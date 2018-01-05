List of upcoming community events (May 1, 2018)

Raffle tickets are on sale for a drawing to be held Wednesday, June 13, at the Gibson City American Legion post that will award the winner a Pit Boss pellet smoker valued at $500, plus a $50 Big R gift card toward pellets. Tickets cost $5 each or three for $10 or six for $20. People do not need to be present at the drawing to win. Proceeds will go toward a proposed skatepark in Gibson City.



The Ford County Historical Society’s Water Tower Museum is open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum, which features Ford County history, is located behind Paxton City Hall, 145 S. Market St. There is no charge for admission to the museum. For more information or to schedule visits or tours at other times, people can call 217-379-4111 or 217-379-3723.



The Corn Belt Shrine Club in Gibson City is selling sweet vidala onions for $10 per 10-pound bag. Pre-orders can be made by calling Matt Lindelof at Bradbury Auto Service Center at 217-784-4055. Delivery will be the second weekend of May.



Fisher Odd Fellows Lodge No. 704 meets at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Odd Fellow Hall, located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher. Oddfellowship is a service organization dedicated to the betterment of mankind. Anyone interested in membership information may call 217-897-6544 or stop in at the Free Book Exchange, where pamphlets are available.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 925 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m., followed by worship from 6:45 to 7 p.m., a lesson from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-784-8673.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6 p.m. on Mondays at The Upper Room Bible Church, 455 W. Orleans St., Paxton. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by worship from 6:30 to 6:45 p.m., a lesson from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-379-4189.



Yarns and Threads, a group of people who enjoy knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidery and all other sewing crafts, is inviting members of the public to join the group for its meetings held every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Paxton Carnegie Library.



The Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce’s next general meeting is set for noon Thursday, May 3, at The Sand Trap in Gibson City. Members of the Harvest Fest board will be speaking, and Gibson City Mayor Dan Dickey may also give an a update on the downtown area. Persons planning to attend were asked to contact Jackie Rusk by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 1.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s next Lunch ‘N Learn event is set for noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 3, at Hope Vineyard Church in downtown Paxton. The speaker will be Matthew Jones, who will talk about cybersecurity and how people can protect their business. A lunch catered by the Country Thyme Tea Room of Paxton will be served. The cost to attend, which includes the cost of lunch, is $10. Reservations are due by April 26 and can be made by emailing paccdirector@outlook.com.



The Gibson City Rotary Club is having a Fun & Funky Fiesta featuring live music by the Libido Funk Circus band on Friday, May 4, at The Sand Trap in Gibson City. The event starts at 6:30 p.m., with the band performing starting at 7:30 p.m. There will be snacks, games and raffles and both silent and live auction items. A $500 cash prize will be awarded to the winner of a drawing. There will be food available for purchase, as well. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the door for $15. Tickets purchased for the Rotary Club’s March 24 event cover entry into this event, as well.



The Carle Center for Rural Health and Farm Safety will host a Progressive Agriculture Safety Day event from 9 a.m. to 1:40 p.m. Friday, May 4, at the Gibson City Bible Church. More than 70 fifth-grade students from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Elementary School will attend.

During the event, students will participate in activities that reinforce the importance of taking responsibility for their own safety, respecting parents’ safety rules and sharing safety tips with their family and friends. Demonstrations focus on hazards associated with water, ATVs, chemicals, grain bins and more. The event, led by Carle farm safety specialist Amy Rademaker, follows guidelines from the national Progressive Ag Safety organization.

“With all of the safety in schools these days, many dangers lurk outside of the school and home in rural areas,” said Rademake. “Information is practical and timely as farming activities pick up and schools look toward summer session.”



The Saybrook Sons of the American Legion Squad No. 427 will be hosting a spaghetti dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 4, at the Saybrook American Legion Hall. Dinner includes spaghetti, garlic bread and salad. The cost is $7. Dine-in orders are all-you-can-eat. Carryout orders are also available.



The Elliott Amvets will host a Family Night meal from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 4. The meal includes chicken, fish and two sides of either baked beans, potato salad, cole slaw or applesauce. Carryout orders are available.



