Paxton Police Blotter (May 1, 2018)

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Tominique A. Kizer, 38, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol during a traffic stop at 12:48 a.m. Sunday, April 29, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Patton Street. The traffic stop was conducted after a Paxton police officer saw Kizer make an improper turn. Kizer allegedly failed field-sobriety tests and refused to submit to a Breathalyzer. The 1999 Chevrolet Camaro that Kizer was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Rick G. Rigsby, 49, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol during a traffic stop at 6:50 p.m. Friday, April 27, in the 400 block of East Larson Street. The traffic stop was conducted after Paxton police received a complaint of an intoxicated driver operating a vehicle in that area. Rigsby allegedly refused to submit to a Breathalyzer. The 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that Rigsby was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ The theft of a section of a 30-foot extension ladder was reported by William Lettsome. The theft was believed to have occurred sometime over the winter in the 400 block of West Center Street. The ladder is valued at $400.