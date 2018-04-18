Kietzman to serve another year as Paxton Area Chamber president

PAXTON — Cody Kietzman of the First National Bank in Paxton was re-elected president of the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors during the organization’s annual meeting on April 16.

A year earlier, Kietzman replaced Andy Hudson, the owner of Hudson Drug & Hallmark Shop, who had served as president for the previous two years.

Re-elected vice president was Ashlee Bertan of the Busey Bank in Paxton.

Other members of the board for 2018 are Alan Meyer, Amanda Donaldson, Candi Riecks, Karen Abbe, Lori Epps, Neal McKenry, Nick Reutter, Ross Sorensen and Hudson.

During his president’s address, Kietzman said his first year leading the chamber was “another great year for the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce.”

“Like past years, the chamber conducted annual events that benefit the community,” Kietzman said. “One of these events is our golf outing. The 2017 golf outing raised over $3,000, and these proceeds were put in our community improvement fund account. Some of the money in this account was used to fund the facade grant program, which provides grants to local businesses for fixing up their storefronts. The 2017 (grant) winners were Houston Plumbing & Heating and the Market Street Theatre. Both of these storefronts received $3,000, of which $1,000 was provided from the city, Paxton PRIDE and the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce. It was great to partner with the city and PRIDE, and we will be looking into doing the program again this fall.

“Another annual event the chamber puts on is the Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration. This event is a way for the chamber to give back to the community as a ‘thank you’ to our businesses and our patrons. The Fourth of July celebration continues to grow each year as we provide more free activities for people of all ages to enjoy. This event would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of Ashlee Bertan.

“The Chamber Bucks program continues to grow. We have sold over $40,000 of Chamber Bucks since the program’s inception. Those are real dollars that are going back into Paxton businesses’ cash registers.

“The chamber also helped sponsor a direct mailer and the bag sale (prior to Christmas). The direct mailer was sent to over 5,000 homes to people of Paxton and surrounding communities. The goal is to draw people into Paxton in coordination with our wonderful Christmas events.

“In 2017, the chamber was more creative with our ribbon cuttings (for new businesses in town). Each ribbon cutting sponsored by the chamber of commerce had a Facebook drawing where the winner would receive a $50 gift card to the new business. In order to be eligible for the drawing, each contestant had to ‘like’ the Facebook page of the new business, the chamber Facebook page, and also share our post of the ribbon cutting. This was a very effective way to advertise our new businesses in town, and these posts have been seen by tens of thousands of people. This past year, we had ribbon cuttings for Signs & Designs, Mareci’s Bakery, Harvest Ale House, Cobblestone Hotel & Suites, P365 Fitness and Edward Jones.

“The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce continues to host quarterly Lunch ‘N Learns. These Lunch ‘N Learns are a great way to learn about a specific topic that is relevant in many of our businesses. These events are for every chamber member and also are a great way for members to network with others.

“In October, the chamber hired a new executive director, Madison Duden. She came to us with years of customer service and chamber experience. Madison hit the ground running by revamping our Facebook page and website, and meeting as many members as possible. In 2018, she had the great idea of starting Coffee & Connections. This allows our business members to host a breakfast, much like our After Hours events. We have already had two well-attended Coffee & Connections at Signs & Designs and Country Thyme Tea Room. Please contact Madison if your business is interested in hosting either a Coffee & Connections or Business After Hours event.

“We look forward to continuing to grow as we serve our business members and make the Paxton area a better place to live and work. Thank you.”



Other business

Also at the meeting:

➜ The chamber approved 2017 committee assignments: Advertising (Abbe, Epps, Hudson); Annual Meeting (Abbe, Epps, Hudson); Budget (Reutter, Kietzman, Hudson, Bertan); Golf Outing (Reutter, McKenry, Donaldson, Epps, Hudson, Kietzman); July Fourth (Reutter, Donaldson, Bertan, Meyer); Lunch & Learns/Coffee & Connections/Business After Hours (Kietzman); Golden Deeds (Kietzman); Nominating (Kietzman); and Community Relations (McKenry).

➜ The chamber approved its proposed budget for 2017, showing $37,530 in projected income and $43,447 in projected expenses for a projected loss of $5,917. The chamber’s checking account at First National Bank had a balance of $20,762 as of Jan. 3, 2018, up from $20,662 as of a year earlier. The Chamber Bucks account had a balance of $9,027 as of Dec. 20, 2017, down from $9,062 as of Jan. 20, 2017.

➜ The chamber approved its 2017 financial report, showing expenses for the past year totaled $37,225 compared with income of $32,830.

➜ The chamber heard from keynote speaker Lesley King of Piper City, who presented a program entitled “Winning with People.”