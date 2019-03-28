Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's meet at Guyot Track in Paxton ...
-
2019 PBL Track and Field Preseason Invite
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ryder James, left, and Alec St. Julien, second from left, run in the 800-meter run during Thursday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
-
2019 PBL Track and Field Preseason Invite
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jesse Barfield, second from left, and Paul Cleary, third from left, run in the 800-meter run during Thursday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
-
2019 PBL Track and Field Preseason Invite
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cameron Grohler participates in the pole vault during Thursday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
-
2019 PBL Track and Field Preseason Invite
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Liam McMullin runs in the 800-meter run during Thursday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
-
2019 PBL Track and Field Preseason Invite
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jake Rich throws the shot put during Thursday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
-
2019 PBL Track and Field Preseason Invite
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt runs in the 4x200 relay during Thursday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
-
2019 PBL Track and Field Preseason Invite
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Garrett Sanders runs in the 4x200 relay during Thursday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
-
2019 PBL Track and Field Preseason Invite
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Sara Sowka runs in the 800-meter run during Thursday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
-
2019 PBL Track and Field Preseason Invite
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s MaKenna Ecker throws the discus during Thursday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
-
2019 PBL Track and Field Preseason Invite
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s T.J. Jones (left) and GCMS’s Braylen Kean (third from left), Aidan Laughery (fourth from left) and Conner Main (fifth from left) run in the 100-meter dash during Thursday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
-
2019 PBL Track and Field Preseason Invite
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Aidan Laughery runs in the 100-meter dash during Thursday’s PBL Preseason Invite, followed by teammates Braylen Kean (second from left) and Conner Main (third from left).
-
2019 PBL Track and Field Preseason Invite
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Aidan Laughery runs in the 100-meter dash during Thursday’s PBL Preseason Invite, followed by teammates Braylen Kean (second from left) and Conner Main (third from left).
-
2019 PBL Track and Field Preseason Invite
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Zac Jayne runs in the 100-meter dash during Thursday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
-
2019 PBL Track and Field Preseason Invite
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Matt Miller, left, runs in the 100-meter dash during Thursday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
-
2019 PBL Track and Field Preseason Invite
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Hannah Schwarz, left, runs in the 100-meter dash during Thursday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
-
2019 PBL Track and Field Preseason Invite
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Emily Graves, middle, runs in the 100-meter dash during Thursday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
-
2019 PBL Track and Field Preseason Invite
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Macie Wright, second from right, runs in the 100-meter dash during Thursday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
-
2019 PBL Track and Field Preseason Invite
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Chase Elson, second from left, runs in the 110-meter hurdles during Thursday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
-
2019 PBL Track and Field Preseason Invite
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Isaiah Chatman, left, and Caleb Dunham run in the 110-meter hurdles during Thursday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
-
2019 PBL Track and Field Preseason Invite
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Garrett Bachtold participates in the pole vault during Thursday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
-
2019 PBL Track and Field Preseason Invite
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Gracie Bradshaw, left, runs in the 100-meter hurdles during Thursday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
-
2019 PBL Track and Field Preseason Invite
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Katelyn Crabb, second from left, runs in the 100-meter hurdles during Thursday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.