Roderick gives up Gibson City Council seat

By ROSS BROWN

bluehavanaross@gmail.com



GIBSON CITY — Gibson City Council members learned Monday night that Brandon Roderick is resigning his Ward 1 alderman seat.

Mayor Dan Dickey said Roderick has moved out of the ward and has therefore vacated his seat on the council.

Roderick had served three years of a four-year term, having defeated incumbent Dean Kidd in the spring 2015 election. Both men ran as write-in candidates. Roderick served as chairman of the police/health, light and nuisance committee during his time as a council member.

Dickey is expected to appoint Roderick’s replacement at a future council meeting. Ward 1 encompasses Gibson City’s northwest quadrant.



Sewer account in the red

Also Monday night, Treasurer Scott Shull told council members that the sewer fund is running a negative $183,494.76 balance.

Shull said he would transfer money from the general fund into the sewer fund, saying that he recently did the same with the parks account in order to help fund the Gibson City Rotary Club’s playground improvement project at North Park.

“If we get too low in our general account, we can always pull money out of our supermarket money account,” Shull said.

Administrative Assistant Peggy Stalter said the sewer fund “would eventually pay the general fund back.” Stalter added that the city has already authorized a $500,000 supplement toward the CSO sewer separation project.

Alderman Nelda Jordan asked how long it would take for the general fund to reimburse the amount. City Superintendent Randy Stauffer said it would take five years or more for that to happen.

“We only take in approximately $500,000 a year in the sewer fund, and it takes over $400,000 just to operate the sewer plant, so we only take about $100,000 a year excess cash,” Stauffer said.



Other business

In other business at Monday’s meeting:

➜ Council members approved a change in the number of liquor licenses due to a change requested by the Gibson City American Legion post. Post commander Steve Anderson told council members that the organization’s Class 1 liquor license had been allowed to expire several years ago, and now he wants to reinstate it. Class 1 allows for the sale of packaged liquor. With the change, Gibson City now has 11 Class 1 liquor licenses and two club licenses. Jordan asked why the club license amount could not be left at three with a vacant license included. Dickey responded by saying he did not wish to increase the number of licenses and instead only wanted to change one from club to Class 1.

➜ Jordan questioned Stalter about the city’s list of ordinances. Jordan said the ordinances listed on the city’s website and the ones provided to council members do not include recent additions such as the chicken ordinance and the correct liquor license information. Alderman Susie Tongate said she would work with Stalter’s assistant, Taylor Braasch, to update the city’s website with the new ordinance code.

➜ Council members approved a $18,361 bid from Vandevanter Engineering for alarm system updates at the wastewater treatment plant. Stauffer said the existing alarm system was installed when the plant was built in 1972 and has only received partial upgrades since. The cost will come out of the next city budget.

➜ Stauffer said the new tree planters have been installed downtown and that Roger Cramer will plant the trees. Jordan asked about the two illegally planted trees at the Hinthorn property at 12th and Melvin streets. Stauffer said the trees are small enough to be pulled out of the ground and that he might plant them at the industrial park pond.

➜ Police Chief Adam Rosendahl commended officer Storm Crouch for his work on the Bernard Davis case. Davis recently pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to deliver after a large amount of cannabis found in his home.

➜ Tongate said the swimming pool will open to the public Memorial Day weekend. Tongate said Randy Ferguson is replacing the pergola near the concession stand.

➜ Stauffer said the company in charge of painting the south water tower has requested a formal letter from the city in order to paint the Alamo Group logo on the tower, which is city-owned but located inside the Alamo plant location. City Attorney Marc Miller said Stauffer could draft a letter on city letterhead and send it to the company. Alamo is paying for the logo.

➜ Jordan asked about a bill from The News-Gazette for the publication of a zoning board meeting notice. Stalter said Marc Petersen will foot a $400 amount, which is the cost for the meeting with advertising included. Petersen is building an apartment complex on a property he owns, which was the reason behind the zoning board meeting.

➜ Rosendahl said Pat Celeschi was reimbursed $350 upon completion of a firearms training certificate. Rosendahl said that the amount came from donated shooting range funds.

➜ Council members approved an updated farmland lease with John Leonard for farmland south of the wastewater treatment plant. The lease updates the operation’s name from Leonard Family Partnership to its current Leonard-DeWall LLC.

➜ Three events were approved: Gibson Area Hospital 5K on May 12, American Legion poppy day on May 19 and Relay for Life on Aug. 4.

➜ Fishing pond board member Frank Titus said the committee purchased 10 fish-trapping devices for $100 each.