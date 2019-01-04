Here are some of the highlights from Monday's co-ed meet in Gibson City ...
GCMS High School track and field home meet (April 1, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Emma Swanson throws the shot put during Monday’s home meet.
GCMS’s Delanie Dykes runs in the 800-meter run during Monday’s home meet.
GCMS’s Aidan Laughery runs in the 100-meter dash during Monday’s home meet.
GCMS's Gabby Dammkoehler, left, and Isabel Eichelberger run in the 800-meter run during Monday's home meet.
