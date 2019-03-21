Almost 250 high school athletes showed up at the News-Gazette photo studio for the Faces of Spring 2019 photo shoot.
-
Faces of Spring 2019: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Grace Bailey Danville soccer 3/10 , 2019.
-
Faces of Spring 2019: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Grace Bailey Danville soccer 3/10 , 2019.
-
Faces of Spring 2019: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Katie Bell centennial soccer 3/10/2019.
-
Faces of Spring 2019: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Katie Bell centennial soccer 3/10/2019.
-
Faces of Spring 2019: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Leah Courtney central soccer 3/10/2019.
-
Faces of Spring 2019: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Leah Courtney central soccer 3/10/2019.
-
Faces of Spring 2019: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Olivia DeVries centennial soccer 3/10/2019.
-
Faces of Spring 2019: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Olivia DeVries centennial soccer 3/10/2019.
-
Faces of Spring 2019: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Amanda Franklin Arthur Okaw Christian soccer March 10, 2019.
-
Faces of Spring 2019: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Amanda Franklin Arthur Okaw Christian soccer March 10, 2019.
-
Faces of Spring 2019: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Naomi Gillett central soccer 3/10/2019.
-
Faces of Spring 2019: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Naomi Gillett central soccer 3/10/2019.
-
Faces of Spring 2019: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Madalene Henningsen AOC soccer March 10, 2019.
-
Faces of Spring 2019: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Madalene Henningsen AOC soccer March 10, 2019.
-
Faces of Spring 2019: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Dana Hergenrother STM soccer March 10, 2019.
-
Faces of Spring 2019: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Dana Hergenrother STM soccer March 10, 2019.
-
Faces of Spring 2019: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Abby Liebach STM soccer March 10, 2019.
-
Faces of Spring 2019: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Abby Liebach STM soccer March 10, 2019.
-
Faces of Spring 2019: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Katie Limentato Judah soccer 3/10/19
-
Faces of Spring 2019: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Katie Limentato Judah soccer 3/10/19
-
Faces of Spring 2019: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Maddie Louis MS soccer 3/10/19
-
Faces of Spring 2019: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Maddie Louis MS soccer 3/10/19
-
Faces of Spring 2019: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Mia Maupin Monticello soccer 3/10/19
-
Faces of Spring 2019: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Mia Maupin Monticello soccer 3/10/19
-
Faces of Spring 2019: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Emily Maxwell Judah soccer 3/10/19
-
Faces of Spring 2019: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Emily Maxwell Judah soccer 3/10/19
-
Faces of Spring 2019: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Brittany Roberts Monticello soccer 3/10/19
-
Faces of Spring 2019: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Brittany Roberts Monticello soccer 3/10/19
-
Faces of Spring 2019: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Angela Roesler Centennial soccer 3/10/2019.
-
Faces of Spring 2019: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Angela Roesler Centennial soccer 3/10/2019.
-
Faces of Spring 2019: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Blanka Rubio Danville soccer 3/10 , 2019.
-
Faces of Spring 2019: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Blanka Rubio Danville soccer 3/10 , 2019.
-
Faces of Spring 2019: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Maddy Wade MS soccer 3/10/19
-
Faces of Spring 2019: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Maddy Wade MS soccer 3/10/19
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.