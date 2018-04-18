PBL High School grad receives $3,000 college scholarship

PAXTON — Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School graduate Jennifer Nigh is one of 12 recipients of the 2018 Farm Credit Illinois Family Scholarship, administered by the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois.

Each scholar receives $3,000 toward his or her college education. The selection criteria emphasized scholastic achievement, leadership and community contributions, career vision and goals, and financial need.

Applicants for the scholarship are children or grandchildren of Farm Credit Illinois employees, up to age 26, and registered as full-time college students in fall 2018.

Nigh — the former Jennifer Hess — is continuing her pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in nursing science at the University of Alaska at Anchorage. She is the daughter of Barbara Hess, a Farm Credit Illinois credit assistant in the credit services division, and Timothy Hess of Paxton. She lives in Anchorage, Alaska.

Farm Credit Illinois serves farm families, agribusinesses, and rural communities in the central and southern 60 counties of Illinois.