The Loda Immanuel Lutheran Church is holding a homemade cookie and sweets sale and garage sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 4, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at 113 Iroquois Trail in Lake Iroquois in rural Loda. Proceeds from the sales will go to Ladies Aid/LWML special projects, including the Christ Lutheran High School student tuition assistance fund and the Adopt a St. Louis Seminary Student Fund. Two special items for sale are: a 40-inch wall-hanging, flat-screen Sony television; and a brand-new, never-been-built, still-in-the-box grandmother clock. Items not sold will be donated to needy organizations. For more information, call Nancy Johnson at 217-386-2587.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 5, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Prairie State Church Camp. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Battle Creek Country will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at the Melvin Community Hall. The band features Wes Wheeler on guitar and vocals, Steve “Spanky” Reynolds on bass and vocals, “Wild” Bill Moore on drums and vocals and Mike Spaeth on steel guitar. The cost to attend is $10 for persons age 13 and older. Prior to the show, starting at 5:30 p.m., food will be available for purchase from the Friends of the Melvin Public Library. Available will be pulled pork sandwiches, chips, drinks and homemade pies. For more information, call Norman and Judy Schall at 217-388-2853.



“Practices Make Perfect: Week 1 Good Gardening Practices” will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at the Loda Township Library. The presentation is the first of three gardening-related talks to be held at the library in Loda. For Week 1, the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners will discuss smart ways to prep garden beds for a successful summer. The garden talk is suited to both beginners and seasoned gardeners. Attendance is free, but registration is required before May 3 by calling 217-386-2783, emailing lodalibrary@gmail.com or visiting the library at 105 E. Adams St. in Loda.



The Paxton Police Department’s shooting range will be open to the public for target practice, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 5. The daily fee is $10 per person. The fee covers the person’s right to use the property and shooting targets, but people still need to provide their own gun, ammunition and ear and eye protection. Paxton police officers will be present to make sure people understand how to use their weapons safely. Once that is confirmed, persons will be allowed to shoot at the eight targets that will be set up. To be eligible to use the shooting range, adults must have a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card. Juveniles shooting a shotgun or .22-caliber rifle must have an owner’s safety identification card and be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Any gun — with the exception of automatic weapons, which are illegal — will be allowed. Anyone who wants more information is asked to call Paxton police at 217-379-4315.



The Paxton American Legion Auxiliary will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, May 7, at the American Legion building on East Pells Street in Paxton. The meeting is open to women who have served in the military as well as women who have fathers, husbands, siblings and children who are serving or have served. The group will be discussing information about the Auxiliary’s annual Poppy Sale during the meeting. Locations and times of volunteering for the sale will be assigned. Refreshments will be served after the meeting.



The Fisher Free Book Exchange will be open from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 7, and Monday, May 21. Available are thousands of hard-cover and soft-cover books, plus numerous puzzles. There will also be three tables of rummage. May marks 15 years of offering free books to Fisher and the surrounding area. The book exchange is located at the corner of Third and Sangamon streets in Fisher. For more information, call 217-897-6544.



Author Jodi Barth will be holding a book-signing event at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, at Market Street Tap, 121 S. Market St., Paxton, for a book she wrote about the infamous Interstate 57 shootout on April 7, 1979, south of Paxton. The book is called “CSI Old School.”



The annual Ford County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, at the Kruse Center, 207 N. Lawrence St., Gibson City. The keynote speaker will be former Illinois governor Jim Edgar. A reception for Edgar begins at 5 p.m., with the dinner and program starting at 6 p.m. Local elected officials will be introduced and brief comments from other state officials are expected to follow remakrs by Edgar. Tickets for the event cost $35 each and are available from any Republican precinct committeeman, including Chase McCall (217-898-3842) in Gibson City, Kim Evans (218-379-1347) in Paxton or Jeff Orr (815-848-6786) in Piper City. For more information on becoming a sponsor for the event, people can contact Rob Pacey (217-493-6692).



The Sibley Business and Historical Association will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 12, at the Sullivant Township Hall in Sibley. The public is welcome to attend.



