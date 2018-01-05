Ford County Circuit Court cases (May 1, 2018)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• Kenneth E. Freehill, 50, of Gibson City, for aggravated driving under the influence.



Misdemeanors

• Patrick R. Nugent, 43, of Melvin, for resisting a peace officer.



DUI

• Dustin S. Brauman, 34, of Piper City, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Rick G. Rigsby, 49, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Tominique A. Kizer, 38, of Rantoul, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Civil law violation

• Andres Garcia, 21, of Hoopeston, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Lauryn L. Edwards, 18, of Hoopeston, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• Wyatt Baden States, 22, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jessica K. Kearns, 22, of Urbana, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Andres Garcia, 21, of Hoopeston, for no registration light.

• Aleasa R. Jones, 57, of Bridgeport, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Jennifer Anne Murray, 42, of Braidwood, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Camryn Hari, 18, of Fairbury, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• Matthew W. Martin, 44, of Gibson City, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Kaleb J. Whitaker, 27, of Urbana, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Royce W. Kirby, 20, of Paxton, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Norbert D. Schaffner, 51, of Springfield, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Tanya S. Washington, 47, of Country Club Hills, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Angela M. Ellis-Smith, 40, of Paxton, for using a wireless telephone in a school/construction zone.

• Tracy L. Darda, 41, of Piper City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Anna E. Kerrins, 20, of Cullom, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Christen L. White, 19, of Romeoville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Hector Rodriguez, 46, of Piper City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Nereyda A. Osuna-Meza, 46, of Gibson City, for driving with no valid driver’s license and using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Jorge H. Contreras-Gomez, 21, of Melrose Park, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• Matthew R. Langenfeld, 21, of Hoopeston, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.

• Cody Austin Croslow, 21, of Sumner, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Karen S. Durham, 53, of Saybrook, for expired registration.

• Owen J. Duke, 18, of Gibson City, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Hayley J. Arends, no age listed, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jodie C. Trammell, no age listed, of Peoria, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Enrique G. Zavala, no age listed, of Midlothian, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Heather Ann Martinez, no age listed, of Chatsworth, for driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.

• Amy Marie Taylor, no age listed, of West Paducah, Ky., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Hannah M. Steiner, no age listed, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Dustin S. Brauman, 34, of Piper City, for operating an uninsured vehicle and improper use of a turn signal.

• Tominique A. Kizer, 38, of Rantoul, for an improper turn at an intersection.

• Randy J. Wood, 20, of Kankakee, for leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give notice of an accident, operating an uninsured vehicle and improper traffic lane usage.

• Pearl Denise Seymour, no age listed, of Hammond, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.



Ordinance violations

• Patricia S. Austin, 35, of Gibson City, for allowing dogs to run at large.



Small claims

• Credit Union 1 vs. Bailey P. Beland of Paxton.



Chancery/foreclosures

• Village of Melvin vs. Virgil Schnaare and nonrecord claimants and unknown heirs.