA Class A GCMS Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Carter Kallal, right, is recognized as the third-place finisher at 112 pounds at Saturday’s IESA Class A GCMS Regional meet.
-
2019 IESA Class A GCMS Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Aiden Sancken, right, competes in the 135-pound championship match during Saturday’s IESA Class A GCMS Regional meet.
-
2019 IESA Class A GCMS Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Aiden Sancken, right, competes in the 135-pound championship match during Saturday’s IESA Class A GCMS Regional meet.
-
2019 IESA Class A GCMS Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Skyler Morano, right, is recognized as the third-place finisher at 126 pounds at Saturday’s IESA Class A GCMS Regional meet.
-
2019 IESA Class A GCMS Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Aiden Sancken, left, is recognized as the second-place finisher at 135 pounds at Saturday’s IESA Class A GCMS Regional meet.
-
2019 IESA Class A GCMS Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Gavin Johnson, right, is recognized as the third-place finisher at 167 pounds at Saturday’s IESA Class A GCMS Regional meet.
-
2019 IESA Class A GCMS Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Ayden Lage, right, is recognized as the third-place finisher at 185 pounds at Saturday’s IESA Class A GCMS Regional meet.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.