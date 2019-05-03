Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. Pleasant Plains in the Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional at UIS on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. GCMS won 52-37.
-
HS Boys 2A Super Sectional: GCMS vs. Pleasant Plains
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley celebrate their victory in the Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional at UIS on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
-
HS Boys 2A Super Sectional: GCMS vs. Pleasant Plains
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs Pleasant Plains in the Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional at UIS on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
-
HS Boys 2A Super Sectional: GCMS vs. Pleasant Plains
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ben Freehill (4) in the Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional at UIS on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
-
HS Boys 2A Super Sectional: GCMS vs. Pleasant Plains
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Bryce Barnes (21) and Pleasant Plains Justin Guernsey (5) in the Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional at UIS on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
-
HS Boys 2A Super Sectional: GCMS vs. Pleasant Plains
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Bryce Barnes (21) and Pleasant Plains Justin Guernsey (5) in the Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional at UIS on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
-
HS Boys 2A Super Sectional: GCMS vs. Pleasant Plains
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Lane Short (12) and Pleasant Plains Justin Guernsey (5) in the Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional at UIS on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
-
HS Boys 2A Super Sectional: GCMS vs. Pleasant Plains
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's fans in the Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional at UIS on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
-
HS Boys 2A Super Sectional: GCMS vs. Pleasant Plains
/g1/ and Pleasant Plains Mason Williams (25) in the Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional at UIS on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
-
HS Boys 2A Super Sectional: GCMS vs. Pleasant Plains
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Bryce Barnes (21) and Pleasant Plains Nick Savage (20) in the Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional at UIS on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
-
HS Boys 2A Super Sectional: GCMS vs. Pleasant Plains
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Caleb Bleich (2) and Pleasant Plains Justin Guernsey (5) in the Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional at UIS on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
-
HS Boys 2A Super Sectional: GCMS vs. Pleasant Plains
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ryland Holt (3) and Pleasant Plains Corgan Greer (13) in the Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional at UIS on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
-
HS Boys 2A Super Sectional: GCMS vs. Pleasant Plains
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ryland Holt (3) and Pleasant Plains Chase Schmitt (41) in the Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional at UIS on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
-
HS Boys 2A Super Sectional: GCMS vs. Pleasant Plains
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ryland Holt (3) got up for a dunk n the second quarter in the Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional at UIS on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
-
HS Boys 2A Super Sectional: GCMS vs. Pleasant Plains
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Connor Birky (11) and Pleasant Plains Justin Guernsey (5) in the Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional at UIS on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
-
HS Boys 2A Super Sectional: GCMS vs. Pleasant Plains
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Bryce Barnes (21) and Pleasant Plains Chase Schmitt (41) in the Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional at UIS on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
-
HS Boys 2A Super Sectional: GCMS vs. Pleasant Plains
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Lane Short (12) and Pleasant Plains Joel Niermann (30) in the Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional at UIS on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
-
HS Boys 2A Super Sectional: GCMS vs. Pleasant Plains
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in the Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional at UIS on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
-
HS Boys 2A Super Sectional: GCMS vs. Pleasant Plains
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's fans in the Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional at UIS on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
-
HS Boys 2A Super Sectional: GCMS vs. Pleasant Plains
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's fans in the Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional at UIS on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
-
HS Boys 2A Super Sectional: GCMS vs. Pleasant Plains
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley celebrate their victory in the Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional at UIS on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
-
HS Boys 2A Super Sectional: GCMS vs. Pleasant Plains
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Bryce Barnes (21),Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ryland Holt (3) and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ben Freehill (4) celebrate their victory in the Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional at UIS on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
-
HS Boys 2A Super Sectional: GCMS vs. Pleasant Plains
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley players hug their coach as they celebrate their victory in the Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional at UIS on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
-
HS Boys 2A Super Sectional: GCMS vs. Pleasant Plains
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley players accept the plaque celebrate their victory in the Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional at UIS on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.