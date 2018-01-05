Ford County Circuit Court cases (May 1, 2018)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Kenneth E. Freehill, 50, of Gibson City, for aggravated driving under the influence.
Misdemeanors
• Patrick R. Nugent, 43, of Melvin, for resisting a peace officer.
DUI
• Dustin S. Brauman, 34, of Piper City, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Rick G. Rigsby, 49, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Tominique A. Kizer, 38, of Rantoul, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Civil law violation
• Andres Garcia, 21, of Hoopeston, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
• Lauryn L. Edwards, 18, of Hoopeston, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
Traffic tickets
• Wyatt Baden States, 22, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jessica K. Kearns, 22, of Urbana, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Andres Garcia, 21, of Hoopeston, for no registration light.
• Aleasa R. Jones, 57, of Bridgeport, for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Jennifer Anne Murray, 42, of Braidwood, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Camryn Hari, 18, of Fairbury, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.
• Matthew W. Martin, 44, of Gibson City, for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Kaleb J. Whitaker, 27, of Urbana, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Royce W. Kirby, 20, of Paxton, for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Norbert D. Schaffner, 51, of Springfield, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Tanya S. Washington, 47, of Country Club Hills, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Angela M. Ellis-Smith, 40, of Paxton, for using a wireless telephone in a school/construction zone.
• Tracy L. Darda, 41, of Piper City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Anna E. Kerrins, 20, of Cullom, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Christen L. White, 19, of Romeoville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Hector Rodriguez, 46, of Piper City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Nereyda A. Osuna-Meza, 46, of Gibson City, for driving with no valid driver’s license and using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Jorge H. Contreras-Gomez, 21, of Melrose Park, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.
• Matthew R. Langenfeld, 21, of Hoopeston, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.
• Cody Austin Croslow, 21, of Sumner, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Karen S. Durham, 53, of Saybrook, for expired registration.
• Owen J. Duke, 18, of Gibson City, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Hayley J. Arends, no age listed, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jodie C. Trammell, no age listed, of Peoria, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Enrique G. Zavala, no age listed, of Midlothian, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Heather Ann Martinez, no age listed, of Chatsworth, for driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.
• Amy Marie Taylor, no age listed, of West Paducah, Ky., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Hannah M. Steiner, no age listed, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Dustin S. Brauman, 34, of Piper City, for operating an uninsured vehicle and improper use of a turn signal.
• Tominique A. Kizer, 38, of Rantoul, for an improper turn at an intersection.
• Randy J. Wood, 20, of Kankakee, for leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give notice of an accident, operating an uninsured vehicle and improper traffic lane usage.
• Pearl Denise Seymour, no age listed, of Hammond, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
Ordinance violations
• Patricia S. Austin, 35, of Gibson City, for allowing dogs to run at large.
Small claims
• Credit Union 1 vs. Bailey P. Beland of Paxton.
Chancery/foreclosures
• Village of Melvin vs. Virgil Schnaare and nonrecord claimants and unknown heirs.
