List of upcoming community events (April 25, 2018)

Raffle tickets are on sale for a drawing to be held Wednesday, June 13, at the Gibson City American Legion post that will award the winner a Pit Boss pellet smoker valued at $500, plus a $50 Big R gift card toward pellets. Tickets cost $5 each or three for $10 or six for $20. People do not need to be present at the drawing to win. Proceeds will go toward a proposed skatepark in Gibson City.



The Ford County Historical Society’s Water Tower Museum is open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum, which features Ford County history, is located behind Paxton City Hall, 145 S. Market St. There is no charge for admission to the museum. For more information or to schedule visits or tours at other times, people can call 217-379-4111 or 217-379-3723.



The Corn Belt Shrine Club in Gibson City is selling sweet vidala onions for $10 per 10-pound bag. Pre-orders can be made by calling Matt Lindelof at Bradbury Auto Service Center at 217-784-4055. Delivery will be the second weekend of May.



Fisher Odd Fellows Lodge No. 704 meets at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Odd Fellow Hall, located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher. Oddfellowship is a service organization dedicated to the betterment of mankind. Anyone interested in membership information may call 217-897-6544 or stop in at the Free Book Exchange, where pamphlets are available.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 925 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m., followed by worship from 6:45 to 7 p.m., a lesson from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-784-8673.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6 p.m. on Mondays at The Upper Room Bible Church, 455 W. Orleans St., Paxton. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by worship from 6:30 to 6:45 p.m., a lesson from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-379-4189.



Yarns and Threads, a group of people who enjoy knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidery and all other sewing crafts, is inviting members of the public to join the group for its meetings held every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Paxton Carnegie Library.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School’s ag shop will be the site of the school’s annual Ag Expo from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25. The public is welcome to attend. If groups larger then five are planning to attend, they are asked to call the school ahead of time to schedule a visit. Animals, equipment and activities will be available for viewing and a hands-on experience.



The Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association will begin its 2018 meeting schedule with a meeting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 25, at the Cissna Park Family Restaurant, 104 N. Second St., Cissna Park. The program will be “Computer Safety for Seniors.” Presenting the program will be members Rick and Mary Delaney. President Joyce McCullough asked that members who attend meetings this year bring school supplies — such as pencils, tissues, notebooks or tape — to each meeting. April’s supplies will be donated to Nettie Davis Elementary School in Watseka, as many of the school’s supplies were destroyed in a recent flood. Other schools will benefit from future supply collections.



The monthly potluck supper for persons over age 55 in the Gibson City area will be held at 5 p.m. Thurday, April 26, at the Senior Center near the city’s South Park. Fried chicken and a cold drink will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring their own table service and a dish to share.



The Friends of the Dominy Library’s Spring Book Sale runs from April 26-28 at the Dominy Memorial Library, 201 S. 3rd St., Fairbury. The sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 26; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 27; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 28. Available for purchase will be mysteries, gardening books, romance novels, fiction books, Christian books, Westerns, spy, fantasy and history books and children’s books, plus cookbooks, large-pint books, self-help books and magazines. For more information, call 815-848-4842 or visit www.facebook.com/friendsofthedominylibrary.



The Iroquois County Republican Women’s Club’s annual Spring Luncheon will be held at noon Thursday, April 26, at Miss Karol’s Fine Food & Beverage, 1140 E. Walnut St.,Watseka. The guest speaker will be Erika Harold, who is running as a Republican candidate for Illinois attorney general. Harold also held the titles of Miss Illinois 2002 and Miss America 2003. Harold currently works as an attorney at one of Champaign County’s largest law firms. She will also be participating in tours at local businesses and other events in Iroquois County on the same day as the luncheon. Tickets for the luncheon can be purchased at Illiana Backyard Fun or through any Iroquois County Republican Women’s Club board member, including Laura Suchor, Mindy Hagan, Kara Macz Bartucci, Kristie Cheatum, Angel Crawford, Mary Kay Lavicka, Jean Hiles, Kay Johnson, Jane Wagner, Carol Niemann, Deb Monk or Susan Wynn Bence. All proceeds from the luncheon go back to the community. The club provides three scholarships to Iroquois County High School seniors and donates hats and mittens along with back-to-school supplies to all Iroquois County schools.



