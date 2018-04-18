Ford County Circuit Court cases (April 18, 2018)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:



DUI

• Daniel L. Jordan, 52, of Gibson City, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Conservation violation

• John A. Weakman, 57, of Roberts, for unlawfully taking or possessing deer.

• Roger L. Wycoff, 59, of Piper City, for a deer hunting permit violation and unlawfully taking or possessing deer.



Traffic tickets

• Timothy M. Sullivan, no age listed, of Paxton, for disregarding a stop sign.

• David J. Mayberry, no age listed, of Morris, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Tina S. Tjarks, no age listed, of Strawn, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Bradley C. Arnold, no age listed, of Mahomet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Mary A. Mahacek, no age listed, of Naperville, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• James H. Mills, no age listed, of Rossville, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Gregory C. Mosgrove, 49, of Bellflower, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Sidney E.L. Cross, no age listed, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Amy E. Eshleman, no age listed, of Loda, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Terry L. Bishop, no age listed, of Fisher, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Michael P. Green, no age listed, of Pontiac, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Tyler H. Campbell, 24, of Gibson City, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Corey T. Swanson, 38, of Gibson City, for operating an uninsured vehicle and using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Adrian M. Martinez, no age listed, of Hoopeston, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Brittany L. Alt, no age listed, of Paxton, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Jason R. Grice, no age listed, of Paxton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Leon O. Hester, 45, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Daniel L. Jordan, 52, of Gibson City, for a headlight violation.

• Dale Carl Trusky III, 20, of Antioch, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• Jason R. Thompson, 46, of Louisville, Ky., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Timothy L. Walter, 67, of Morton, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Justin T. Kaeb, 20, of Loda, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Brandy R. Umselder-Berent, 24, of Rankin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Cassandra M. Dohr, 23, of Wauconda, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Anthony M. Grimaldi, 74, of Crete, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Matthew A. Witvoet, 35, of Kankakee, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Cassandra L. Villegas, 39, of Milford, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Patrick R. Nugent, 43, of Melvin, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, improper traffic lane usage, operating an uninsured vehicle, leaving a vehicle unattended and a muffler violation.

• Jonathan E. Cox, 30, of Buckley, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle and having no stop lights.

• Kyle C. Parks, no age listed, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Justin J. Hill, 32, of Hoopeston, for improper passing of an emergency vehicle and revoked/suspended registration.

• Shane D. Rist, no age listed, of Logansport, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Nicholas M. White, no age listed, of St. Anne, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• David P. Freehill, no age listed, of Gibson City, for display of plate attachment.

• Becky A. Amjad, no age listed, of Mahomet, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Melissa A. Hennessy, no age listed, of Chenoa, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Luis H. Garcia, no age listed, of Montgomery, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Timothy W. Tjaden, no age listed, of Fairfield, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Heather S. Tomblin, no age listed, of Elliott, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Cadet K. Nzundu, no age listed, of Champaign, for driving on the left when prohibited and driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Brittany D. Rock, no age listed, of Roberts, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Ashley L. Wagner, no age listed, of Chicago, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Kristofer C. McQuinn, no age listed, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kenneth J. White, no age listed, of Rantoul, for expired registration.

• Tyler J. Campbell, no age listed, of Plainfield, for a head/tail/sidelight violation.

• Joleann A. Trine, 30, of Aurora, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• Loreen L. Angus, no age listed, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Anna M. Dirks, no age listed, of Lincoln, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Elizabeth R. Spillers, no age listed, of Rankin, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Alexandria J. Bristle, no age listed, of Rankin, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Roberto C. Moreno-Reyes, 25, of Urbana, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Joseph D. Milligan, 24, no address listed, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Michael A. Brazelle, no age listed, of Gibson City, for expired registration.

• Gavin M. Raines, no age listed, of Farmer City, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Carlos J. Zuniga, no age listed, of Crest Hill, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jairo Andrade, 32, of Rantoul, for a child restraint violation.

• Katherine J. Mahon, 63, of Paxton, for operating a vehicle with suspended registration.

• Charles G. Gawthorp, no age listed, of Gibson City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Bradley E. Beasley, no age listed, of Gays, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Larry D. Sosamon, no age listed, of Saybrook, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Merle R. McCallister, no age listed, of Gibson City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Christina Marie Atkins, 26, of Paxton, for having a driver’s license expired for more than a year and failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Ronnie L. Crihfield, no age listed, of Paxton, for disregarding an official traffic-control device.

• Kevin T. Shepherd, no age listed, of Urbana, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• April Lynn Ransom, no age listed, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a passenger.

• Kaylee M. Wilkins, no age listed, of Loda, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Ordinance violations

• David L. Renfroe, 27, of Gibson City, for failure to obtain rabies vaccination.



Small claims

• Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Daniel H. Chung.



Arbitration

• Hampton Distributing Inc. vs. Skip Bebout (doing business as Freedom Building).



Orders of protection

• Sun Shine Piper vs. Stephen Christopher Piper.



Law

• Tabatha Shorlo vs. The Paxton Clinic, Paxton Healthcare & Rehab LLC, Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services, Certified Health Management Inc., Carle Health Care Inc., Carle Physician Group, Sherri Ecker and Nazneen Hashmi.