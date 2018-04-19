PBL school board approves five-year contract with superintendent

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board recently approved an employment contract that will keep Cliff McClure employed as the school district’s superintendent for five more years.

The performance-based contract — obtained by the Ford County Record on Thursday through a Freedom of Information Act request — runs from July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2023.

“I feel privileged to serve this district,” said McClure, who was originally hired as superintendent in 2003. “I’m in a great district; I work with great people; we have great communities; and it’s been a privilege to be here.”

Under the new contract, McClure’s existing salary of $148,348 will be raised each year by an amount “not less than the average increase to the (district’s) certified staff” but “no more than 6 percent over the preceding year’s annual salary.” The exact amounts will not be known until the school board completes its collective-bargaining negotiations with the district’s teachers’ union.

In addition to his salary, McClure will receive a pension contribution totaling 0.0989 percent of his salary. The district will also pay up to 0.65 percent of his salary to the Teacher Health Insurance Security Fund.

McClure also will receive 20 days of vacation time, two days of personal leave and 25 days of sick leave each year.

McClure will also be reimbursed for mileage expenses incurred while using his personal vehicle for approved district business.

The district will also pay the cost of McClure’s annual membership dues to two professional educational organizations of his choice.

Each January, McClure will be provided with a written evaluation by the board, which will include a review of McClure’s “progress toward established goals and working relationships among McClure, the board, the faculty, the staff and the community.”

Notice of intent not to renew the contract must be given by either the board or McClure in writing no later than Feb. 1 of each year of the contract. The contract will be automatically extended for one additional year as long as McClure meets his performance goals and does not provide a notice of intent not to renew the contract.