Paxton's public swimming pool set to open Saturday, May 26

PAXTON -- Weather permitting, the public swimming pool at Coady Park in Paxton will open Saturday, May 26.

Pool prices and hours of operation were set by the Paxton Park District's board of commissioners at their monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 10.

Open swim hours will be available from 1-5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1-5 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 8-10 p.m. Wednesdays during the summer. Family Tot Swim will be available from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Information regarding swim team, swim lessons, and pool parties will be released shortly by the Paxton Park District.

Pool passes will be $65 for an individual and $100 for a family of two. Any additional pass after the family of two will cost $30.

The pool will remain open at least through August 19.

"In the next couple of weeks, we'll have our full pool staff set and we'll start gearing up for a great season," said Neal McKenry, the Paxton Park District's recreation director. "Hopefully, the weather will cooperate and it'll be an ideal season in terms of attendance."

Attendance will be closely monitored, McKenry said, "especially on the typically slow days of Saturday and Sunday." Pool hours will be cut short on days with low attendence.

"Unfortunately, we cannot commit to staying open from 1-5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday no matter the attendance," McKenry said. "The public should know, as it'll say on the fine print on the pool pass, that the pool will close at 3 p.m. if the lack of paid patrons does not justify staying open with a full staff."

All pool related information will be updated at www.paxtonparkdistrict.com within the next couple of weeks, McKenry said.

Discussion tabled for pool mechanical shed and bathhouse improvements

The board did not receive enough bids for improvements to the public swimming pool's mechanical shed and bathhouse to, McKenry said, "feel confident in accepting any of them."

Therefore, the discussion was tabled for May's meeting.

"Several additional companies will hopefully submit their bids prior to the next meeting," McKenry said.

Paxton park board to be reduced to five members

In last March's primary election, Paxton voters sided in favor of reducing the Paxton Park District's board of commissioners from seven to five members.

There are six board members at the park district after Nicci Greenlee resigned last November.

Commissioner Bobby Kinnaird's term expires in April 2021. All other terms will expire in April 2019.

"When (April 2019 comes, it'll be up to the individual board members whether or not they wish to seek reelection," McKenry said.