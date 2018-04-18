Septic tank at school construction site may need removed

By ROSS BROWN

bluehavanaross@gmail.com



PAXTON — On the day that the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district broke ground on the Clara Peterson Elementary School addition and renovation project, school board members learned of a possible change order relating to a septic tank that was discovered at the site.

Board member Steve Pacey brought up the septic tank during a discussion with construction manager Brian Mrozek during last Wednesday’s board meeting. Mrozek said engineers plan to figure out how the tank will affect the project and then proceed from there.

Mrozek said the septic tank is reinforced with rebar and is mostly located off of the construction location except for a small corner which he estimated would be located underneath the new gymnasium.

“At this point the civil engineers are still evaluating it to see if it needs to be completely removed,” Mrozek said.

Pacey — who raised questions during the March meeting about who would pay for change orders — brought up the issue again Wednesday night. He specifically took note that the tank’s size was not considered a factor.

“The contractor (should have seen) that there was a septic tank for the school that was built in 1954 and if anybody did their homework, they knew that the sewer system was not installed in this community until 1965,” he said. “This was a septic tank that was identified, and it would be for a school.”

Mrozek said that he believed the empty tank would be filled with rock.

“We’re looking at the opportunity of filling it up with stone first,” he said. “It will be engineered stone just like we use on roads.”

Pacey and others raised concerns about the tank possibly collapsing and causing the new structure to settle. However, Mrozek said that the bottom of the tank would be punctured to eliminate water problems.

“We’re looking to poke a hole through the bottom of it and just capping it with stone,” he said. “That way if any groundwater gets down into it, it will seep it into the ground below and we aren’t trapping any water in that structure.”

Other than the septic tank issue, Mrozek said that work is moving along.

“We are currently working on the sanitary sewer system,” he said. “We will be working on it this week and into next week, also the water system. We will then start working on the cut for the building pad on the road over the next few weeks. After that we are looking to start on concrete foundations.

“We are on track and moving forward.”



Asbestos abatement

Additionally, board members finalized a $155,800 with Midwest Service Group of Downers Grove to abate asbestos at the high school as part of that building’s renovation project which is being done in conjunction with the Clara Peterson project.

Jeff Faust of Environmental Consultants told the board that the project entails asbestos being removed after school hours, which he said would mainly be during the second shift.

“The proposed project basically has us demolishing the interior of the boiler room in the high school in the month of May while school is in session,” he said.

Work would continue until July, he said.

As with many asbestos-related projects, Faust said that the public usually is concerned about environmental issues since asbestos can cause respiratory problems. He said that all of the project information would be available up-front.

“We do not hide information from the public,” he said. “There will be signs notifying visitors as they enter the building.

“It will be done safely and will be documented at all times. At any point, someone can come to us and get information, or we can contact the state and they can validate it for us. The work that we do is highly regulated by the State of Illinois.”

Faust said the estimated base bid was $120,000, with Midwest Service’s bid being the lowest of two at $109,000. An additional $20,000 was added for allowances.

“If any part of the construction schedule changes, this would save us from going through the entire process of getting bids again,” he said. “It’s a more fiscally sound approach.”

The final $26,500 will go toward asbestos abatement not related to the project itself. Faust said that a pipe chase inside the building contains asbestos, and it might need to be removed.

“If the state were to come in, they would want us to do something about that,” he said.



Wrestling co-op discussed

Also Wednesday night, the board held a lengthy discussion regarding the high school wrestling program.

During an athletic committee meeting in January, athletic director Brock Niebuhr said that the wrestling program had not grown in size since its inception five years ago.

Superintendent Cliff McClure proposed that PBL High School join forces with the Rantoul High School wrestling program in a cooperative that would compete at the 2A level as part of the Illini Prairie Conference.

Similar to what PBL currently offers for its boys’ golfers, one major difference in the co-op wrestling model is that PBL would maintain a coach for its part of the sport, and the district would provide transportation to and from Rantoul for practices.