An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 26, at the St. Mary and Joseph Parish Center, 150 N. Maple St., Paxton. For an appointment, contact Gigi Jarboe at 217-781-2255. The blood drive is sponsored by the St. Mary’s Council of Catholic Women.



Telecare in Gibson City is accepting household items for a garage sale to be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 27, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 28, at the Telecare building at 215 E. Third St., Gibson City. For more information, call 217-784-4891.



Paxton’s annual Arbor Day observance is set for 7:30 a.m. Friday, April 27, in front of the police department on U.S. 45. During the observance, a newly planted tree will be dedicated in memory of Max, the Paxton Police Department’s first police dog. Max, a yellow Labrador, passed away on the afternoon of Feb. 12, 2018, leaving his handler, officer Chad Johnson. Also during the observance, members of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s FFA chapter will talk about the history of Arbor Day and the type of tree planted. Mayor Bill Ingold will also give a speech.



The Bellflower Fourth of July Planning Committee is holding a grilled pork chop sandwich supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at the Bellflower Community Center. The menu will also include baked beans, salads, desserts and beverages. Dine-in or carryout orders will be available. A free-will donation will be collected. The event’s proceeds will go toward Bellflower’s Fourth of July celebration.



A chili cookoff will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 28, in the Four Seasons Room at the Villas of Holly Brook, 1400 N. Melvin St., Gibson City. There is a $10 entry fee, and the deadline to enter was April 20. To enter your chili in the contest, call 217-727-1082 or email gibsoncity_activity@villasofhollybrook.com. The cost to come eat chili at the event is $5. A $10 meal includes hotdog, chili, chips, ice cream and a drink. All proceeds go to the Alzheimer’s Association.



The story of Hoopeston’s Main Street will come alive as a walking tour is presented by the Hoopeston Public Library at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday, April 26, and again at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 28. “Main Street: 1871-Present” is a one-hour walking tour of the downtown, which will be conducted by Tom Sweeney and Marilyn Tyler. During the presentation, participants will learn about the history of the downtown buildings and hear stories of days gone by, all taken from the library’s archives. There is limited space per group, so interested persons must sign up no later than Tuesday, April 24, at the library’s main desk. Participants must be able to walk and stand during the event and will be asked to sign a liability waiver before they can attend. For more information, call or stop by the library.



New Beginnings Christian Church in Gibson City is hosting a Comedy Night and dinner at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at the church. The cost to attend is $20 per couple. To register or for more information, people can email gcnewbeginnings@sbcglobal.net.



Bellflower’s community garage sales are set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 28. For more information on the sales, contact Kathy Gee at 309-722-3477.



Buckley’s townwide garage sales are set for Friday, April 27, and Saturday, April 28, starting at 8 a.m. each day. Maps of the sales will be available.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 28, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Ford-Iroquois Master Gardeners. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office and Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public its 15th opportunity in the last seven years to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. People can bring their pills for diposal to the sheriff’s office at 550 S. 10th St. in Watseka from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 28. Accepted will be pills or patches, but no liquids, needles or sharps. The service is free and anonymous; no questions will be asked. For more information, call 815-432-6992.



A joint prayer service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 29, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Gibson City in celebration of 50 years of conversation and the 500th anniversary of the Reformation. Anyone interested in attending is invited. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the service. Since 1967, the Joint Lutheran-Roman Catholic Study Commission has been meeting and having comprehensive conversations about the basic issues that separate and unite the two churches.



The Saybrook Community Days Committee is sponsoring a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 29, at the American Legion Hall in Saybrook. Served will be mostaccioli with meat sauce, bread, salad, dessert and drinks. The cost of the meal is $7, with children ages 10 and under eating for $3. The money will be used for the Freedom Festival to be held Saturday, June 30.



In memory of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School student Dylan Benningfield, GCMS/Fisher wrestlers and the GCMS Red Army are hosting a dodgeball tournament on Sunday, April 29, in the high school’s gym. “Dylan was known by his wrestling teammates as a beast at dodgeball, so it seems an appropriate way to remember him while raising funds for the Benningfield family,” a message on the GCMS school district’s Facebook page said.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s next Lunch ‘N Learn event is set for noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 3, at Hope Vineyard Church in downtown Paxton. The speaker will be Matthew Jones, who will talk about cybersecurity and how people can protect their business. A lunch catered by the Country Thyme Tea Room of Paxton will be served. The cost to attend, which includes the cost of lunch, is $10. Reservations are due by April 26 and can be made by emailing paccdirector@outlook.com.



