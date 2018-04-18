Paxton mayor hoping to sell airport before landfill

PAXTON — Mayor Bill Ingold said Tuesday he is working to negotiate a deal that would allow the city to sell the Paxton Municipal Airport prior to selling the city’s long-closed landfill, as it could be several more months until the landfill’s sale is ready.

Ingold said he has been discussing such a scenario with the person interested in buying the landfill, located near the southwest corner of the airport. Selling the airport before the landfill appeared unlikely just a month ago, when the city’s tax-increment financing (TIF) attorney, Dan Schuering, told aldermen that doing so could put the city at risk of being sued by the prospective buyer of the landfill.

It has been more than a year since the council agreed in principle to sell the airport to Atlantic Ag Aviation Inc., a firm owned by David Hrupsa of Roper, N.C., but the deal has yet to be finalized. Ingold wants the airport sold soon, especially now that the airport’s fixed-base operator, Jef LaRette, is terminating his lease agreement with the city as FBO, effective June 10.

However, it does not appear the city will be able to sell the airport anytime soon, unless it decides to do so before selling the nearby landfill.

For months, the city has been trying to get the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) to certify the landfill as having completed its post-closure care period — something that needs to happen before the landfill site can be sold. If the IEPA ends up issuing the certification, the city will no longer be required to monitor the landfill’s groundwater, said city engineer Mike Streff.

The landfill has been closed since 1991, yet the IEPA has repeatedly denied the city’s application for the site to be certified for completion of post-closure care, Streff said. Instead, the IEPA has been asking the city to do more monitoring of the site.

Last week, the city council learned that Streff had successfully argued in a supplemental permit application to the IEPA against additional monitoring of the landfill. However, Streff said the IEPA still wants more water sampling done before it will stop regulating the landfill.

“One of the things the agency wanted us to do was put in another monitoring well and to go back and look at all the groundwater monitoring data and determine all the background levels,” Streff told the city council last week. “I successfully argued with the agency on that, and they agreed with my recommendation not to put another monitoring well in there and not to do the background investigation.

“So we can go ahead and apply for the affidavit of certification of post-closure care, except there’s one caveat: It’s that they want us to go back and sample all of the monitoring wells — there’s eight of them out there — and look for all of the groundwater monitoring parameters that are in the permit that was just recently issued (for the landfill) and all of the ‘620’ drinking water standards. So it’s a couple hundred parameters per well.

“And so we’ll have to go up there (to the landfill) and assess the condition of the wells and determine how much water volume is out there, and then if the wells are in good condition, we can go ahead and sample (the water). It’s probably going to take a number of days to collect enough samples ... because of all the analysis that has to be done. Once we get that information analytical, then they want us to do what’s called a groundwater monitoring assessment report.”

Once that report is completed and submitted to the IEPA, Streff said he expects it to take about three more months before “we get approval.” Given it could take some time to get the work under way, Streff said he expects it to be at least five months before everything is done.

“Right now, we’re just kind of waiting on the weather to break so we can get out to the landfill and assess the conditions of the monitoring wells,” Streff said.

Streff said he does not expect any issues to arise.

“Hopefully, there won’t be any issues, and then when we get the certification of completion of post-closure care, the landfill is no longer regulated by the Illinois EPA,” Streff said.

Alderman Eric Evans asked Streff if the IEPA’s proposed solution for the landfill seemed like progress.

“I’ve been talking with the agency and trying to negotiate the best possible deal we could get, and they said, ‘Well, at least now you’ve got light at the end of the tunnel,’” Streff said.

The mayor noted that there would be “a definite cost” to the city to complete what the IEPA is asking the city to do.

“We’re talking somewhere between $33,000 and $36,000,” Ingold said.