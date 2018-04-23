Early-morning crash claims life of former PBL student

URBANA — A former Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School student died of injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle collision early Friday in northwest Champaign.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Justin Shaw, 19, of Champaign, was pronounced dead at 6:35 a.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana as a result of multiple blunt-force injuries he received in a crash that happened about three hours earlier.

Champaign police Lt. Bruce Ramseyer said Mr. Shaw was driving an Infiniti south on Duncan Road when he apparently failed to stop at the stop sign for Bloomington Road and collided with a westbound Hummer.

Ramseyer said the driver of that vehicle, Travis Clark, 36, of Mahomet, did not have a stop sign. He was treated at the scene for injuries.

Police learned that both men were on their way home from work. Their vehicles were heavily damaged and had to be towed away.

Mr. Shaw attended Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School and achieved his GED in 2016. For the last year and a half, he had been working at SuperValu in Urbana.

Visitation for Mr. Shaw will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. A memorial service will begin at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Steve Brady officiating. Burial will be private.