Pacey voiced his concerns with the proposal, saying it would not be fair to the golf athletes, since those athletes must travel to Rantoul on their own.

McClure said the district did not have a golf program before co-oping with Rantoul and that he believed the proposal would make sense since the high school already has an established wrestling program.

“We have a current program in place,” he said. “In that program (golf), there was nothing. There wasn’t a coach or an opportunity. We do provide transportation to meets, but we don’t provide transportation to and from Rantoul.”

PBL High School Principal Travis Duley told the board that he sees the co-op program as the best option for PBL’s wrestling program going forward.

“We have tried wrestling for several years and it hasn’t taken off,” he said. “I don’t want to just eliminate a problem after we’ve done all that work. We have some kids who’ve had some success, and I don’t want to look that kid in the eye and tell them that in their junior and senior year, we have nothing for them.”

“The most logical step is to see how the next two years go. If it goes well, then maybe we can keep doing it. If not, we’ll have to figure out what’s next. There probably aren’t a lot of schools who would even consider us since it would bump them up a class.”

Niebuhr said that the decision would need to be made this year, as “we don’t have a ton of options right now.”

Duley added that both PBL and Rantoul are experiencing low numbers in their respective programs.

“We’ve had numbers problems and they’ve had numbers problems,” he said. “It may hit right off or it may not work out.”

Pacey brought up the board’s vote four years ago not to join what was then the Okaw Valley Conference that Rantoul was a part of. The OVC merged with the Corn Belt Conference last summer to create the Illini Prairie.

“I think it’s an irony that our program is 1A and we’re not competitive, but we’re going to join a school that will put us into 2A competition,” he said. “(Rantoul belongs) to the Illini Prairie Conference, so (match competition) will be against the likes of St. Joe, Unity, Monticello, Bloomington Central Catholic and Pontiac. We didn’t want to join their conference, but now we are.”

Niebuhr said that the co-op would need to be approved by both the PBL and Rantoul school board before being voted on by Illini Prairie Conference members.

He said that only three schools in the Twin Valley Conference (River Valley and Sangamon Valley combination) have wrestling programs, as South Newton will leave the conference after the current school year ends. All of the Illini Prairie schools have their own wrestling programs.



Other business

Also at last week’s meeting:

➜ The board approved a five-year contract with McClure through the end of the 2022-23 school year.

➜ The board accepted the following resignations: Briana Jackson (junior high aide), Blake Bodine (high school assistant basketball coach) and Brock Niebuhr (high school assistant football coach), each effective immediately.

➜ The resignation of high school English instructor Jason Peterson was accepted, effective at the end of the current school year.

➜ The board granted high school special education instructor Carol Irvin’s three-year retirement incentive through the end of the 2020-21 school year.

➜ The board hired Gabriel Palmer as a fourth-grade teacher and assistant high school football coach beginning with the 2018-19 school year.

➜ The board hired the following high school assistant coaches: Blake Bodine (football) and Quinton Hatfill (boys’ basketball).

➜ The board approved Carmen Gronewold and Tom Meents as the 2018 inductees into the PBL Alumni Hall of Fame. Meents, a 1985 graduate of Paxton High School, is a championship-winning driver in the Monster Truck series. Gronewold, a 1975 graduate of Buckley-Loda High School, is a Lutheran missionary in Nepal.

➜ The board granted Clara Peterson Elementary School Principal Amanda Wetherell a maternity leave beginning in the summer and continuing through the first 45 days of the 2018-19 school year. Tom Shallenberger, a retired Mahomet-Seymour school administrator, will serve as interim principal at Clara Peterson during that time.

➜ The board approved Markel Insurance as the vendor for 2018-19 student insurance.

➜ McClure said that there will be no increase in student fees for the 2018-19 school year.

➜ IESA membership fees for 2018-19 were approved, and the board also approved a sexual harassment resolution as required by state law.