The Gibson City Rotary Club is having a Fun & Funky Fiesta featuring live music by the Libido Funk Circus band on Friday, May 4, at The Sand Trap in Gibson City. The event starts at 6:30 p.m., with the band performing starting at 7:30 p.m. There will be snacks, games and raffles and both silent and live auction items. A $500 cash prize will be awarded to the winner of a drawing. There will be food available for purchase, as well. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the door for $15. Tickets purchased for the Rotary Club’s March 24 event cover entry into this event, as well.



The Carle Center for Rural Health and Farm Safety will host a Progressive Agriculture Safety Day event from 9 a.m. to 1:40 p.m. Friday, May 4, at the Gibson City Bible Church. More than 70 fifth-grade students from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Elementary School will attend.

During the event, students will participate in activities that reinforce the importance of taking responsibility for their own safety, respecting parents’ safety rules and sharing safety tips with their family and friends. Demonstrations focus on hazards associated with water, ATVs, chemicals, grain bins and more. The event, led by Carle farm safety specialist Amy Rademaker, follows guidelines from the national Progressive Ag Safety organization.

“With all of the safety in schools these days, many dangers lurk outside of the school and home in rural areas,” said Rademake. “Information is practical and timely as farming activities pick up and schools look toward summer session.”



The Saybrook Sons of the American Legion Squad No. 427 will be hosting a spaghetti dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 4, at the Saybrook American Legion Hall. Dinner includes spaghetti, garlic bread and salad. The cost is $7. Dine-in orders are all-you-can-eat. Carryout orders are also available.



The Loda Immanuel Lutheran Church is holding a homemade cookie and sweets sale and garage sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 4, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at 113 Iroquois Trail in Lake Iroquois in rural Loda. Proceeds from the sales will go to Ladies Aid/LWML special projects, including the Christ Lutheran High School student tuition assistance fund and the Adopt a St. Louis Seminary Student Fund. Two special items for sale are: a 40-inch wall-hanging, flat-screen Sony television; and a brand-new, never-been-built, still-in-the-box grandmother clock. Items not sold will be donated to needy organizations. For more information, call Nancy Johnson at 217-386-2587.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 5, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Prairie State Church Camp. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Battle Creek Country will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at the Melvin Community Hall. The band features Wes Wheeler on guitar and vocals, Steve “Spanky” Reynolds on bass and vocals, “Wild” Bill Moore on drums and vocals and Mike Spaeth on steel guitar. The cost to attend is $10 for persons age 13 and older. Prior to the show, starting at 5:30 p.m., food will be available for purchase from the Friends of the Melvin Public Library. Available will be pulled pork sandwiches, chips, drinks and homemade pies. For more information, call Norman and Judy Schall at 217-388-2853.



“Practices Make Perfect: Week 1 Good Gardening Practices” will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at the Loda Township Library. The presentation is the first of three gardening-related talks to be held at the library in Loda. For Week 1, the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners will discuss smart ways to prep garden beds for a successful summer. The garden talk is suited to both beginners and seasoned gardeners. Attendance is free, but registration is required before May 3 by calling 217-386-2783, emailing lodalibrary@gmail.com or visiting the library at 105 E. Adams St. in Loda.



The Paxton Police Department’s shooting range will be open to the public for target practice, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 5. The daily fee is $10 per person. The fee covers the person’s right to use the property and shooting targets, but people still need to provide their own gun, ammunition and ear and eye protection. Paxton police officers will be present to make sure people understand how to use their weapons safely. Once that is confirmed, persons will be allowed to shoot at the eight targets that will be set up. To be eligible to use the shooting range, adults must have a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card. Juveniles shooting a shotgun or .22-caliber rifle must have an owner’s safety identification card and be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Any gun — with the exception of automatic weapons, which are illegal — will be allowed. Anyone who wants more information is asked to call Paxton police at 217-379-4315.



