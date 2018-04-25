Ford County Circuit Court cases (April 25, 2018)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:

Felonies

• Kenneth E. Freehill, 50, of Gibson City, for aggravated driving under the influence.



Misdemeanors

• Patrick R. Nugent, 43, of Melvin, for resisting a peace officer.



DUI

• Roger W. Ward, 63, of Gibson City, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• William G. Goben, 64, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Civil law violation

• Abby M. Hofer, 19, of Loda, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Andres Garcia, 21, of Hoopeston, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Lauryn L. Edwards, 18, of Hoopeston, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• Roberto C. Moreno-Reyes, 25, of Urbana, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Joseph D. Milligan, 24, no address listed, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Michael A. Brazelle, 58, of Gibson City, for expired registration.

• A 16-year-old male from Farmer City, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Carlos J. Zuniga, 59, of Crest Hill, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jairo Andrade, 32, of Rantoul, for a child restraint violation.

• Katherine J. Mahon, 63, of Paxton, for operating a vehicle with suspended registration.

• Charles G. Gawthorp, 35, of Gibson City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Bradley E. Beasley, 51, of Gays, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Larry D. Sosamon, 70, of Saybrook, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Merle R. McCallister, 63, of Gibson City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Christina Marie Atkins, 26, of Paxton, for having a driver’s license expired for more than a year and failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Ronnie L. Crihfield, 70, of Paxton, for disregarding an official traffic-control device.

• Kevin T. Shepherd, 32, of Urbana, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• April Lynn Ransom, 44, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a passenger.

• Kaylee M. Wilkins, 18, of Loda, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Richard Roy Arends, 77, of Gilman, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Audri A. Zarate, 22, of Cissna Park, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Jolene B. Paquette, 56, of Cabery, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• Hermino Calero, 39, of Sibley, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Roger W. Ward, 63, of Gibson City, for improper lane usage.

• Sherron A. Staples, 26, of Harvey, for not driving on the right side/driving on left.

• Thomas H. Barrow, 69, of Gibson City, for disregarding an official traffic-control device.

• Casey J. Duke, 36, of Gibson City, for leaving the scene of an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Ilya C. Beyer, 21, of Arrowsmith, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Brenda J. Lane, no age listed, of Ashkum, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Trayves L. Welch, 19, of Champaign, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Tyler A. Ellis, no age listed, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Genesis O. Galves, no age listed, of Bloomington, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Justin Z. Medina, 22, of Ludlow, for operating an uninsured vehicle and having unauthorized lighting on a vehicle.

• Courtney Lynn Maag, no age listed, of Saybrook, for failure to obey a yield sign.

• Abby M. Hofer, 19, of Loda, for a headlight/taillight/sidelight violation.

• Chance E. Littlejohn, no age listed, of Watseka, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger.

• Shawn P. Kinkade, no age listed, of Piper City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Catherine M. Moore, 50, of Watseka, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Tabitha A. Becker, no age listed, of Fisher, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Daniel R. Anderson, 45, of Kankakee, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Wyatt Baden States, no age listed, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jessica K. Kearns, no age listed, of Urbana, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Andres Garcia, 21, of Hoopeston, for no registration light.

• Aleasa R. Jones, no age listed, of Bridgeport, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Jennifer Anne Murray, no age listed, of Braidwood, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Camryn Hari, 18, of Fairbury, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• Matthew W. Martin, no age listed, of Gibson City, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Kaleb J. Whitaker, no age listed, of Urbana, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Royce W. Kirby, no age listed, of Paxton, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Norbert D. Schaffner, no age listed, of Springfield, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Tanya S. Washington, 47, of Country Club Hills, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Angela M. Ellis-Smith, no age listed, of Paxton, for using a wireless telephone in a school/construction zone.

• Tracy L. Darda, no age listed, of Piper City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Anna E. Kerrins, no age listed, of Cullom, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Christen L. White, no age listed, of Romeoville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Hector Rodriguez, 46, of Piper City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.



Ordinance violations

• David L. Renfroe, 27, of Gibson City, for failure to obtain rabies vaccination.



Small claims

• Ryan Gustafson of Paxton vs. Benjamin Grice, Thomas Scaggs, Scaggs Properties LLC, Market Street Tap and Food Fight Enterprises LLC.

• LVNV Funding LLC vs. Lori Watterson.

• Credit Union 1 vs. Bailey P. Beland of Paxton.



Chancery/foreclosures

• Carrington Mortgage Services vs. Bobby Gene Thomas, Kimberly C. Thomas and unknown owners non-record claimants.

• Ocwen Loan Servicing vs. Daniel D. Warner, Kelly Warner and Beneficial Illinois Inc.



Divorces

• Justin A. Siwinski vs. Lilliana Cottrell.