A 5K Run/2-Mile Walk will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 12, starting at the pavilion in Gibson City’s North Park. The event is being sponsored by the National Nurses Week committee at Gibson Area Hospital as a way to promote wellness, have fun and give back to the community. Profits from the race will be designated to support the GAH Foundation tuition reimbursement program, which enables healthcare workers to continue their education to advance in their profession. Proceeds will also be shared with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Power Camp through FCA’s race partnership with Choose 2 Change in Gibson City. Registration will be online only. The cost to participate is $25 for the 5K or $20 for the 2-mile walk (the fee includes a race T-shirt and chip-timing service). Registration rates will increase by $5 on April 27. To register, people can visit https://signup.itsracetime.com/Race/IL/GibsonCity/NursesGotheExtraMile. For more information, people can contact Gibson Area Hospital race representatives Amanda Quinlan and Jennifer Eisenmann at 217-784-2314.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 12, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Cornbelt Shrine Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s Fine Arts Festival is set for Saturday, May 12, at the high school in Paxton. The art show opens at 4 p.m. with live music and light refreshments. A concert begins at 5 p.m., with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. Admission to the concert costs $3 for students and $5 for adults.



Retired and semi-retired folks are invited to meet for coffee and conversation from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 15, at the American Lutheran Church, 905 E. First St., Gibson City. The guest speaker will be Wes Johnson, a licensed fur trapper from Pontiac.



U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, will be holding a community meeting from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Friday, May 18, at Paxton City Hall, 145 S. Market St.



Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s band will host its 19th annual Salute to Veterans Concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 19, in the school’s gym. The concert will feature patriotic music, including a performance of all the Armed Forces service songs. Veterans and their families will enjoy a special seating area in recognition of their service. There is no charge for the concert, but a free-will donation will be taken.

Prior to the concert, the PBL Band Parents Association will host a lasagna dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. with live music provided by the award-winning PBL jazz bands. Proceeds from the dinner will be used to fund the PBL band program’s instructional and material costs.

The director of the band, Timothy Hess, is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and is retired from the 182nd Air Lift Wing based in Peoria.

Many former PBL band students have served or are currently serving in the military, including:

Army — Jennifer Hess, Matt Wagner, Ashley Williams, Molly Streff, Alec Stocking, Erin Stocking and Caleb Goodson.

Marine Corps — Jedidiah Tabor, Erica Anda, Will Lursehn, Courtney McNealy and Paul Anderson.

Navy — Adam Carlson, Aubrey Carlson and Alyssa Weersing.

Air Force — Devin Bergman, Kelly Williamson, Sable Moreau, Travis Wagner, Kim Winkelman, Dalton Neff and Chase Belt.

For more information about the concert, people can contact Hess at trumpeter@pblpanthers.org.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 19, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the First Lutheran Church in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton-Buckley-Loda jazz band will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 20, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.



The Republican Women of Ford County will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 21, at Monical’s Pizza in Paxton. During the meeting, the group will begin planning its annual 9/11 remembrance service.



Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School’s Eighth-Grade Promotion Day has been set for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 23, in the school’s gymnasium. “This day is set unless we have a canceled day due to weather. In that circumstance, we will post the new date,” a message on the GCMS school district’s Facebook page said.



Christ Lutheran High School in Buckley will hold a graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday, May 25, in the school’s gym.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 26, in its parking lot to help raise funds for St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Paxton’s townwide garage sales will be held Friday, June 1, and Saturday, June 2. Residents can sign up for free to have their garage sales included on a map of the townwide sales. To do so, provide the sale address and the times the sale will be open by contacting Erica Grohler, by May 25, at egrohler@gmail.com or 379-9174. The maps will be available on the morning of Friday, June 1, at the two Casey’s General Store locations and the Village Pantry in Paxton. The townwide sales, which annually feature about 100 garage sales, draw people from Indiana, Kankakee, Bloomington, Peoria and Champaign-Urbana.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 2, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Knights of Columbus Council. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Historical tours of Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City, the third of a series of annual events featuring Gibson City history, will be held Saturday, June 9, at the cemetery located at 419 S. West St., with performances at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The tours will feature seven gravesites of notable people portrayed by local citizens in period costumes. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for persons under age 18. Tickets will be available beginning May 1 at the Moyer District Library, 618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. Proceeds will support area history preservation.

Each of the featured deceased citizens has an interesting and unique story that will be interpreted through five-minute conversations:

— Lt. Henry Way was a military hero of the Philippine-American War and his funeral drew 1,500 people to Drummer Township Cemetery.

— Curtiss La Q Day built a biplane glider at age 15, learned to fly with the Wright brothers and later was a flight instructor at the Wright Brothers School in Ohio.

— Andrew Jordan, along with his wife, Amanda, purchased about 700 acres from the Illinois Swamplands Commission, thus becoming the first settlers to the area.

