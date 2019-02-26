Here are some of the sights and highlights from Tuesday's sectional semifinal game against Bloomington Central Catholic ...
-
PBL boys basketball at IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL head coach Adam Schonauer talks with his team during a timeout in Tuesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
PBL boys basketball at IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Drake Schrodt (5) drives toward the basket during Tuesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
PBL boys basketball at IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Drake Schrodt (5) goes up for a shot attempt during Tuesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
PBL boys basketball at IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Austin Gooden (22) goes up for a shot attempt during Tuesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
PBL boys basketball at IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle (3) shoots from long range during Tuesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
PBL boys basketball at IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s fans cheer during Tuesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
PBL boys basketball at IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s fans cheer during Tuesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
PBL boys basketball at IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Busboom, left, Mason Ecker (12) and Drake Schrodt (5) defend Bloomington Central Catholic’s Tommy Nelson (33) during Tuesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game.
-
PBL boys basketball at IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Alex Rueck (44) goes up for a shot attempt during Tuesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
PBL boys basketball at IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Austin Gooden (22) goes up for a shot attempt during Tuesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
PBL boys basketball at IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s fans cheer during Tuesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
PBL boys basketball at IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) shoots from long range during Tuesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.