Here are some sights from Sunday's parade and assembly for the GCMS boys basketball team's third-place finish at the IHSA Class 2A state-final tournament ...
GCMS boys basketball returns home (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Senior members of the GCMS boys basketball team hold up their third-place trophy at the celebration assembly held Sunday at the GCMS Middle School gym.
GCMS High School Principal Chris Garard holds up the third-place trophy at the celebration assembly held Sunday at the GCMS Middle School gym.
GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins, left, talks to the crowd during the celebration assembly held Sunday at the GCMS Middle School gym.
Members of the GCMS boys basketball team pose for a photo after the celebration assembly held Sunday at the GCMS Middle School gym along with their trophies won during the 2018-19 season.
Fans take pictures as members of the GCMS boys basketball team pose for a photo after the celebration assembly held Sunday at the GCMS Middle School gym along with their trophies won during the 2018-19 season.
GCMS senior Lane Short signs an autograph for a fan after the celebration assembly held Sunday at the GCMS Middle School gym.
Longtime GCMS scorekeeper Norm Schall, right, is presented with a third-place medal by senior Nathan Garard during the celebration assembly held Sunday at the GCMS Middle School gym.
GCMS assistant coach Robbie Dinkins introduces himself during the celebration assembly held Sunday at the GCMS Middle School gym.
GCMS senior Chris Hood introduces himself during the celebration assembly held Sunday at the GCMS Middle School gym.
GCMS’s Connor Birky introduces himself during the celebration assembly held Sunday at the GCMS Middle School gym.
Members of the GCMS cheerleading squad introduce themselves during the celebration assembly held Sunday at the GCMS Middle School gym.
Fans cheer on the GCMS boys basketball team as it enters the GCMS Middle School gym for Sunday’s celebration assembly.
Fans cheer on the GCMS boys basketball team as it enters the GCMS Middle School gym for Sunday’s celebration assembly.
The GCMS boys basketball team’s mini bus is escorted by a firetruck from the WGCY radio station’s building to downtown Gibson City for Sunday’s celebration parade.
Fans applaud GCMS boys basketball team’s mini bus as it is is escorted from the WGCY radio station’s building to downtown Gibson City for Sunday’s celebration parade.
GCMS cheerleaders wave to parade attendees on Sunday.
Parade attendees wave in downtown Gibson City on Sunday.
Parade attendees wave at firetrucks in downtown Gibson City on Sunday.
Parade attendees wave at firetrucks in downtown Gibson City on Sunday.
Parade attendees wave at firetrucks in downtown Gibson City on Sunday.
