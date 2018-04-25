Bluefish Cafe going mobile

By ROSS BROWN

ELLIOTT — Regular diners might have noticed that the Bluefish Cafe in Elliott has been closed much of the last couple weeks. They might have also heard rumors that the longtime Elliott gathering spot is going out of business.

Not so, according to owner Angie Rouley.

A hand injury Rouley suffered a few weeks ago, she said, has made it almost impossible to make her home-cooked meals.

“I feel guilty closing the restaurant when I’m sick,” Rouley said. “I feel bad when people come and I’m not there. But my health is the most important thing.”

Yet while suffering through medical problems and running the restaurant five days a week, Rouley has also been keeping a secret from her customers: The Bluefish is going mobile.

A few weeks ago, Rouley purchased a former ice cream truck from Indiana and brought it back to a farm near Elliott, where she has been transforming the once-red-and-white structure into a green-and-blue-coated food truck out of which she will serve food in the future.

Calling it the Bluefish Bait Shack, Rouley said she transformed the entire interior of the truck into her own design.

“(The truck) was custom-built by a firefighter and his buddy, and they ran an ice cream business out of it,” Rouley said. “It was red, and so when I went and painted it up, I knew it was not going to stay red. All that was in here was a counter, and so we built a wall up, put cabinets in, table, countertop, serving counter. We’ve redone the entire interior except for the sink. It also has a water heater.”

One of the first things customers will notice about the mobile restaurant is its odd shape. Rouley said almost everything inside and out is a unique shape, unlike the typical windows and doors with 90-degree angles.

“Everything’s crooked,” Rouley explained. “The walls are crooked; the ceiling is crooked; the windows are crooked. That’s what I like about it. It’s so unique.”

Entering through a door on the long side of the trailer, customers will first stand in line along a pathway with a counter and preparation area on the opposite side.

Customers will order and pay for their food at a register located near the exit. A walk-up window is also located on the outside near the exit door, and Rouley said she might allow walk-up orders.

As for what food she plans to serve, Rouley said the food truck is not equipped with as many accessories as a larger food truck might have, so the options are limited.

“I don’t have a fryer, and I don’t have a grill, so I’m going to do more portable foods,” Rouley said. “It will be like meals in a bowl — nachos, frito pie parfaits with mashed potatoes, anything I can make in an oven.”

Rouley said the food will be anything that she can make off-site in portable units. A macaroni-and-cheese bar is one option that she envisions having, although the food options have not yet been finalized.

“If something doesn’t go well, then I can always choose to do something else,” Rouley added. “There’s a lot of creativity that’s going to have to go into it, because I don’t have a grill or fryer, but I don’t want that. I don’t want to smell grease. I also don’t want the extra $6,000 vent system, because this was enough.”

Rouley began her foray into the food business in spring 2014 when she purchased the Elliott Cafe, long a place for local farmers and residents to gather for coffee and breakfast in the morning and for lunch around noon.

Immediately after purchasing the cafe, Rouley and her husband, Josh, along with a friend, Chris Thorp, transformed the interior from an old farmhouse feel to more of a ship. The walls are covered with wood and glass bowls which contain fish. A chalkboard near the front of the restaurant lists daily specials, including homemade pies. She also slightly expanded the kitchen.

After working a number of jobs throughout her life, running the restaurant has undoubtedly been Rouley’s toughest career choice. She stands on her feet every Tuesday through Saturday beginning around 5 a.m. and continuing until around 3 p.m.

Though she does employ a waitress and her children help serve during the summer months, Rouley is the sole person cooking the food in the restaurant. Her kitchen — a tiny square space about the size of a small bathroom — is cramped quarters without much room to walk.

Rouley has had multiple employees who have worked in her restaurant over the last four years, but she said that none have been able to cook.

“I’ve hired people who said they could cook, and then they couldn’t flip a pancake,” Rouley said.

