Tuscola vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in a Class 2A Unity Sectional semifinal at Unity High School in Tolono on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Connor Birky (11) and Tuscola's Jalen Quinn (3) and Tuscola's Jacob Kibler (10) in a Class 2A Unity Sectional semifinal at Unity High School in Tolono on
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Tuscola's Will Little (20) and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ryland Holt (3) and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ben Freehill (4) in a Class 2A Unity Sectional semifinal at Unity High School in Tolono on
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Tuscola's Will Little (20) and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ben Freehill (4) in a Class 2A Unity Sectional semifinal at Unity High School in Tolono on
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ryland Holt (3) and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ben Freehill (4) and Tuscola's Will Little (20) in a Class 2A Unity Sectional semifinal at Unity High School in Tolono on
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ryland Holt (3) in a Class 2A Unity Sectional semifinal at Unity High School in Tolono on
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Bryce Barnes (21) in a Class 2A Unity Sectional semifinal at Unity High School in Tolono on
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's fans in a Class 2A Unity Sectional semifinal at Unity High School in Tolono on
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Tuscola's Jalen Quinn (3) and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Nathan Garard (20) and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ryland Holt (3) in a Class 2A Unity Sectional semifinal at Unity High School in Tolono on
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ryland Holt (3) and Tuscola's Jacob Kibler (10) in a Class 2A Unity Sectional semifinal at Unity High School in Tolono on
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ryland Holt (3) blocks another shot in a Class 2A Unity Sectional semifinal at Unity High School in Tolono on
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's head coach Ryan Tompkins in a Class 2A Unity Sectional semifinal at Unity High School in Tolono on
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Tuscola's Will Little (20) and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ben Freehill (4) in a Class 2A Unity Sectional semifinal at Unity High School in Tolono on
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Lane Short (12) in a Class 2A Unity Sectional semifinal at Unity High School in Tolono on
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Tuscola's Brayden VonLanken (55) and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Bryce Barnes (21) in a Class 2A Unity Sectional semifinal at Unity High School in Tolono on
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Tuscola's fans in a Class 2A Unity Sectional semifinal at Unity High School in Tolono on
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Tuscola's head coach Justin Bozarth in a Class 2A Unity Sectional semifinal at Unity High School in Tolono on
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Tuscola's Will Little (20) and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Nathan Garard (20), Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Bryce Barnes (21) and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ben Freehill (4) in a Class 2A Unity Sectional semifinal at Unity High School in Tolono on
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Nathan Garard (20) and Tuscola's Jalen Quinn (3) in a Class 2A Unity Sectional semifinal at Unity High School in Tolono on
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's assistant coach in a Class 2A Unity Sectional semifinal at Unity High School in Tolono on
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Tuscola's Jalen Quinn (3) in a Class 2A Unity Sectional semifinal at Unity High School in Tolono on
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s fans cheer on the boys basketball team during Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Tuscola.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt, left, goes up for the tipoff of Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Tuscola.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) and Ryland Holt (3) defend against Tuscola’s Brayden VonLanken (55) during Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt goes up for a shot attempt during Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Tuscola.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS players react from the bench after teammate Ryland Holt blocked a shot during Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Tuscola.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Jordan Blake reacts on the bench after teammate Ryland Holt blocked a shot during Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Tuscola.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ben Freehill, left, dives on the floor in an attempt to grab a loose ball during Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Tuscola.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s fans cheer on the boys basketball team during Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Tuscola.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins gives instructions during Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Tuscola.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins gives instructions during Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Tuscola.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (20) applauds as the Falcon defense forces a turnover during Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Tuscola.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s mascot cheers on the boys basketball team during Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Tuscola.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s mascot cheers on the boys basketball team during Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Tuscola.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS players react from the bench after the Falcons tally three points during Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Tuscola.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) records a steal on the defensive end during Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Tuscola.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Lane Short grabs a rebound during Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Tuscola.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt goes up for a shot attempt during Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Tuscola.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) goes up to score two points on a putback during Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Tuscola.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Connor Birky (11) scores two points via a fastbreak layup during Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Tuscola.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt goes up for a tomahawk slam dunk during Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Tuscola.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ben Freehill (4) shoots during Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Tuscola.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Lane Short (12) goes up for a shot attempt during Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Tuscola.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Lane Short (12) goes up for a shot attempt during Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Tuscola.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) and Jordan Lee (50) exchange in a fist bump as Holt heads to the bench during the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Tuscola.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) and Cade Elliott exchange in a fist bump as Barnes heads to the bench during the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Tuscola.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Lane Short (12) goes up for a shot attempt during Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Tuscola.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Josh Bleich (13) goes up for a shot attempt during Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Tuscola.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Jordan Lee (50) goes up for a shot attempt during Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Tuscola.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Cade Elliott dribbles the ball down the court during Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional semifinal game against Tuscola.
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS Red Army Fans dress up as ESPN Analysts for the game.
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Nathan Garard (20) takes a jump shot in the 1st half.
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Lane Short (12) draws a foul and knocks down both free throws.
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Ryland Holt (3) with a big-time slam in the 2nd half.
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
The GCMS Bench erupts as they watch Ryland Holt (3) throw down a monster dunk in the 2nd half to put the Falcons up 33-15 midway through the 3rd quarter.
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Ben Freehill (4) scores two in a jump shot.
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Bryce Barnes (21) draws a foul as he drives into the paint.
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Lane Short (12) scores two points on a soft floater.
