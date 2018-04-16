PBL memorializes 'important milestone' in groundbreaking ceremony

PAXTON — As construction crews began to lift dirt in a fenced-in area on Clara Peterson Elementary School’s east side last Wednesday afternoon, about 650 grade-school students wearing plastic construction helmets were gathered on the lawn in front of the school to celebrate the long-awaited milestone.

“We are gathered here today to memorialize an important milestone in a project that will impact countless students and educators in the PBL community for decades to come,” the students heard the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district’s superintendent, Cliff McClure, say from a podium placed atop the steps leading to Clara Peterson Elementary School’s front entrance.

Last Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony marked the official start of the biggest capital-improvement project the PBL school district has undertaken since 2005, when a new junior high school was built.

After McClure and two other officials gave remarks to the audience, students, staff, school board members and community members took turns wearing hard hats and using shovels to turn over a pile of sand in front of the elementary school — a ceremonial act marking the start of construction of a 63,400-square-foot addition to its east side.

“Today, as I look out at all these young people full of enormous potential, faculty and staff members and community members who have assembled here, I am truly bursting with pride in what we have accomplished, anxious for what lies ahead and excited for the day that we open this state-of-the-art facility to our staff and students,” McClure said.

This day, no doubt, was a long time coming.

It was more than two years ago when the Panthers Building Legacy team — a group of community volunteers — began organizing “community engagement” sessions and gathering and analyzing the community’s feedback regarding the “current and desired conditions” of students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, McClure said.

The community engagement process and the resulting community feedback led to the school board choosing to pursue a referendum on the November 2016 election ballot. The ballot question passed, authorizing the school district to issue $31.45 million in building bonds to be used to renovate Clara Peterson Elementary School and build an addition to its east side. The funds may also be used to eventually tear down the district’s oldest facility, PBL Eastlawn School, whose third- through fifth-graders will be moving into the new addition.

Jim Arends, project construction manager for Chicago-based Gilbane Construction Co., told the audience that “being part of this project is an honor” — perhaps even more so because Arends is a Paxton native and graduate of Paxton High School.

“Anytime you get to work for the community you live in, to build a landmark project like this, you take that responsibility very seriously,” Arends said. “It goes without saying that if you don’t perform, you’re in a heap of trouble with your family, friends and neighbors — because there’s no where to hide.”

Arends made six promises to those in attendance:

— That the project will be on schedule — with completion by August 2019 — and be completed at or under budget.

— That the project will be built safely — “keeping the construction workers, PBL students and staff safe from construction activities at all times.”

— That the project will be of high quality and be “an asset for the community beyond just its academic uses.” Arends said the new addition will be “logical and not lavish” and will be built to “last for generations.”

— That the project will engage local contractors to “maximize local participation and leverage local expertise.”

— That the project will be used as “an opportunity to engage the PBL student body at all levels.” Arends said: “We will incorporate a student inclusion program for the PBL students so that we can get them excited about this project by using it as a learning opportunity. And if we’re fortunate, we’ll get the next generation jazzed up about being an architect, an engineer or a construction trades worker sometime in the future.” Arends added that Gilbane plans to partner with the school district to have a senior student work on the project as part of a “work study” program.

— And that the project will be “built respectfully.” Said Arends: “We will be respectful to the community regarding monitoring our traffic, our material deliveries, our staging of our material and noise mitigation in order to be a good neighbor throughout this job.”

Also speaking at the groundbreaking event was Chuck Reifsteck of the Reifsteck Reid architectural firm in Champaign. Reifsteck explained how the new addition went from just an idea to reality.

“The design process really started back in 2014 and 2015 when the school board hired us to do a ‘master planning’ study of the district’s facilities,” Reifsteck said. “That process included big meetings with lots of teachers, administrators and board members involved, so that we understood the educational vision of the district and their preference to have buildings with student-centered spaces rather than teacher-centered spaces.

“We discussed possibilities to get that done here in Paxton, and that included fixing Eastlawn by remodeling it and renovating it; building a new building to replace Eastlawn; building a new building to replace both Eastlawn and Clara Pete; or renovating Clara Pete and building an addition to it.

“In 2016, we presented those options to the public at several community meetings where we again talked about the educational vision (of the district) and talked about building solutions. We heard the public, and the consensus was to do the project behind us right now: Renovate Clara Pete and build an addition.

“As mentioned earlier, the referendum passed in November (2016), and last March we began the actual design process. That first design (activity) included a building team from the district — which included board members, teachers, administrators and staff — and we used foam blocks to lay out how the building would be built. Then we had subsequent meetings over the remaining nine months of the year with looking at various design options — including finishes, furniture, equipment — and now we’ve got to the point today where we’re ready to build.”