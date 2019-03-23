2019 SVC/HOIC All-Star basketball

Here are some of the sights and highlights from Saturday's all-star girls and boys basketball games, hosted by WGCY Radio in Gibson City ...
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3), Connor Birky (11) and Bryce Barnes (21) are offered celebratory fist bumps by their HOIC teammates as they head to the bench for the final time in Saturday’s SVC/HOIC All-Star basketball games.
Members of the SVC all-star boys basketball team pose for a photo after Saturday’s SVC/HOIC All-Star basketball games.
GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins, second from left, and HOIC boys assistant coaches offer congratulations to Deer Creek-Mackinaw’s Levi Scheuermann (34) as he heads toward the bench during Saturday’s SVC/HOIC All-Star basketball games.
GCMS’s Connor Birky (11) shoots from way beyond the arc during Saturday’s SVC/HOIC All-Star boys basketball game.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt goes up for a layup attempt during Saturday’s SVC/HOIC All-Star boys basketball game.
GCMS’s Connor Birky (11) passes to Flanagan-Cronell’s Karson Kimpling (33) during Saturday’s SVC/HOIC All-Star boys basketball game.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) drives toward the basket while being guarded by Cissna Park’s Brian Fehr (22) during Saturday’s SVC/HOIC All-Star boys basketball game.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt, left, attempts a jump shot over Momence’s Lamarius Lillard during Saturday’s SVC/HOIC All-Star boys basketball game.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) drives toward the basket while being guarded by Clifton Central’s Darryl Harris during Saturday’s SVC/HOIC All-Star boys basketball game.
GCMS’s Connor Birky (11) goes up for a shot attempt over Cissna Park’s Brian Fehr (22) and Bailey Sluis (14) during Saturday’s SVC/HOIC All-Star boys basketball game.
GCMS’s Connor Birky (11) passes the ball during Saturday’s SVC/HOIC All-Star boys basketball game.
PBL’s Austin Gooden (22) shoots from long range during Saturday’s SVC/HOIC All-Star basketball games.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) dribbles during Saturday’s SVC/HOIC All-Star basketball games.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) shoots from long range during Saturday’s SVC/HOIC All-Star basketball games.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes shoots over Momence’s Lamarius Lillard during Saturday’s SVC/HOIC All-Star basketball games.
GCMS’s Connor Birky (11) defends against the inbounding pass attempt by Dwight’s Cal Schultz during Saturday’s SVC/HOIC All-Star basketball games.
PBL’s Austin Gooden (22) passes during Saturday’s SVC/HOIC All-Star basketball games.
Cissna Park’s Julian Stadeli (35) throws down a dunk during a dunk contest held in between Saturday’s SVC/HOIC All-Star girls and boys basketball games. Stadeli would win the dunk contest.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt throws down a dunk during a dunk contest held in between Saturday’s SVC/HOIC All-Star girls and boys basketball games.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt attempts a dunk during a dunk contest held in between Saturday’s SVC/HOIC All-Star girls and boys basketball games.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes attempts a dunk during a dunk contest held in between Saturday’s SVC/HOIC All-Star girls and boys basketball games.
GCMS head boys basketball coach Ryan Tompkins speaks to the crowd as his team is recognized for its third-place finish at the IHSA Class 2A state-final tournament in between Saturday’s SVC/HOIC All-Star girls and boys basketball games.
Members of the GCMS boys basketball team, along with the cheerleading squad, are recognized for the basketball team’s third-place finish at the IHSA Class 2A state-final tournament in between Saturday’s SVC/HOIC All-Star girls and boys basketball games.
Cissna Park head boys basketball coach Kevin Long, who coached his final season with the Timberwoves last winter, addresses the crowd as his team is recognized for its second-place finish in the IHSA Class 1A state-final tournament in between Saturday’s SVC/HOIC All-Star girls and boys basketball games.
Members of the Cissna Park boys basketball team are recognized for their second-place finish in the IHSA Class 1A state-final tournament in between Saturday’s SVC/HOIC All-Star girls and boys basketball games.
GCMS’s Claire Retherford (20) battles for a rebound during Saturday’s SVC/HOIC All-Star basketball games.
GCMS’s Claire Retherford (20) goes up for a shot attempt during Saturday’s SVC/HOIC All-Star basketball games.
GCMS’s Megan Moody (31) dribbles during Saturday’s SVC/HOIC All-Star basketball games.
Eureka head coach Jerry Prina, a PBL graduate, speaks to his HOIC all-star girls basketball squad during Saturday’s SVC/HOIC All-Star basketball games.
GCMS’s Claire Retherford (20) shoots a jumper during Saturday’s SVC/HOIC All-Star basketball games.
GCMS’s Megan Moody, right, shoots from long range during Saturday’s SVC/HOIC All-Star basketball games.
GCMS’s Claire Retherford dribbles during Saturday’s SVC/HOIC All-Star basketball games.
