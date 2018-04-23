PBL High School renovation work begins April 30

PAXTON — Parents of students at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School are being advised to have their children keep either a sweatshirt or long-sleeved shirt at school starting Monday, when the school’s heat is turned off to allow contractors to begin demolition of the school’s mechanical system.

The removal of the school’s aging mechanical system and installation of a new one are part of a renovation project at PBL High School that is being funded by bonds authorized by a voter referendum in November 2016.

In a letter to parents this week, the school district said the project would begin Monday with demolition of the mechanical system and removal of asbestos at the high school. This summer, a new mechanical and electrical system will be installed, with a target date for completion of Oct. 1 so that the school can be heated this winter. In spring 2019, PBL High School will be “100 percent” air conditioned, the letter added.

The high school renovation project is part of a larger, $31.45 million project that also involves renovating Clara Peterson Elementary School and building a 63,400-square-foot addition to the elementary school’s east side. The project also involves, potentially, tearing down the district’s oldest facility, PBL Eastlawn School, whose third- through fifth-graders will be moving into the new school addition.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Clara Peterson portion of the project was held April 11. Utilities to the site of the new school addition are being rerouted or replaced due to their age, and site work will begin soon after the utility work is complete, the letter to parents said. By the start of the 2018-19 school year, the addition structure should be framed up. Masonry and interior work will follow soon thereafter.

Meanwhile, the renovation of the existing Clara Peterson facility is expected to begin “as soon as school dismisses for summer break,” the letter said. Three interior classrooms on the school’s southeast corner will be remodeled to make room for a new kitchen, and the renovation of that area will continue through the 2018-19 school year. The existing school will then be connected to the new addition during the upcoming school year, as well.

“PBL and Gilbane, the district’s construction manager, will always give top priority to safety during the completion of these projects,” the letter said. “This could mean at times staff, students and visitors will be inconvenienced. PBL will work with the contractor to maintain an appropriate learning environment during construction. As construction/renovation work begins, there will likely be inconveniences for students, staff and visitors to Clara Peterson Elementary.

“One inconvenience we already are aware of is that students will have a limited playground area during construction. The district has purchased additional playground equipment that can be utilized on asphalt. Clara Peterson Elementary staff are also planning to take students to Pells Park at least one day per week, weather permitting, beginning in the fall.

“Parking will also be challenging at times this spring. Administration will attempt to keep everyone advised of changes to traffic patterns and parking lot closures. New parking lots should be ready by fall.”