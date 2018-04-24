Paxton Police Blotter (April 24, 2018)

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Daniel R. Anderson, 45, of Kankakee, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 12:11 a.m. Monday, April 23, at the intersection of Market and Patton streets. During the traffic stop, police learned that Anderson’s license was suspended, and a subsequent search of his vehicle revealed two one-hitter pipes. The 2003 Ford Windstar that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Patrick M. Cahill II, 19, of Paxton, was arrested for possession of 10-30 grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia at 4:31 p.m. Friday, April 20. The arrest occurred after an Illinois Department of Corrections parole agent went to 202 N. Market St., Apt. 2, to check on a parolee. While there, the agent, accompanied by Paxton police and sheriff’s deputies from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, located about 11 grams of cannabis and items of drug paraphernalia that belonged to Cahill.

➜ Cody A. Riddle-Mikules, 25, of Paxton, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court on a burglary charge at 11:20 a.m. Friday, April 20. The arrest occurred at 201 N. Elm St. in Paxton.

➜ Kaylee M. Wilkins, 18, of Loda, was ticketed for driving too fast for conditions at 9:50 p.m. Monday, April 16, following a traffic accident in the 800 block of North Market Street. The accident occurred when Wilkins was driving a 2008 Pontiac G6 south on Market Street and her vehicle went off the east side of the road. Wilkins then overcorrected, and her vehicle started to slide backward. Her vehicle then struck three unoccupied, parked vehicles, which pushed into two other vehicles. No injuries were reported.