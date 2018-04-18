Online payments to be accepted by city

PAXTON — Sometime in the next several months, the city of Paxton is expected to start accepting payments online for residents’ water/sewer bills, as well as other city fees.

The Paxton City Council voted 6-0 last week, with aldermen Rob Steiger and Mike Wilson absent, to approve the creation of an online payment system on the city’s website (www.cityofpaxton.com). Acceptable forms of online payment would include credit or debit cards or e-checks.

With the new system, credit and debit cards will also be accepted at City Hall. There is a 2.75 percent fee charged to the customer per transaction.

Comptroller/Treasurer Tammy Jensen said she thinks the new payment method will be used by Paxton’s residents.

“I would say we have a minimum of five people per week asking, ‘Do you guys take debit cards?,’” Jensen told the council last week. “I think it would probably be beneficial to the community. I do. And it seems simple enough.”

“They can use it for more than paying their water bills,” Mayor Bill Ingold added. “They can buy a dog license, and if their car has been impounded at the police department, they can pay that fee, too.”

It could be several more months, however, before any credit and debit card payments are accepted — either online or at City Hall — since city staff will need to be trained to use the new system.

Jensen said the provider of the payment system — PSN — will charge an initial setup fee of $1,850, plus fees of $775 per year. The setup fee and first year of payments will come out of the budget for the fiscal year that begins May 1.

City officials hope to recoup some of the yearly cost by using “e-billing” for residents’ water/sewer bills. Upon request, bills could be emailed to residents rather than sent via mail, which costs 30 cents per mailing, Jensen said.

The council also voted 5-1, with Alderman Linda Glad in dissent, to approve the redesign of the city’s website. The council plans to enter into a five-year contract with a company called CivicPlus, which offers website redesign services specifically for local governments’ websites.

The cost is $3,880 for the first four years and $2,100 for the fifth year, said Alderman Rob Pacey, who chairs the council’s community committee, which discussed the proposal in detail last month.

“That is all-inclusive in terms of fees,” Pacey told his colleagues.

In addition to the online bill payment system, the revamped website will feature a calendar of events, as well as the ability to send email and text notifications to residents for such things as brush pickup reminders, weather alerts or bill payment reminders, Pacey said. There is also a “form center” where meeting agendas and minutes, as well as applications for building permits and public-works requests can be accessed by the public.

Pacey said he expects the redesigned site to be operational in about six months.

The council made plans to use hotel/motel tax revenue to pay for the annual cost of the redesigned site. The city budgeted $15,000 for hotel/motel tax revenue in this fiscal year’s budget but has taken in $18,049 to date.



Other business

Also at last week’s city council meeting:

➜ The council adjourned the meeting to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, at City Hall for the purpose of amending the city’s annual appropriation ordinance for the fiscal year that ends April 30.

➜ The council voted 6-0 to grant 3 percent pay raises, effective May 1, to the city’s six nonunionized employees: Police Chief Coy Cornett, police officer Chad Johnson, Public Works Director Mark LeClair, Assistant Director of Public Works Jeff Ingold, Comptroller/Treasurer Tammy Jensen and utility billing clerk Heather Haile. The city, meanwhile, continues to negotiate salaries for unionized employees in the police department, said Alderman Bill Wylie, chairman of the council’s finance/budget committee. Wylie recommended the raises for the six nonunionized employees. “I really believe that we owe it to our employees to at least keep up with the cost of living,” Wylie said. “The cost of living has risen 3 percent. I think some raises were given in the past that exceeded the cost of living, and I would have a problem with those, but I would have no problem, in my mind, with recommending to the council that they take these nonunion people and increase their salary by 3 percent.” The raises will cost the city an additional $8,800 next fiscal year.

➜ The council voted 6-0 to approve 3 percent pay raises for the mayor and city clerk. The mayor’s raise will not be effective until 2021 — after the next mayoral election — and will cost the city an additional $216 per year. The clerk’s raise will be effective May 1, costing the city an additional $90 annually. In recommending the granting of the raises, Wylie called the mayor’s position “grossly underpaid, considering the responsibility that goes with it.”

➜ The council voted 6-0 to approve a $2,000 donation to the nonprofit organization PRIDE in Paxton. Pacey, who also serves as a PRIDE board member, said the group will continue to provide and water the flowers for the downtown flower pots. Pacey said there was some concern expressed last fall that the flowers were removed from their pots too early, but Pacey said PRIDE’s board president, Teri Hancock, has agreed to keep the flowers in their pots later this year, possibly until the end of October or early November. Alderman Susan Satterlee said she thinks the flowers ought to stay downtown until at least after September’s Paxton Swine ‘N’ Dine Festival, which she noted brings “so many people into town.” The flowers in the downtown flower pots are purchased annually from the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School FFA chapter’s greenhouse.

➜ The council voted 6-0 to approve an ordinance prohibiting storm-water connections to the city’s sanitary sewer system. The ordinance prohibits residents from hooking up their drain water into the city’s sewer system. The ordinance applies to sump pumps, downspouts and floor drains hooked into the sewer system. “It just makes sense that we don’t want to overload our sanitary sewer,” Wylie said. Fines ranging from $5 to $500 can be issued for each offense.

➜ The council voted 6-0 to approve a policy clarifying that city workers and equipment will not be used to remove water accumulated on private property that was caused by a natural disaster or “as a result of some source not related to a city-controlled event.” If the water accumulation is the result of a broken water main, broken fire hydrant or other “similar event,” then the city may use city labor or equipment to “redirect, pump and/or drain water located on the private property with the permission of the resident/owner,” the policy says. Said Wylie: “We just won’t pump water anymore (off of a private property) unless we caused the problem.”

