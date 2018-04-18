Police Blotter (April 18, 2018)

PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Jonathan E. Cox, 30, of Buckley, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia and on two Champaign County warrants during a traffic stop at 9:53 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at the intersection of Center and Winter streets. Cox was also ticketed for improper lighting and operating an uninsured vehicle. The 1992 Buick Roadmaster that Cox was driving was seized under city ordinance.

➜ Cathy S. Nuss, 58, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant at 8:36 a.m. Friday, April 13, at the Ford County Courthouse in Paxton.



GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Ilya C. Beyer, 21, of Arrowsmith, for disobeying a stop sign on Friday, April 13.

➜ Michael A. Brazelle, 58, of 120 E. 11th St., Gibson City, for expired registration on Thursday, April 12.

➜ Casey J. Duke, 36, of 526 W. 8th St., Gibson City, for improper backing and operating an uninsured vehicle on Thursday, April 12.

➜ Joseph D. Milligan, 24, homeless in Gibson City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license on Wednesday, April 11.

➜ Tillie S. Deitz, 27, of 401 S. State St., Gibson City, for a probation violation on Monday, April 9.

➜ A juvenile, for disobeying a stop sign on Monday, April 9.



FORD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

PAXTON — The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of April 1-15:

➜ On April 15, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Illinois 47 and County Road 700 North in rural Gibson City. Minor injuries were reported.

➜ On April 14, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Illinois State Police with two vehicles in a ditch on Interstate 57 near Paxton — one at milepost 258 and another at milepost 259.

➜ On April 14, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Illinois State Police with a vehicle in a ditch on Interstate 57 at milepost 258 south of Paxton.

➜ On April 14, sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop in Melvin. The driver of the vehicle fled, initiating a foot pursuit. Deputies caught up to the driver and arrested him for driving with a revoked driver’s license and resisting arrest.

➜ On April 12, sheriff’s deputies responded to a three-car crash at the intersection of Illinois 9 and County Road 1000 East in rural Elliott. No injuries were reported.

➜ On April 11, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Illinois 47 and County Road 50 North in rural Gibson City. The driver was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

➜ On April 9, a sheriff’s deputy served an arrest warrant on a Piper City resident and transported him to the Ford County Jail.

➜ On April 9, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Illinois 47 and County Road 1100 North in rural Sibley. The driver was arrested for an in-state warrant.

➜ On April 8, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of burglary from a vehicle in Piper City.

➜ On April 7, sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of county roads 900 North and 325 East in rural Sibley. A Ford Escort struck an FS fertilizer delivery truck head-on. The driver of the FS truck was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The front-seat passenger of the car was extricated and airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash remained under investigation by the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, and results from an Illinois State Police crash reconstructionist are pending.

➜ On April 5, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of criminal damage to property in Cabery. Vehicle tires were slashed in the incident.

➜ On April 3, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a crash involving a car and a deer at the intersection of Illinois 9 and County Road 1100 East in rural Elliott. No injuries were reported.

➜ On April 4, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a burglary to a vehicle in Piper City.

➜ On April 2, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a fight in progress between two males in Cabery. The suspects were gone prior to the deputy’s arrival.

➜ On April 2, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a crash involving a car and a deer at the intersection of Illinois 115 and County Road 2200 North in rural Piper City. No injuries were reported.

➜ On April 2, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Paxton police with a domestic disturbance in Paxton.



IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ William D. Sunter, 29, of Gilman, was arrested by Gilman police on an Iroquois County warrant for theft on Monday, April 16.

➜ Nicole A. Menigoz, 20, of Gilman, was arrested by Gilman police for criminal trespass to real property on Monday, April 16.

➜ Terry L. Blair, 22, of Gilman, was arrested by Gilman police for criminal trespass to real property on Monday, April 16.

➜ No tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident on Saturday, April 14, west of Clifton. The accident occurred when Tyler H. Graham, 31, of Buckingham, was driving west on County Road 2950 North and failed to negotiate the curve onto County Road 400 East. Graham’s vehicle proceeded through the intersection and entered a ditch to the west of the road, where it overturned. Graham reported minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene. His passenger reported no injuries.

➜ Tiffany D. Burns, 30, of Watseka, was arrested by Sheldon police for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Friday, April 13.

➜ Daniel L. Taylor, 58, of Gilman, was arrested by Gilman police for domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence on Friday, April 13.

➜ Michael J. Thorn, 43, of Hoopeston, was ticketed for disobeying a stop sign on Thursday, April 12, following a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of County Road 3200 East and 600 South in Indiana. The accident occurred when Thorn was driving west on Indiana 600 South and approached the intersection with County Road 3200 East, failing to notice the stop sign at the intersection. His vehicle then proceeded through the intersection and into a ditch to the west of the road. Thorn’s vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Christopher M. Pawelczak, 35, of Watseka, was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Wednesday, April 11, following a one-vehicle accident on County Highway 43 about a half-mile north of County Road 1630 North. The accident occurred when Pawelczak was driving south on County Highway 43 and was negotiating a curve in the roadway. His vehicle drifted off the west shoulder of the road before he overcorrected and lost control, causing the vehicle to enter a ditch to the east of the road, where it struck a culvert and ditch embankment before overturning onto its roof. No injuries were reported.

➜ No tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident on Second Street in Cissna Park on Tuesday, April 10. The accident occurred when Richard Rieches, 66, of Onarga, was driving south on Second Street and his vehicle collided with a southbound vehicle driven by Yazmin Renteria, 32, of Cissna Park, which had pulled out from the parking lot in front of Rieches’ vehicle. Both vehicles sustained more than $1,500 in damage. Both drivers were transported to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for treatment of minor injuries.

➜ Tyler J. Henedy, 32, of Milford, was arrested for aggravated domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of a domestic battery on Sunday, April 8.



DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

ASHKUM — District 21 Illinois State Police at Ashkum released the following list of recent activity in the area:

➜ Devon M. Weiss, 24, of Donovan, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for improper traffic lane usage, operating a vehicle while using an electronic communication device and operating an uninsured vehicle following a traffic accident at 10:36 p.m. Saturday, April 14, in Iroquois County. The accident occurred at the intersection of Route 52 and County Road 2030 North. Weiss showed signs alcohol impairment, police said.

➜ District 21 Illinois State Police issued 28 traffic tickets, including 22 for failure to wear a seat belt, to go along with 17 written warnings during Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) conducted in Kankakee and Ford counties on April 9.

➜ Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) will be conducted in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties on April 26, May 14, May 21 and May 24.