Here are some sights and highlights from Friday's game at the Rocket Center in Tolono ...
-
GCMS boys basketball wins 2019 IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional title
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the GCMS boys basketball team hold up their IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional championship plaque after winning Friday’s sectional title game over Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the GCMS boys basketball team hold up their IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional championship plaque after winning Friday’s sectional title game over Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the GCMS boys basketball team hold up their IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional championship plaque after winning Friday’s sectional title game over Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) shows off a piece of the net that he cut off the hoop at the Rocket Center in Tolono after he and the Falcons won the IHSA Class 2A sectional championship.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes cuts a piece off the net at the Rocket Center in Tolono after he and the Falcons won the IHSA Class 2A sectional championship.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes shows off a piece of the net that he cut off the hoop at the Rocket Center in Tolono after he and the Falcons won the IHSA Class 2A sectional championship.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Connor Birky shows off a piece of the net that he cut off the hoop at the Rocket Center in Tolono after he and the Falcons won the IHSA Class 2A sectional championship.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Lane Short cuts a piece off the net at the Rocket Center in Tolono after he and the Falcons won the IHSA Class 2A sectional championship.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Caleb Bleich cuts a piece off the net at the Rocket Center in Tolono after he and the Falcons won the IHSA Class 2A sectional championship.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Caleb Bleich shows off a piece of the net that he cut off the hoop at the Rocket Center in Tolono after he and the Falcons won the IHSA Class 2A sectional championship.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Nathan Garard cuts a piece off the net at the Rocket Center in Tolono after he and the Falcons won the IHSA Class 2A sectional championship.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Chris Hood cuts a piece off the net at the Rocket Center in Tolono after he and the Falcons won the IHSA Class 2A sectional championship.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Josh Bleich cuts a piece off the net at the Rocket Center in Tolono after he and the Falcons won the IHSA Class 2A sectional championship.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Josh Bleich shows off a piece of the net that he cut off the hoop at the Rocket Center in Tolono after he and the Falcons won the IHSA Class 2A sectional championship.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins cuts off the net at the Rocket Center in Tolono after he and the Falcons won the IHSA Class 2A sectional championship.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins comes down from the ladder after cutting off the net at the Rocket Center in Tolono after he and the Falcons won the IHSA Class 2A sectional championship.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS boys basketball team and cheerleading squad members take a picture with the basketball team’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional championship plaque after Friday’s win over Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s side of the bleachers is filled to capacity about 15 minutes prior to Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional championship game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS boys basketball team and cheerleading squad members take a picture with the basketball team’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional championship plaque after Friday’s win over Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS boys basketball team and cheerleading squad members take a picture with the basketball team’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional championship plaque, along with some of their fans in the student section, after Friday’s win over Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s mascot high-fives fans entering the Rocket Center for Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional championship game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes, left, looks to pass the ball during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional championship game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt dribbles the ball to the opposite end of the court during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional championship game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Caleb Bleich (2) puts up a shot attempt during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional championship game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Connor Birky (11) puts up a shot attempt during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional championship game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Lane Short dribbles during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional championship game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Lane Short (12) puts up a shot attempt during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional championship game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS cheerleaders run around the court waving their flags as the boys basketball team enters the court for the second half of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional championship game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) puts up a shot attempt during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional championship game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional championship game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) goes up to block a shot attempt by Bloomington Central Catholic’s Zach Tomerlin (23) during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional championship game.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Lane Short (12) puts up a shot attempt during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional championship game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS players react from the bench after Ryland Holt made a shot while drawing a foul with 4:14 left in the third quarter of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional championship game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS players react from the bench after Ryland Holt made a shot while drawing a foul with 4:14 left in the third quarter of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional championship game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS players react from the bench after Ryland Holt made a shot while drawing a foul with 4:14 left in the third quarter of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional championship game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) blocks a shot attempt during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional championship game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) puts up a shot attempt during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional championship game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Lane Short (12) puts up a shot attempt during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional championship game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Connor Birky (11) dives on the floor for a loose ball during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional championship game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional championship game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Caleb Bleich (2) tries to dribble around the defense during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional championship game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ben Freehill passes the ball during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional championship game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) goes to the floor as he draws a foul after grabbing an offensive rebound during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional championship game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) gets ready to hug Connor Birky (11) after the final buzzer sounded on the Falcons’ sectional championship victory over Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
The GCMS mascot and cheerleaders celebrate after the boys basketball team won its sectional championship.
-
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS boys basketball team and cheerleading squad members take a picture with the basketball team’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional championship plaque after Friday’s win over Bloomington Central Catholic.
-
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
“It’s Over” as GCMS Head Coach, Ryan Tompkins, makes the final cut to bring the net home to Gibson City.
-
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Players celebrate the first Falcon Sectional Championship.
-
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Fergie, the Falcon Mascot, holds up a “W” for the crowd.
-
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Bryce Barnes (21) gets fouled during a defensive rebound and the Falcons maintain a 1-point lead with just 1:18 remaining.
-
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Ryland Holt (3) puts one off the glass for 2 points to bring the Falcons ahead by 1 late in the game.
-
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Bryce Barnes (21) scores 2 late in the game.
-
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Lane Short (12) floats one over a defender and off the glass for 2 points.
-
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Caleb Bleich (2) comes off a Bryce Barnes (21) screen and dribbles into the paint.
-
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Connor Birky (11) turns down the court after grabbing a rebound early in the 2nd half.
-
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Ben Freehill (4) splits defenders for two points in the 1st half.
-
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Caleb Bleich (2) puts 2 points on the board early in the game.
