Loda bank donates 25 trees to village

LODA — Village trustees decided during their monthly meeting last Wednesday to accept a donation of 25 trees from the Federated Bank in Loda.

The bank made the donation to the village in observance of its 100th year in business.

The village was given a list of various types of trees from which to choose and the option of having a nursery plant them in the spring or fall. The board opted to have them planted this fall.

All will be planted on public property, with some to be planted in the village park. Residents are asked to contact Village Board President Carol Arseneau to suggest a specific place to plant them.

Meanwhile, the Federated Bank also volunteered to pay for materials needed to repair the pavilion at the park. Last summer, Roy Hilgendorf, a former long-time board member who took pride in and cared for the park faithfully, told board members that the pavilion was in rough shape and needed to be repaired before someone gets hurt.

A local construction company later volunteered to donate the labor for the pavilion work. But the work was never completed, so Arseneau obtained a cost estimate from Randy Campe to do it. The village later decided to build an addition onto the pavilion in order to store picnic tables during winter — eliminating the need to have them hauled back and forth between the park and the village’s maintenance building — so Arseneau was going to have Campe update his bid to include that work, as well.

Village Clerk Regina Ptacek said she had spoken with the owner of the local construction firm that had previously offered to donate the labor for the pavilion work, and he told her that he would still be willing to do so — but only for the originally planned work, not the construction of the addition. The owner said he would provide a bid for the addition.

Arseneau asked Ptacek to contact him about submitting a bid and also to have him provide a time frame for completion of the work.



Other business

Also at last week’s meeting:

➜ The board made plans to research whether Weber Fertilizer, or instead the village, would need to pay for a 2-inch water meter for the Weber Fertilizer property. The village normally pays for the installation of smaller water meters of three-quarters of an inch, but not those 2 inches and larger. However, Village Treasurer Myles Reck said that Roger Weber has indicated he would not pay for a 2-inch meter if Weber Fertilizer’s existing three-quarters-inch meter needs to be larger. That prompted a response from Arseneau: “If they don’t pay for it, then we cap it off!” Trustee Cathy Tittle suggested that maybe Meats Plus could sell a 2-inch meter it no longer needs to Weber Fertilizer, and, in turn, Weber Fertilizer could give Meats Plus its existing three-quarter-inch meter. The issue will be researched and put on the agenda for next month’s meeting.

➜ Arseneau said there was no news about a grant the village is seeking to help fund a new water tower. Arseneau said the village’s engineer indicated it could be as late as September before the village learns whether it has been awarded the grant.

➜ Discussion and action regarding potential semi parking rules in residential areas was tabled to next month.

➜ The board learned that Gene Breeden Jr. had volunteered to do inspections of golf carts. The board voted last month to make annual golf cart permits effective from May 1 to May 1 of each year, to make it easier to keep track of their validity. Residents, however, can still obtain permits for golf carts in between those dates. Breeden will be doing inspections of golf carts and issuing permits from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 5, at the village’s maintenance building on North Poplar Street, coinciding with the village’s annual Cleanup Day. Anyone with questions can contact Breeden, whose telephone number can be found on a list posted on the door to Loda Village Hall.

➜ Darlene Starkey, representing the Loda Truck & Tractor Pull Association, requested a special-event liquor license for this summer’s truck and tractor pull. The license was granted via a unanimous vote.

➜ Starkey thanked the village for its support for her family following the death of Danny Starkey, who co-founded the truck and tractor pull. She said that Mr. Starkey “loved this town” and that she hoped that village officials could continue to do things for the town as he did.

➜ Starkey expressed her concern about golf cart fees. She noted that some participants in the truck and tractor pull bring carts and four-wheelers to the event just to pull their trucks or tractors onto the track. Arseneau told Starkey that she and Trustee Ronda Breeden were “working on that.”

➜ Loda’s townwide garage sales will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 18, and Saturday, May 19, the board learned. Residents who plan to have a garage sale on those days and want to be on the handout list should contact Paula Rossow at 708-362-8156 or visit lodagaragesales@zoho.com or the “Village of Loda Garage Sales” Facebook page. The board voted unanimously to pay up to $97 for an advertisement for the event.

➜ Residents were reminded that the annual Loda Cleanup Day is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 5, at the village’s maintenance building on North Poplar Street. No household garbage, paint or tires will be accepted. Electronics will be accepted. The service is for Loda residents only. Residents who need help can contact the village.

➜ Arseneau reported that the mowing position had not been filled but was being advertised in a local newspaper. She suggested possibly using a lawn-care service due to the age and condition of the village’s mower. She said the mower has lasted two years “longer that what we thought.” The board is expected to take action on how to fill the position in May.

➜ The condition of both Franklin and Jefferson streets on Loda’s west side are poor, Arseneau said. Board members agreed to have Arseneau contact the town’s engineer about starting the procedure to have the roads repaired. Resident Linda Bogard asked if the village could use cold patch to fill the holes temporarily, and Arseneau said that could be done but that the village does not have any cold patch yet.

➜ The board voted unanimously to grant a building permit to Samantha Landis for the construction of a pole barn. The new pole barn will be east of a pole barn currently on Landis’ property.

➜ Reck gave a report about last fiscal year’s income and expenses. The annual appropriation ordinance will be up for approval in June, Reck said.

➜ Breedem said that while driving around Loda, she noticed there are several collapsed garages/buildings. Arseneau added that there are a lot of unlicensed vehicles, as well.

➜ A question was raised about who is in charge of sidewalks. In the past, the person had always been former board member Roy Hilgendorf. Breeden agreed to take over the duties and to see if Hilgendorf had kept a list of anyone wanting a sidewalk. Reck said he would like to be on the list unless there is someone ahead of him. While the village furnishes the rebar and concrete for sidewalks, the property owner is required to remove the old sidewalk, prepare the ground and install forms at their own expense. Anyone putting in a sidewalk will be given dimensions and any other regulations regarding the installation of a sidewalk.

➜ Resident Paula Rossow informed the board and public that the Iroquois County Public Health Department offers free breast cancer screenings and cervical cancer screenings. She emphasized that the service is for uninsured and underinsured women, as some deductibles are so high.

➜ Resident Sandy Coffey requested a variance for her trailer park property. Previously, the village had limited trailers moving into the trailer park to be no older than seven years, but Coffey was told that the village may make an exception of the trailer was in good condition. Last week, pictures of a mobile home that appeared to be in good shape were provided to the board. However, the board could not vote on the variance since the matter was not listed on the meeting’s agenda. The board made plans to add it to the May meeting’s agenda. Trustee Jon Boone asked if any board members, after looking at the pictures, were against the granting of the variance, and none were.

➜ The board went into closed session to discuss possible legal litigation.