— Local cartoonist Russ Johnson blended his experience in his father’s Gibson City hardware store with his art skills to produce a popular cartoon for a national hardware trade publication for six decades.

— Henry Dueringer and John Miner were both born in Germany and immigrated to the U.S. as young children, and their families found their way to Ford County. Henry Dueringer farmed in the area, with periods of service as a minister in northern Illinois and Indiana. Miner was brigadier for Burr Oaks, a 42,000-acre farm in Ford and Livingston counties.

— Hyland Arrowsmith was “Gibson City’s Good Friend” who founded the Gibson City Lions Club in 1922. He donated the land for the city’s South Park and was responsible for having a section of Illinois 47 north of Gibson City completed in 1927.

The city’s namesake, Margaret Gibson Lott Damon, will also be portrayed and will serve as hostess for the tours. Golf cart transportation will be available.

For more information on the Historical Cemetery Tour, visit https://gibsoncityhistory.com or contact Sharon Heavilin at the Moyer District Library at 217-784-5343.



The 66th annual Buckley and Buckley-Loda High School Alumni Banquet is set for Saturday, June 9, at The 103 East in Buckley. Festivities include a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Classes marking anniversaries are encouraged to ask about reserved seating for their class. The cost to attend is $20 per person. Reservations are required by June 2 and may be made by calling the Buckley State Bank at 217-394-2531. For more information, contact alumni banquet committee member Lori Epps at 217-840-0967.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 9, in its parking lot to help raise funds for First United Methodist Women. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative in Paxton will host a Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Coffee & Connections event from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 13.



The annual Buckley Fun Day celebration is set for Saturday, June 16, at the Buckley Lake. Anyone wishing to volunteer for the event is asked contact Village Board President Sheree Stachura or other board members.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 16, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Rainbow Girls. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Saybrook’s townwide garage sales are set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 23. For a $5 fee, people holding garage sales in Saybrook that day can get advertising, a location sign and a spot on a map of the sales. The deadline for signup is June 16. To sign up, email pphuth@frontier.com or call 309-475-6951 or enghausenc@yahoo.com. The Saybrook American Legion Auxiiliary is sponsoring the sales.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 23, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda United Methodist Church. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Prairie Dogs will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 24, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 30, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loda. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Saybrook Freedom Festival Celebration will be held Saturday. June 30. The daylong celebration starts with a flag raising and breakfast. There will also be food vendors, games, a parade, car cruise-in, music, merchandise vendors, petting zoo and fireworks.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration will be held at Pells Park in Paxton on Wednesday, July 4.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 7, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda Lions Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 14, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Hands of Christ Food Pantry in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 21, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the First Lutheran Church in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Insurance Providers Group in downtown Paxton is hosting a Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 24.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual golf outing is scheduled for Friday, July 27, at Lakeview Country Club in rural Loda. The event begins with lunch at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at noon. The theme of the outing is “The Roaring Twenties.” Prizes will be awarded for the best dressed team, the longest putt, the longest drive and closest to the pin. The participation fee is $350 for teams of four players, $200 for teams of two players and $100 for a single player. To be a hole sponsor, the fee is $75. Proceeds go to the chamber’s community improvement fund. To acquire a registration form, call the chamber at 217-379-4655. Checks can be mailed to: P.O. Box 75, Paxton, IL 60957.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 28, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Back Paiges will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 29, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda United Methodist Men. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Gibson City Masonic Lodge. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda American Legion post. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Melvin Men’s Christian Fellowship. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Prairie City will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Class of 2022. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Lunch ‘N Learn event on Thursday, Sept. 6. The program will be by Kodi Smith of Ameren Illinois, who will speak about the utility company’s energy-efficiency program. There is a cost to attend because lunch will be provided.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Evangelical Covenant Church in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Future Business Leaders of America. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The annual Paxton Swine ‘N’ Dine BBQ Contest & Festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 15, in downtown Paxton. Dylan Scott and Drew Baldridge will be the headlining musical acts.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Toys for Tots. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Abbe Insurance Agency in Buckley is hosting a Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Missions Are Us. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the St. Mary’s Council of Catholic Women. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Lake Iroquois Women’s Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Rankin Lions Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Widow Sons Inner Guard. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda Truck and Tractor Pull. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Future Business Leaders of America. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda American Legion post. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.