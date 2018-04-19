Loda Sanitary District board meets for final time

PAXTON — The Loda Sanitary District’s board of trustees met for the final time Thursday afternoon, with the district’s dissolution expected to become official at a court hearing next week.

During the meeting, held at the downtown Paxton law offices of Martensen, Niemann & Sorensen, the board paid its final bills — totaling $15,456 — bringing the district’s funds on hand to zero.

Included in the bills were two checks written to the two communities that comprise the district — the village of Loda and the unincorporated community of Bayles Lake. As part of intergovernmental agreements related to the disbursement of the district’s remaining funds, Loda received $7,524 while Bayles Lake received $4,021.

The rest of the balance went toward paying publication fees, trustees’ fees and attorney fees.

The two-member board — comprised of Bayles Lake resident Warren Hamby and Loda resident Paula Rossow — approved a “report of distribution” during Thursday’s meeting, setting forth how the remaining funds were to be distributed.

The board also approved the intergovernmental agreements with the two communities — which were signed by Loda Village Board President Carol Arseneau and Bayles Lake Homeowners Association Board President Jim Bash, respectively.

The only actions still needing to be completed by the district are the publication of an annual financial report for the fiscal year that ends April 30 and the sending of an annual report to the state comptroller’s office, said the district’s attorney, Bayles Lake resident Bob Martensen. The cost of doing so was accounted for in the fees approved for payment Thursday, Martensen noted.

The district’s dissolution is expected to become official during a hearing in Iroquois County Circuit Court scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 25, at which time the district will present proof of the disbursement of its remaining funds and Judge James Kinzer will enter an order officially dissolving the district, Martensen said.

Certified copies of the judge’s order will then be sent to the state comptroller’s office, state treasurer’s office and Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, as required by state law, Martensen said.

It was in February that Kinzer heard a request from Martensen to order that the district be dissolved. Attorneys for Loda and Bayles Lake also spoke to Kinzer at the February hearing, stating that their respective boards had agreed to the terms of the intergovernmental agreements. Kinzer then authorized the district’s trustees to execute those agreements and distribute the balance of the remaining funds in accordance with the terms of the agreements after first paying the district’s remaining bills.

The district was formed in 1972 with the intent of collecting property taxes to help fund sanitary sewer projects for both Loda and Bayles Lake. But years of efforts to bring proposed sanitary sewage treatment plants to fruition have been unsuccessful.

With too little funds to proceed, Loda is no longer even considering a sewage treatment facility — either in conjunction with Bayles Lake or on its own. That has left Bayles Lake independently moving forward with its own treatment plant that would serve only its own residents.

Meanwhile, some Loda residents thought it was not fair they had been taxed by the sanitary district when it was serving them no purpose. As a result, the district a few of years ago stopped levying any property taxes. The district has been basically inactive ever since.