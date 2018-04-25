Police Blotter (April 25, 2018)

PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Daniel R. Anderson, 45, of Kankakee, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 12:11 a.m. Monday, April 23, at the intersection of Market and Patton streets. During the traffic stop, police learned that Anderson’s license was suspended, and a subsequent search of his vehicle revealed two one-hitter pipes. The 2003 Ford Windstar that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Patrick M. Cahill II, 19, of Paxton, was arrested for possession of 10-30 grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia at 4:31 p.m. Friday, April 20. The arrest occurred after an Illinois Department of Corrections parole agent went to 202 N. Market St., Apt. 2, to check on a parolee. While there, the agent, accompanied by Paxton police and sheriff’s deputies from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, located about 11 grams of cannabis and items of drug paraphernalia that belonged to Cahill.

➜ Cody A. Riddle-Mikules, 25, of Paxton, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court on a burglary charge at 11:20 a.m. Friday, April 20. The arrest occurred at 201 N. Elm St. in Paxton.

➜ Kaylee M. Wilkins, 18, of Loda, was ticketed for driving too fast for conditions at 9:50 p.m. Monday, April 16, following a traffic accident in the 800 block of North Market Street. The accident occurred when Wilkins was driving a 2008 Pontiac G6 south on Market Street and her vehicle went off the east side of the road. Wilkins then overcorrected, and her vehicle started to slide backward. Her vehicle then struck three unoccupied, parked vehicles, which pushed into two other vehicles. No injuries were reported.

GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Karen S. Durham, 53, of Saybrook, for expired registration on Saturday, April 21.

➜ Thomas H. Barrow, 69, of 560 N. Ford County Road 500 East, rural Gibson City, for disobeying a traffic-control device on Monday, April 16.

IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Lawrence A. Walker, 60, of Watseka, was arrested for aggravated domestic battery on Sunday, April 22.

➜ Cody A. Riddle-Mikules, 25 of Paxton, was transported from the Ford County Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Saturday, April 21. Riddle-Mikules was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court on a burglary charge.

➜ Linda L. Nicholas, 51, of Cissna Park, was transported to a hospital in Hoopeston for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries she sustained in a one-vehicle accident near Cissna Park on Saturday, April 21. The accident occurred when Nicholas was driving east on County Road 500 North and her vehicle veered off the roadway about a quarter-mile west of County Road 1900 East. Nicholas overcorrected, and her vehicle entered a ditch to the south of the road, causing her vehicle to overturn. There was over $1,500 in damage.

DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

ASHKUM — District 21 Illinois State Police at Ashkum released the following list of recent activity in the area:

➜ Tracey D. Ivory, 47, of Chicago, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for violating the miniumum speed limit, improper traffic lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol during a traffic stop at 8:19 p.m. Monday, April 23, in Iroquois County. The traffic stop occurred after a state trooper saw a semi traveling under the posted minimum speed limit of 45 mph and swerving. During the traffic stop, Ivory showed signs of alcohol impairment.

➜ Solomon A. Williams, 23, of Dolton, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of fewer than 30 grams of cannabis and delivery of cannabis and was also ticketed for speeding and operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 6:52 p.m. Sunday, April 22, in Iroquois County. The traffic stop occurred after a state trooper saw a vehicle traveling above the posted speed limit on northbound Interstate 57 at milepost 288. A search of Williams and the vehicle revealed 31 Xanax pills and 24.9 grams of cannabis. Williams was also charged with bringing contraband into a penial institution.

➜ Kimberly K. Kofoot, 47, of Watseka, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 3:16 a.m. Sunday, April 22, in Iroquois County. The traffic stop occurred after a state trooper saw a vehicle driven by Kofoot swerving. During the traffic stop, Kofoot showed signs of alcohol impairment.