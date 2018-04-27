Plenty of deer here, but where are the signs?

Of the 85 crashes involving deer in Ford County since 2015, exactly 20 percent — 17 — have occurred on a 3-mile stretch of Illinois 9 between county roads 1300 East and 1600 East, including 10 at Illinois 9 and County Road 1300 East alone, according to statistics obtained from the sheriff’s office through a Freedom of Information Act request from the Ford County Record.

RURAL PAXTON — Wary drivers who regularly travel Illinois 9 in Ford County probably already know the danger that exists just west of the intersection with Illinois 115.

It’s where a bridge carries traffic over the Big Four drainage ditch. There’s a wooded area to the north, with cornfields surrounding it.

It’s where herds of deer can often be seen on both sides of the two-lane highway, especially at this time of the year.

The area around Illinois 9 and County Road 1300 East is, by far, the most dangerous place in the county for collisions involving deer, according to Sheriff Mark Doran.

“This area around 1300 East, if you look right when you’re going across that bridge (while headed west), at morning and night there’s 30 to 50 deer out there sometimes,” Doran said. “We’ve had them hit there three times in one night before. One time, a car hit the first deer, then another car swerved to go around the car that just hit the deer and then she hit another one in the other lane.”

Of the 85 crashes involving deer in Ford County since 2015, exactly 20 percent — 17 — have occurred on a 3-mile stretch of Illinois 9 between county roads 1300 East and 1600 East, including 10 at Illinois 9 and County Road 1300 East alone, according to statistics obtained from the sheriff’s office through a Freedom of Information Act request from the Ford County Record.

There might have even been a few more handled by District 21 Illinois State Police in that same area, but District 21 officials were not immediately able to provide any data.

The 85 crashes involving deer handled by the sheriff’s office since 2015 have resulted in 14 injuries and average property damage of $1,200 to vehicles, Doran said. And not only are stretches of Illinois 9 a problem, there are other areas of the county where deer collisions happen regularly, too, including an area of Illinois 47 near Sibley and the north-south thoroughfare of Illinois 115 between Perdueville and Piper City.

“There’s a bunch of deer out there,” Doran said.

Yet, there are no deer crossing signs anywhere in Ford County.

“I think it’s just one of those things where the locals know,” Doran said.



IDOT phasing out signs

In recent years, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has stopped putting up new deer crossing signs on state highways and has been removing existing ones, spokesman Kelsea Gurski told The News-Gazette recently. IDOT used to put them where records from the department of conservation showed “concentrated and consistent roadkill that involved deer,” Gurski said, “but we discontinued use of those signs on state highways.”

“Our experience indicated that the signs were not effective,” Gurski said.

Tom Schaefer, traffic operations engineer for IDOT’s nine-county District 3 — which includes Iroquois and Ford counties — told the Ford County Record on Friday that putting signs up to alert drivers to the potential presence of deer is not practical when deer migrate, as they may be in one area on one given day but leave to go to another area the next day.

“The problem is the state of Illinois has a large deer population and the deer migrate. They do not cross the same locations all the time; therefore, we don’t install (signs),” Schaefer said. “Because deer migrate, they’ll come across one spot for a while and then they will shift to another spot. Any places you have water and trees, the deer will cross, but depending on what the farmers are doing, that will move the deer, too. ... We just can’t get the deer to cross where the signs are at.”

Schaefer said his policy is to not install deer crossing signs anywhere in his district unless there is a consistent pattern of data spanning a number of years, showing deer accidents have occurred there regularly over a long period of time.



Would signs even help?

Doran, who has been sheriff since 2006, said the number of accidents involving deer in Ford County fluctuates annually. Despite the number of accidents that have occurred in certain areas of the county, Doran does not think having more deer crossing signs would help the situation.

“Other than people calling in and saying, ‘Ya know, the deer really need to use that sign,’” Doran said jokingly.

In all seriousness, Doran said he thinks having deer crossing signs in Ford County would likely just take drivers’ eyes off the road.

“I think it would do more harm than good,” Doran said. “The reason I say that is nowadays you have sensory overload (when driving). Out there at Ten-Mile Grove (on Illinois 9), you have all kinds of signs out there already, which actually takes your mind off the road for a split second. ... I think it’s just sensory overload when you put too many signs in a certain area.

“In front of (the) Solae (plant in Gibson City), I’d sit out there and write ‘stop sign’ tickets all day long (for drivers not obeying the four-way stop there),” Doran continued. “And I think a lot of that was sensory overload, because you’ve got the plant entrance, you’ve got the railroad, you’ve got the ‘no passing’ signs and you’ve got the yellow flashing lights for the crosswalk and then you’ve got the red lights at the stop sign. Again, I think too many signs can be too much information to handle when you’re driving a car.”



Looking for food, water

Drivers still need to be aware of their surroundings, of course. Deer are out more at this time of the year, Doran noted, and they often can be seen around food sources such as standing corn, as well as waterways.

“Right now they’re starting to give birth,” Doran said, “and once they start giving birth, they’ll start kicking out last year’s deer to be out on their own. And the younger deer that are being kicked out, they have to find their own herd a lot of times and things like that, so that’s why they use the waterways because that’s all they know.”

Doran said the presence of the Big Four drainage ditch on Illinois 9 is just one reason deer can be seen in that area so often.

“I think it’s got to be the food source,” Doran said, “because a lot of times that field (to the north of the highway), they’ll have a stand of corn up in there. This year they didn’t do it, but I know the last two years they always had a couple of hunting shacks right there along that tree line and they’d leave a little stand of corn there. One year they left it for the whole year.”

Doran said that, fortunately, there have been no serious accidents involving deer in Ford County in recent years.

“A lot of times it’s the air bag hitting (the driver) in the face or their nose or something like that, maybe a sprained wrist or something,” Doran said. “But most of the time it’s just serious property damage.”



Hit ‘em if you have to

Doran said his main advice to drivers to be safe is to avoid swerving to miss a deer in the roadway.

“You’re better off hitting the deer than taking the ditch or swerving into the other lane,” Doran said, “because whenever you jerk the wheel, it disrupts the weight ratio on the car and it gives you a better chance to lose control. Even with these anti-lock brakes and all-wheel drive, when you slam on the brakes and then try to swerve, that’s when you can lose control. And some SUV’s you can actually roll by doing that.

“So my best advice is if there is a deer in the roadway, you’re best off to hit the deer. Obviously, hit your brakes and try to keep from hitting it, but if you have to, you have to. It’s a lot better than swerving off the road and rolling (your vehicle), which happens actually quite a bit.”

Additionally, Doran advised drivers to keep their speeds under the posted 55-mph speed limit on state highways in Ford County.

“The faster you go, the more chance that the deer is going to lift over the bumper, over the hood and come right in on your lap,” Doran said. “And that’s when all bets are off — you could be killed just as easily by a deer as you could a head-on collision, because you’re talking 180, 200 pounds of deer coming through your windshield.”