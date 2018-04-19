McCall re-elected chairman of Ford County Republican Party

PAXTON — Gibson City resident Chase McCall was re-elected chairman of the Ford County Republican Central Committee during the group’s bi-annual convention at the courthouse in Paxton on Wednesday, April 18.

McCall, a Republican precinct committeeman for the Drummer 4 precinct, began serving as GOP chairman in October 2016, when he was elected by his fellow precinct committeemen to fill the remainder of Tom Bennett’s two-year term as chairman — through April 2018.

The 30-year-old McCall has served as a precinct committeeman for the past five years, and he also has been a member of the Ford County Board since March 2015, representing District 3.

McCall, a 2006 graduate of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School, has lived most of his life in Gibson City. The only time he wasn’t living there was when he was earning his bachelor of arts degree in history from Millikin University in Decatur from 2006 to 2010, and when he spent 2010 and 2011 at Roosevelt University in Chicago pursuing a post-baccalaureate degree in paralegal studies. For the past five years, McCall has worked as a paralegal at State Farm in Bloomington.

Also during the GOP’s bi-annual convention, Drummer 1 precinct committeeman Denis Fisher of Gibson City was elected as vice chairman, Patton precinct 2 committeeman Rob Pacey of Paxton was re-elected as treasurer, and Patton 5 precinct committeeman Kim Evans of Paxton was elected as secretary.

Also, the following precinct committeemen were sworn in to office:

— Drummer 1: Denis Fisher of Gibson City.

— Drummer 3: Adam Elder of Gibson City.

— Drummer 4: Chase McCall of Gibson City.

— Drummer 5: Tom Bennett of Gibson City.

— Lyman: Tim Nuss of Roberts.

— Mona: Ted Conkling of Kempton.

— Patton 1: Steve Pacey of Paxton.

— Patton 2: Rob Pacey of Paxton.

— Patton 4: Allen Barnes of Paxton.

— Patton 5: Kim Evans of Paxton.

— Patton 6: Judy Hastings of Paxton.

— Peach Orchard: Eric Thompson of Melvin.

— Pella: Rob Read of rural Piper City.

Also, the following people were appointed to vacant precinct committeeman seats by unanimous vote:

— Rogers: Judge Bill Roberts of Roberts.

— Brenton: Jeff Orr of Piper City.

— Wall: Bob Lindgren of rural Loda.

— Drummer 2: Garett Kerber of Gibson City.

— Patton 3: Mike Krumwiede of Paxton.

— Dix: Glenn Cothern of Elliott.

— Button: Suzie Shell of Paxton.