➜ The council voted 5-0, with Pacey abstaining, to approve the hiring of two Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School students to work for the city’s public works department this summer and next school year. The anticipated cost to the city is $9,000 per student.

➜ The public works department director, LeClair, provided a list of roads he would like to see repaired using motor-fuel tax (MFT) revenue. Some of the projects will be completed this summer, while others will be completed in subsequent years. LeClair asked that the council prioritize which roads to repair this summer and approve a final list in May. There is about $143,000 in MFT funds on hand, Jensen said. Among the streets eyed for repair are the 100 block of East Summer Street, for a cost of $16,718; most of Allison Drive ($46,000); the 900 and 1000 blocks of East Summer Street ($35,948); and two blocks of College Street ($26,000).

➜ LeClair said the contractor that repainted the city’s two water towers last year — Michigan-based L&T Painting — will soon be doing its one-year inspection of the work, as required by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. LeClair said the inspection will involve the contractor draining the towers, then inspecting the paint on the inside of the towers, then taking water samples. LeClair said the process takes about a week.

➜ The council voted 6-0 to repeal an ordinance that had limited parking in the alleyway in the 100 block of South Railroad Avenue to eight hours. “With Dogtown Heating & Air (occupying a building there), they need parking available for a longer amount of time,” the police chief told aldermen. “Basically, we’re just wanting to get rid of the eight-hour parking and have it be open parking.” Ingold said parking will be available in the alley on a first-come, first-served basis.

➜ The council approved a request from Kaila Christensen to collect donations for Habitat for Humanity at the intersections of Patton and Market streets and Pells and Market streets from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 21. Speaking on behalf of Christensen was Audrey Bloomquist, who said she and other Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School alumni plan to return to Clarksdale, Miss., to help Habitat for Humanity build homes in the impoverished community this summer, and they are trying to find ways to cover some of the cost of the trip. Bloomquist said it costs about $200 per person. The group plans to leave for Mississippi in late June, she said.

➜ The council voted 6-0 to allow PRIDE in Paxton volunteers to collect donations for the annual Paxton Christmas Parade from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 28, at the intersections of Pells and Market streets and Pells and Patton streets.

➜ Paxton Emergency Management Agency Director Ed Hanson clarified comments he made to the council in March about the training each aldermen may need to complete for the city to be a member of the National Incident Management System (NIMS). Last month, Hanson said it was his understanding that each aldermen would need to complete online training through NIMS. Hanson clarified last week that “it’s not by rule,” but is “strongly recommended.” As for the chain of command, Hanson said he would like at least four city officials to volunteer to be part of the chain of command, “because a lot can happen in a disaster.” Hanson added that anyone in the chain of command should “have more of that NIMS training” than other city officials.

➜ Hanson said that he has learned that in order for the Paxton Emergency Management Agency to be accredited, it is recommended that the Ford County EMA also be accredited. The county’s group is not, however. “So everybody on Paxton EMA has now joined the county EMA to try to help get that done,” Hanson said. “It’s a work in progress, but we will get there.”

➜ Hanson said that a refurbished emergency siren that the council authorized to be purchased for a cost not to exceed $9,500 in February has been installed. The refurbished siren replaced a faulty emergency siren on North Union Street. Hanson said that due to a “glitch,” the siren was extremely loud during testing on a recent Tuesday. Hanson said the issue will be corrected. “If there was a storm, you would definitely know it the way (the siren) went off that day,” Hanson said. “It is very loud. I sat underneath it that day.”

➜ The council postponed taking any action on the granting of a transmission easement on city property to Ameren Illinois. Before granting the easement, city officials want to first see if they can increase the fee paid to the city for the easement. The mayor said he had spoken with a community relations representative for Ameren, Kodi Smith, and asked her if the fee could be raised. Smith said she would look into the city’s request but had not yet contacted the mayor with a response as of last week.

➜ The council asked City Attorney Marc Miller to draft a proposed ordinance that would allow UTVs to be driven on city streets with a required permit issued by the city. Last month, Evans suggested the council consider drafting an ordinance to allow the use of UTVs, which are small two- to six-person four-wheel-drive off-road vehicles. Evans said that by allowing residents to obtain UTV permits for a fee, it could help generate “a little money” for the city. Evans and Cornett said they contacted two area communities that already allow UTVs on streets — Gibson City and Arthur — and neither had experienced any problems. Cornett suggested the city limit UTVs to 20 mph.

➜ The mayor requested that a meeting of the council’s economic development committee be scheduled in May, with the discussion to focus on the redoing of curbs, gutters, sidewalks and the street downtown. Pacey asked that it be a combined longterm planning committee/economic development committee meeting.

➜ Ingold said that Ameren Illinois is introducing a program this summer called Brighten the Block, and Paxton will be participating. As part of the program, Ameren will replace lights on front porches of some 70 homes around Pells Park in either May or June — free of charge, Ingold said.

➜ Ingold said author Jodi Barth will be holding a book-signing event at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, at Market Street Tap, 121 S. Market St., Paxton, for a book she wrote about the infamous Interstate 57 shootout on April 7, 1979, south of Paxton. The book is called “CSI Old School.”

➜ Ingold said he and his wife, Lynn, plan to attend the next meeting of the Central Illinois Municipal Officials Association (CIMOA), which will be held Thursday, April 19, in Clinton.

➜ Ingold said U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, will be holding a community meeting from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Friday, May 18, at City Hall, 145 S. Market St.