Here are some of the sights and highlights from Friday's regional championship game against Monticello at Monticello Middle School ...
GCMS boys basketball wins 2019 IHSA Class 2A Monticello Regional title
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) holds up the net that was cut down after the Falcons won the IHSA Class 2A Monticello Regional championship over Monticello on Friday.
GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins stands on the sidelines during the regional championship in Monticello on Friday.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) signals three points after hitting a 3-pointer early in Friday’s Monticello Regional championship game.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) out-jumps a Monticello player for a rebound during Friday’s Monticello Regional championship game.
Bella Rose and other GCMS cheerleaders get the fans pumped up after the first quarter of Friday’s boys basketball game against Monticello.
GCMS’s Connor Birky (11) drives in and scores two on a layup during Friday’s game against Monticello.
GCMS’s Connor Birky (11) watches as his long ball goes through the net to put the Falcons up 34-21 late in the second quarter of Friday’s game against Monticello.
GCMS’s Caleb Bleich (2) pulls up and scores two on a mid-range jump shot during Friday’s game against Monticello.
After a loud reaction from the Monticello student section, the GCMS “Red” Army points to the scoreboard to remind them the Falcons lead by 19 points late (47-28) in the third quarter of Friday’s game.
Ryland Holt (3) knocks down a 3 pointer late in the game.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) and teammates huddle up to talk strategy in the final minutes of Friday’s regional championship game against Monticello.
GCMS’s Ben Freehill (4) scores on a fast break in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against Monticello.
The Falcon bench is cool as cucumbers as GCMS rolls over Monticello in Friday’s IHSA Class 2A regional championship game in Monticello.
Members of the GCMS boys basketball team and cheerleading squad pose for a photo with the IHSA Class 2A Monticello Regional championship trophy after the basketball team defeated Monticello in Friday’s regional title game.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) celebrates the Falcons’ first regional championship since 2009 with his grandfather after Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Monticello Regional title game.
