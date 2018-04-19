Legislation to honor officers involved in I-57 shootout still stalled in Senate

PAXTON — It has been 14 months since an area lawmaker introduced a seemingly noncontroversial piece of legislation to honor police officers involved in a bloody gunfight 39 years ago on Interstate 57 south of Paxton.

But passage of the legislation — House Joint Resolution 21 — continues to be stalled, with no resolution in sight.

State Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, introduced HJR21 on Feb. 6, 2017, to name the overpass where the shootout took place as the “McCarter-Caisse-Vice-Hale Memorial Overpass.”

The overpass over I-57, located at 200 North Road south of Paxton, is where on April 7, 1979, a shootout with members of a Michigan family claimed the lives of state trooper Michael McCarter, Paxton patrolman William Caisse and civilian Donald Vice, who was riding with McCarter, his brother-in-law. Paxton patrolman Larry Hale was wounded in the gun battle but recovered.

Two members of the Michigan family, David and Cleveland Lampkin, also were killed in the incident. Their brother, Monroe Lampkin, survived and is serving a life sentence at Stateville Correctional Center.

“It’s well past time we did this,” Bennett said last year. “Let’s honor these folks the best way we can for giving their lives for the community. It was a very sad day.”

Joining Bennett as sponsors of the legislation in the House last year were 11 other state representatives. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, was the chief sponsor in the Senate.

During a hearing in March 2017, the House’s Transportation: Regulation, Roads Committee voted 11-0 to recommend the bill be adopted. And last May, the House voted 112-0 to adopt it.

The resolution then stalled in the Senate.

Clearly frustrated with the lack of progress, Barickman said the bill remained Thursday in the Senate’s transportation committee, chaired by Martin Sandoval, D-Cicero.

Barickman said that for the past year, Sandoval has refused to have the committee hear any pieces of legislation naming roads or bridges in memory of someone. More recently, Barickman said, Sandoval has “lifted his stays” on such matters, but now he is “imposing other limitations on what he will allow to be heard.”

Sandoval did not immediately return messages left Thursday at his Springfield and district offices.

Barickman noted that the overpass resolution is among “four or five” he has sponsored to memorialize roads or bridges for families in East Central Illinois.

And all of them are hung up in the transportation committee for the same reason, Barickman said.

“The issue, as I understand it, is that (Sandoval) thinks there have been too many instances where people have proposed to name a road or a bridge in situations that he thought were not suitable, not notable enough,” Barickman told the Ford County Record. “Now that he’s agreed to, in a limited way, hear these legislative measures, he wants (the naming of roads and bridges) limited to (honoring) those who were first-responders or military.”

Barickman said he continues to work with Sandoval to “try to resolve this and to bring some finality to the Paxton issue and the others.”

Barickman said it is not too late for the resolution for the overpass to be adopted this year, “but every day that this does not move, it becomes more frustrating and less likely to get it done.”

“The chairman of the committee will determine what is heard and when,” Barickman said. “As ridiculous as some of your readers think of this political drama, it’s also the reason why, when I’m hosting a town hall, I remind people that we have to live by the rules that the majority party puts in place, whether it be on renaming a road or making our state more business-friendly by passing worker’s compensation reforms or otherwise. We don’t get to have our issues even heard unless the majority party allows us to do so.

“Obviously, we can work with the media and try to generate public support for the various things we’re working on, but ultimately they control the legislative process entirely, and I think that frustrates a lot of people because they view it as anti-democratic.

“Many of us Republicans often criticize the legislative process and the lack of control that we have over it, and this is an unfortunate example of that.”