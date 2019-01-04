Here are some of the highlights from Monday's game in Gibson City ...
GCMS baseball vs. Fisher (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Nathan Garard pitches during Monday’s game against Fisher.
GCMS’s Layne Harden bats during Monday’s game against Fisher.
GCMS’s Daniel Jones (1) receives a fist bump from teammate Nathan Garard (21) after scoring a run during Monday’s game against Fisher.
GCMS’s Nathan Garard bats during Monday’s game against Fisher.
GCMS’s Ethan Garard bats during Monday’s game against Fisher.
GCMS’s Josh Nuss hits a ground ball during Monday’s game against Fisher.
GCMS’s Josh Nuss high-fives teammate Braden Roesch (26) after crossing home plate to score a run during Monday’s game against Fisher.
GCMS’s Hunter Brewer pitches during Monday’s game against Fisher.
GCMS’s Bryce Boundy bats during Monday’s game against Fisher.
GCMS’s Daniel Jones pitches during Monday’s game against Fisher.
GCMS’s Nathan Daughenbaugh bats during Monday’s game against Fisher.
GCMS’s Keegan Kutemeier bats during Monday’s game against Fisher.
GCMS’s Daniel Jones makes a running catch in foul territory during Monday’s game against Fisher.
GCMS’s Bryce Boundy prepares to field a ground ball during Monday’s game against Fisher.
GCMS’s Braden Roesch bats during Monday’s game against Fisher.