The Paxton American Legion Auxiliary will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, May 7, at the American Legion building on East Pells Street in Paxton. The meeting is open to women who have served in the military as well as women who have fathers, husbands, siblings and children who are serving or have served. The group will be discussing information about the Auxiliary’s annual Poppy Sale during the meeting. Locations and times of volunteering for the sale will be assigned. Refreshments will be served after the meeting.



The Fisher Free Book Exchange will be open from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 7, and Monday, May 21. Available are thousands of hard-cover and soft-cover books, plus numerous puzzles. There will also be three tables of rummage. May marks 15 years of offering free books to Fisher and the surrounding area. The book exchange is located at the corner of Third and Sangamon streets in Fisher. For more information, call 217-897-6544.



Author Jodi Barth will be holding a book-signing event at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, at Market Street Tap, 121 S. Market St., Paxton, for a book she wrote about the infamous Interstate 57 shootout on April 7, 1979, south of Paxton. The book is called “CSI Old School.”



The annual Ford County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, at the Kruse Center, 207 N. Lawrence St., Gibson City. The keynote speaker will be former Illinois governor Jim Edgar. A reception for Edgar begins at 5 p.m., with the dinner and program starting at 6 p.m. Local elected officials will be introduced and brief comments from other state officials are expected to follow remakrs by Edgar. Tickets for the event cost $35 each and are available from any Republican precinct committeeman, including Chase McCall (217-898-3842) in Gibson City, Kim Evans (218-379-1347) in Paxton or Jeff Orr (815-848-6786) in Piper City. For more information on becoming a sponsor for the event, people can contact Rob Pacey (217-493-6692).



A 5K Run/2-Mile Walk will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 12, starting at the pavilion in Gibson City’s North Park. The event is being sponsored by the National Nurses Week committee at Gibson Area Hospital as a way to promote wellness, have fun and give back to the community. Profits from the race will be designated to support the GAH Foundation tuition reimbursement program, which enables healthcare workers to continue their education to advance in their profession. Proceeds will also be shared with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Power Camp through FCA’s race partnership with Choose 2 Change in Gibson City. Registration will be online only. The cost to participate is $25 for the 5K or $20 for the 2-mile walk (the fee includes a race T-shirt and chip-timing service). Registration rates will increase by $5 on April 27. To register, people can visit https://signup.itsracetime.com/Race/IL/GibsonCity/NursesGotheExtraMile. For more information, people can contact Gibson Area Hospital race representatives Amanda Quinlan and Jennifer Eisenmann at 217-784-2314.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 12, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Cornbelt Shrine Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, will be holding a community meeting from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Friday, May 18, at Paxton City Hall, 145 S. Market St.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 19, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the First Lutheran Church in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton-Buckley-Loda jazz band will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 20, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.



The Republican Women of Ford County will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 21, at Monical’s Pizza in Paxton. During the meeting, the group will begin planning its annual 9/11 remembrance service.



Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School’s Eighth-Grade Promotion Day has been set for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 23, in the school’s gymnasium. “This day is set unless we have a canceled day due to weather. In that circumstance, we will post the new date,” a message on the GCMS school district’s Facebook page said.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 26, in its parking lot to help raise funds for St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Paxton’s townwide garage sales will be held Friday, June 1, and Saturday, June 2. Residents can sign up for free to have their garage sales included on a map of the townwide sales. To do so, provide the sale address and the times the sale will be open by contacting Erica Grohler, by May 25, at egrohler@gmail.com or 379-9174. The maps will be available on the morning of Friday, June 1, at the two Casey’s General Store locations and the Village Pantry in Paxton. The townwide sales, which annually feature about 100 garage sales, draw people from Indiana, Kankakee, Bloomington, Peoria and Champaign-Urbana.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 2, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Knights of Columbus Council. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Historical tours of Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City, the third of a series of annual events featuring Gibson City history, will be held Saturday, June 9, at the cemetery located at 419 S. West St., with performances at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The tours will feature seven gravesites of notable people portrayed by local citizens in period costumes. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for persons under age 18. Tickets will be available beginning May 1 at the Moyer District Library, 618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. Proceeds will support area history preservation.

Each of the featured deceased citizens has an interesting and unique story that will be interpreted through five-minute conversations:

— Lt. Henry Way was a military hero of the Philippine-American War and his funeral drew 1,500 people to Drummer Township Cemetery.

