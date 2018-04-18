Mayor wants to use revolving-loan funds to beautify downtown streetscape

PAXTON — Mayor Bill Ingold hopes to use some of the city’s remaining $1 million in revolving-loan funds to beautify downtown Paxton in the next couple of years, with the hopes that doing so will “benefit the citizens of Paxton and the merchants on and near Market Street” and “attract visitors to Paxton to shop, to eat and to return to Paxton many times.”

Ingold made the comments during his annual State of the City Address to members of the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce at the group’s annual meeting and dinner on April 16 at Engelbrecht Farm.

Ingold told the audience inside a big barn on Chris Engelbrecht’s rural Paxton farm that for two years, the city has been working to redevelop the streetscape on four blocks of Market Street downtown.

Ingold said the next step is to apply to the state to use revolving-loan funds provided by the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (IDCEO) to pay for a new street, new curbs and gutters and new sidewalks, as well as new traffic and pedestrian lights, new signage and other features that will beautify the business district.

Ingold said the revolving-loan fund program, started some 20 years ago by IDCEO, is set to be terminated at the end of 2020, and the city needs to find a way to spend down its remaining revolving-loan funds before it expires. The streetscape improvements are one possible option to use the funds.

Also during his speech, Ingold hinted at some progress in bringing more retail development west of the Interstate 57 interchange in the city’s tax-increment financing (TIF) district. Ingold said that during the next few months, he “may be able to share some good news on our retail recruitment west of the I-57 interchange.”

Ingold spent most of his speech telling about progress in the city over the past year, including:

— Equipment upgrades and additional jobs at Colmac Coil (35 jobs retained, 15 added).

— The repainting of the city’s two water towers, which garnered national recognition by being included in a calendar produced by the company that repainted them — Tnemac.

— The grand opening of the Harvest Ale House last summer in downtown Paxton.

— The opening of The Warehouse — a wholesale superstore for craft shops, flower shops and antique stores — on U.S. 45. Ingold said the store brings “sellers and buyers from across the U.S. and Canada to Paxton.”

— A “well-attended” Swine ‘N’ Dine BBQ Contest & Festival in September.

— The grand opening of the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites on West Ottawa Road in September.

— The October opening of both Mareci’s Bakery and Coffee & Friends on Market Street.

— The purchase of the Illinois Knights Templar Home and Paxton Healthcare & Rehab nursing homes by Accolade Healthcare.

— Area residents Dallas, Will and Clayton Glazik introducing a vodka, made with locally grown ingredients. “Now they are getting ready for Batch No. 3 of Down East Vodka,” Ingold said.

— Changes in administration at City Hall, with Tammy Jensen replacing the retired Julie Burgess as the city’s treasurer/comptroller.

— Changes in the police department, with Coy Cornett replacing Bob Bane as chief of police.

— Contractor Services of Illinois electing to move from its downtown office on Pells Street to U.S. 45 as a way to expand its product and services.

— Paxton Packing LLC, a beef-jerky manufacturer, looking to expand the size of its building at the intersection of State and Taft streets, and adding new products with contracts from two national companies and one international company.

— The opening of G Elite, a new state-of-the-art fitness center, in the old Sorensen building on U.S. 45.

— The opening of Market Street Tap in the former Market Street Events building downtown.

— The opening of an Edward Jones office in Remembrance Hall downtown. Ingold said there will be “more activity there, as well as four new apartments on the second floor.”

— A groundbreaking ceremony for the new addition to Clara Peterson Elementary School. “Today, the public works department started installing the water line to the new addition,” Ingold said.

Ingold also said that the city will soon be able to process online bill payments for credit cards — “not only for water bills, but animal tags, hunting licenses, golf cart tags and other items.” Ingold said that “soon after that, a new City of Paxton website will be introduced, with the ability to send notices and better inform the citizens and visitors. This will be weather-related, school notices or general information such as brush pickup (dates), etc.”

Ingold also said that he hopes that the city will be able to sell the city’s airport and long-closed landfill “in the near future.”