Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's IHSA Class 2A third-place game ...
GCMS boys basketball vs. Chicago Corliss
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Ryland Holt points toward the crowd as he is interviewed for a television postgame recap after Saturday's IHSA Class 2A third-place game against Corliss.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Chicago Corliss
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the GCMS boys basketball team huddle up after winning Saturday's IHSA Class 2A third-place game.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Chicago Corliss
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the GCMS boys basketball team point toward their fans after winning Saturday's IHSA Class 2A third-place game.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Chicago Corliss
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Lane Short (12) celebrates after Saturday's IHSA Class 2A third-place game.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Chicago Corliss
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Ryland Holt, right, receives a hug from assistant coach A.J. Richard as he goes to the bench during the final seconds of Saturday's IHSA Class 2A third-place game.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Chicago Corliss
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Ryland Holt (3) goes up for a shot attempt during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A third-place game against Chicago Corliss.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Chicago Corliss
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS fans cheer during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A third-place game against Chicago Corliss.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Chicago Corliss
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Connor Birky (11) drains a go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's IHSA Class 2A third-place game against Chicago Corliss.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Chicago Corliss
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Ryland Holt (3) goes up for a shot attempt during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A third-place game against Chicago Corliss.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Chicago Corliss
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Nathan Garard, right, dribbles during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A third-place game against Chicago Corliss.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Chicago Corliss
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS fans cheer during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A third-place game against Chicago Corliss.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Chicago Corliss
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Connor Birky goes up for a shot attempt during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A third-place game against Chicago Corliss.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Chicago Corliss
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Lane Short (12) looks to do something with the ball during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A third-place game against Chicago Corliss.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Chicago Corliss
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Lane Short (12) looks to do something with the ball during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A third-place game against Chicago Corliss.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Chicago Corliss
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's mascot cheers along with the student section during a timeout of Saturday's IHSA Class 2A third-place game.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Chicago Corliss
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS cheerleaders cheer during a timeout of Saturday's IHSA Class 2A third-place game.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Chicago Corliss
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Ryland Holt (3) goes up for a shot attempt during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A third-place game against Chicago Corliss.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Chicago Corliss
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Ryland Holt (3) goes up for a shot attempt during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A third-place game against Chicago Corliss.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Chicago Corliss
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Bryce Barnes grabs an offensive rebound during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A third-place game against Chicago Corliss.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Chicago Corliss
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Bryce Barnes (21) shoots a jumper during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A third-place game against Chicago Corliss.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Chicago Corliss
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the GCMS boys basketball team huddle up prior to the second half of Saturday's IHSA Class 2A third-place game.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Chicago Corliss
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Caleb Bleich, left, shoots from long range during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A third-place game.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Chicago Corliss
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Lane Short, left, blocks a shot during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A third-place game.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Chicago Corliss
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Lane Short (12) grabs a rebound during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A third-place game.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Chicago Corliss
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the GCMS boys basketball team wait to pick up their third-place medals.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Chicago Corliss
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
From left, GCMS's Connor Birky, Ryland Holt, Ben Freehill and Bryce Barnes hold up the third-place trophy.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Chicago Corliss
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the GCMS boys basketball team pose for a photo with their third-place trophy.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Chicago Corliss
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
With GCMS's Ryland Holt holding the third-place trophy, teammate Jordan Lee gives it a kiss.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Chicago Corliss
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
With GCMS's Ryland Holt holding the third-place trophy, assistant coach A.J. Richard gives it a kiss.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Chicago Corliss
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
With GCMS's Ryland Holt holding the third-place trophy, head coach Ryan Tompkins gives it a kiss.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Chicago Corliss
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the GCMS boys basketball team pose for a photo with their third-place trophy.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Chicago Corliss
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the GCMS boys basketball team, along with the school's mascot and cheerleaders, pose for a photo with their third-place trophy.
