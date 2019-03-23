Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's Class AA Meet at Shirk Center in Bloomington ...
PBL track and field at 2019 IPTT Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Ryder James, right, runs in the 1,600-meter run during Saturday's Illinois Prep Top Times Class AA Meet.
PBL track and field at 2019 IPTT Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Garrett Bachtold participates in the pole vault during Saturday's Illinois Prep Top Times Class AA Meet.
PBL track and field at 2019 IPTT Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL track and field at 2019 IPTT Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Hannah Schwarz runs in the 200-meter dash during Saturday's Illinois Prep Top Times Class AA Meet.
PBL track and field at 2019 IPTT Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's T.J. Jones takes off for the start of the 200-meter dash during Saturday's Illinois Prep Top Times Class AA Meet.
PBL track and field at 2019 IPTT Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's T.J. Jones, right, finishes running in the 200-meter dash during Saturday's Illinois Prep Top Times Class AA Meet.