— Curtiss La Q Day built a biplane glider at age 15, learned to fly with the Wright brothers and later was a flight instructor at the Wright Brothers School in Ohio.

— Andrew Jordan, along with his wife, Amanda, purchased about 700 acres from the Illinois Swamplands Commission, thus becoming the first settlers to the area.

— Local cartoonist Russ Johnson blended his experience in his father’s Gibson City hardware store with his art skills to produce a popular cartoon for a national hardware trade publication for six decades.

— Henry Dueringer and John Miner were both born in Germany and immigrated to the U.S. as young children, and their families found their way to Ford County. Henry Dueringer farmed in the area, with periods of service as a minister in northern Illinois and Indiana. Miner was brigadier for Burr Oaks, a 42,000-acre farm in Ford and Livingston counties.

— Hyland Arrowsmith was “Gibson City’s Good Friend” who founded the Gibson City Lions Club in 1922. He donated the land for the city’s South Park and was responsible for having a section of Illinois 47 north of Gibson City completed in 1927.

The city’s namesake, Margaret Gibson Lott Damon, will also be portrayed and will serve as hostess for the tours. Golf cart transportation will be available.

For more information on the Historical Cemetery Tour, visit https://gibsoncityhistory.com or contact Sharon Heavilin at the Moyer District Library at 217-784-5343.



The 66th annual Buckley and Buckley-Loda High School Alumni Banquet is set for Saturday, June 9, at The 103 East in Buckley. Festivities include a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Classes marking anniversaries are encouraged to ask about reserved seating for their class. The cost to attend is $20 per person. Reservations are required by June 2 and may be made by calling the Buckley State Bank at 217-394-2531. For more information, contact alumni banquet committee member Lori Epps at 217-840-0967.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 9, in its parking lot to help raise funds for First United Methodist Women. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative in Paxton will host a Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Coffee & Connections event from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 13.



The annual Buckley Fun Day celebration is set for Saturday, June 16, at the Buckley Lake. Anyone wishing to volunteer for the event is asked contact Village Board President Sheree Stachura or other board members.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 16, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Rainbow Girls. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 23, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda United Methodist Church. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Prairie Dogs will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 24, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 30, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loda. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Saybrook Freedom Festival Celebration will be held Saturday. June 30. The daylong celebration starts with a flag raising and breakfast. There will also be food vendors, games, a parade, car cruise-in, music, merchandise vendors, petting zoo and fireworks.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration will be held at Pells Park in Paxton on Wednesday, July 4.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 7, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda Lions Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 14, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Hands of Christ Food Pantry in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 21, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the First Lutheran Church in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Insurance Providers Group in downtown Paxton is hosting a Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 24.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual golf outing is scheduled for Friday, July 27, at Lakeview Country Club in rural Loda. The event begins with lunch at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at noon. The theme of the outing is “The Roaring Twenties.” Prizes will be awarded for the best dressed team, the longest putt, the longest drive and closest to the pin. The participation fee is $350 for teams of four players, $200 for teams of two players and $100 for a single player. To be a hole sponsor, the fee is $75. Proceeds go to the chamber’s community improvement fund. To acquire a registration form, call the chamber at 217-379-4655. Checks can be mailed to: P.O. Box 75, Paxton, IL 60957.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 28, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Back Paiges will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 29, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda United Methodist Men. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Gibson City Masonic Lodge. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda American Legion post. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Melvin Men’s Christian Fellowship. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Prairie City will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Class of 2022. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Lunch ‘N Learn event on Thursday, Sept. 6. The program will be by Kodi Smith of Ameren Illinois, who will speak about the utility company’s energy-efficiency program. There is a cost to attend because lunch will be provided.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Evangelical Covenant Church in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Future Business Leaders of America. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The annual Paxton Swine ‘N’ Dine BBQ Contest & Festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 15, in downtown Paxton. Dylan Scott and Drew Baldridge will be the headlining musical acts.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Toys for Tots. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Abbe Insurance Agency in Buckley is hosting a Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Missions Are Us. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the St. Mary’s Council of Catholic Women. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Lake Iroquois Women’s Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Rankin Lions Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Widow Sons Inner Guard. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda Truck and Tractor Pull. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Future Business Leaders of America. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda American Legion post. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