Like any small, family-owned business, Rouley does not take any time off from her job. She buys each food item fresh from a grocery store in Champaign and also makes much of the entrees by hand. Nothing is frozen.

“It’s not a Tuesday-through-Saturday kind of job,” Rouley said. “I’m always trying to create things.”

Rouley said the has tried to take some vacation time each year that she has been open, but those times usually result in the restaurant being closed. This means that she has little time for outside activities.

“The last couple years I’ve tried to take two weeks off,” Rouley explained. “Last year and the year before that I had the flu, so I was off for a week both times. Those seem to have been my winter vacations.”

And like most industries, times have changed.

“The whole restaurant business has evolved, even in the four years that I’ve been there,” Rouley went on to say. “When I had the idea of a hot dog cart, those were the mobile units, except for an occasional taco truck. Now you go to street events and food truck festivals and there’s a whole variety of places.”

Rouley mentioned Wedge, a downtown Champaign restaurant occupying the longtime Carmon’s space, which closed a month ago, citing competition from food truck vendors.

A few weeks ago, Rouley injured her right hand and believes that it might be a torn tendon. She said she wants time off to heal, as further usage could affect her other activities, such as playing the piano.

“With my injury, it’s so hard,” Rouley said. “I can’t hold a frying basket or use a spatula.”

With Rouley operating the restaurant on weekdays and also catering for large events, she said the food truck will operate at area festivals and at other locations around the area.

The food truck’s coverage is being limited to Ford County for now, Rouley said, citing lengthy health department regulations in neighboring counties as the reason why she is keeping it local.

“The codes for this county are so much different than Champaign County,” Rouley explained. “As long as I don’t have a grill or fryer, I don’t have to have a ventilation system. Champaign is really strict, so I would have to fill out an application with all of the things I would like to sell.”

Bluefish Bait Shack has not undergone a final inspection by the Ford County Public Health Department, but Rouley said the agency’s health inspector seems to be impressed with her unit.

“I’m not ready for inspection, but I just wanted to show her what I have, to make sure I’m going in the right direction,” Rouley said. “When she saw it, she absolutely loved it.”

Rouley said she has started paying off a loan on the mobile restaurant, and she would like to see a return on her investment soon. She said she definitely will be at the Harvest Fest in Gibson City and Swine ‘N Dine in Paxton this fall, and she is considering operating during Fourth of July celebrations in Saybrook and Sibley.

Rouley also plans to set up shop near major Gibson City businesses such as Gibson Area Hospital and Alamo Group, where her husband works, to serve to their employees on certain days. Other places she is considering are grain elevators and the One Earth Energy ethanol plant in Gibson City.

“There were several people that said ‘no’ until they saw it, because it’s so unique,” Rouley added.

One of the benefits of operating a mobile food truck is that it allows customers to eat Rouley’s food when normally they don’t have the time to drive to Elliott for lunch.

“A lot of people don’t have the time to come and eat,” Rouley said. “It takes a while to make a meal unless it’s the daily special. There are people who will come and order ahead, but people just want to eat and go. I understand that and I appreciate that, but I want to be able to offer (them an option).”

Besides her regular customers, who normally sit at the round table closest to the kitchen, Rouley also has customers who have heard of the restaurant from her appearances on WCIA-TV’s CI Living afternoon newsmagazine.

“I’ve had a lot of people from the CI Living TV show,” Rouley said. “The running joke for a while was that people always saw me on TV. I have lots of returning customers from the Champaign-Urbana area.”

With the restaurant being a small village cafe, it is a breakfast-and-lunch restaurant and the business has never been open for dinner service in the evenings.

Rouley has no plans to change that.

“Some people say that I should be open for dinner, but I don’t want to sacrifice the time with my family,” Rouley said.

Rouley said she has never been opposed to hard work, and that operating her restaurant, catering and now the mobile food truck are the hardest tasks she has ever took on. Rouley did say that the food truck would be more complimentary of her free-flowing life.

“This is more of my style, not being tied down to the restaurant,” Rouley said.