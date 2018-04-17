Country music stars headed to Ford County this summer, fall

PAXTON — Some rising country music stars will be performing in Ford County this summer and fall.

During the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting and dinner Monday night, it was announced that Dylan Scott and Drew Baldridge will be the headlining musical acts in this year’s annual Paxton Swine ‘N’ Dine BBQ Contest & Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 15, in downtown Paxton.

The 27-year-old Scott, a Louisiana native, has a single rising up the Billboard charts: “My Girl.” Baldridge is from Illinois.

Meanwhile, the Ford County Fair announced last month that the fair’s headliners this year will be Travis Tritt with Craig Campbell and Jordan Davis.

They will perform in concert Friday, June 29, at the fairgrounds in Melvin. Tickets can be acquired at www.eventsprout.com/event/fordcountyfair.